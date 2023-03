The Junk Yard - Supreme

$24.99 +

We start with our signature sauce and a blend of mozzarella, provolone, parmesan and romano cheese, then load it up with a little of everything. Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon and sausage. Can you think of anything else? Go ahead, pile it on. We dare you!