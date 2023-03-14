Restaurant header imageView gallery

Balkan Garden Bistro

2140 Hall Johnson Road

Grapevine, TX 76051

Popular Items

Cevapi 15PC
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Two Grilled Steak Kabobs

Dinner

STARTERS

Cheese Pita

$6.00+

Meat Burek Pita

$7.00+

Balkan Ceviche

$16.00

White fish, scallops, shrimp, tomato, cilantro, onion, lime, cucumbers, green peppers

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Red tuna, ginger slaw, guacamole, pickled red onions and aioli sauce.

Skillet Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Charcuterie Board - House Selection

$22.00

Charcuterie Board - All Beef

$22.00

Charcuterie Board - Vegetarian

$20.00

SALADS

Mixed Berries Salad

$12.00

Rasberrie dressing, mix lettuce,feta cheese and caramelized walnuts.

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Ceasar dressing, croutons, romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese.

Mango Salad w/ Shrimp Skewers

$20.00

Mixed spring lettuce, mango, mandarin dressing and queso fresco.

Garden Salata

$12.00

Mixed spring lettuce, strawberries, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, Balkan sauce.

Sopska Salad

$12.00

SOUPS

Mushroom Soup

$10.00

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Beef Stew

$12.00

MAIN

Tomahawk Steak

$76.00

Grilled onions, bell peppers, asparagus and potatoes

Filet Mignon

$42.00

8 oz fillet mignon, portobello sauce, asparagus and roasted red potatoes

Dry Aged Ribeye

$48.00

16 oz ribeye steak, red pasilla sauce, asparagus and roasted red potatoes.

Two Grilled Shrimp Kabobs

$22.00

Two kebobs with onions, bell peppers, asparagus and potatoes

Two Grilled Chicken Kabobs

$24.00

Two kebobs with onions, bell peppers, asparagus and potatoes

Two Grilled Steak Kabobs

$26.00

Two kebobs with onions, bell peppers, asparagus and potatoes

Cevapi 10PC

$22.00

Balkan beef sausages served with fresh baked pita bread.

Cevapi 15PC

$28.00

Balkan beef sausages served with fresh baked pita bread.

Mixed Grill Platter (for 2)

$76.00

Adriatic Pasta

$36.00

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, angel hair pasta, red and white wine sauce, parmesan cheese and parsley.

Sea Bass

$38.00

Jalapeno beurre blanc sauce, asparagus, aragula salad and roasted red potatoes.

Whole Red Snapper

$30.00

Rice, asparagus and Balkan sauce

Lamb Chops

$34.00

Chicken Rigatoni

$26.00

Shrimp Rigatoni

$28.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

BURGERS

Lamb Burger

$16.00

8oz ground lamb patty, goat cheese, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic, basil, Balkan sauce.

Bistro Burger

$14.00

8oz beef sirilion patty, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard, mayonnaise.

Balkan Burger

$16.00

Portabello Burger

$14.00

Portabello mushrooms, creamy spinach, artichoke, lettuce, onions, tomato, chipotle mayonnaise.

PASTRIES & DESSERTS

Desserts

$6.00

Fingerbites

$3.50

NA Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Turkish Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cold Pressed Juices

Green Garden Juice

$6.00

Orange, Carrot & Mint Juice

$6.00

Apple, Pineapple & Mint Juice

$6.00

Orange juice

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Cockta

$3.00

Orangina

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Panna Still Water

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Pellegrino 16oz

$4.00

Pellegrino 24oz

$6.00

Iced tea

$2.50

Orande juice

$4.00

Brunch

BREAKFAST MENU

Balkan Eggs & Steak

$16.00

2 eggs, Balkan sauce, skirt steak, potatoes confit.

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Corn tortillas chips, salsa verde, grilled chicken, queso fresco and two eggs.

Migas

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, onions, tomato, tortilla strips and country potatoes.

Breakfast Croissant

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese and country potatoes.

The Benedicts

$12.00

English muffin, hollandaise sauce, country potatoes.

Create Your Own Omelette

$14.00

Three eggs with three ingredients served with country potatoes. Pepper jack cheese, cheddar, swiss, chorizo, roasted onions, green onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, spinach, tomatoes.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

With Maple syrup

Nutella Crepes w/ Fresh Berries

$12.00

Balkan Chocolate Crepes

$14.00

Cheese Pita

$6.00+

Meat Burek Pita

$7.00+

Cevapi 10PC

$22.00

Balkan beef sausages served with fresh baked pita bread.

Cevapi 15PC

$28.00

Balkan beef sausages served with fresh baked pita bread.

Smoked Beef Omelet

$16.00

HEALTHY BREAKFAST

Garden Kup

$11.00

Plate of fresh fruits.

Granola Bowl

$10.00

Fresh berries, bananas, granola and yogurt.

Oatmeal Bowl

$10.00

Country style, honey, bananas and strawberries.

Avocado Toast w/ Eggs

$12.00

Two toasts, mashed avocado, two eggs, lime juice, red peppers.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$16.00

Toasted bagel, tomato, red onions, dill cream cheese, cucumbers and capers.

Fresh Fruit Plate

$10.00

BRUNCH SANDWICHES

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Lettuce, tomatos, onions, trukey bacon, roast beef, cheedar cheese and mayonnaise.

Avocado BLT Sandwich

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, turkey bacon. Served with soup or Garden salad.

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked salon aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions. Served with soup or Garden salad.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Bistro Burger

$14.00

8oz beef sirilion patty, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard, mayonnaise.

Portabello Burger

$14.00

Portabello mushrooms, creamy spinach, artichoke, lettuce, onions, tomato, chipotle mayonnaise.

Turkey & Cheese Panini

$8.00

Balkan Panini

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Panini

$12.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARDS

Charcuterie Board - House Selection

$22.00

Charcuterie Board - All Beef

$22.00

Charcuterie Board - Vegetarian

$20.00

SIDES

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Beef Bacon

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

1 Eggs

$2.50

Side Mixed Berries Salad

$5.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salata

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

PASTRIES & DESSERTS

Desserts

$6.00

Fingerbites

$3.50

Sides

On The Side

Side Mixed Berries Salad

$5.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salata

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Lepina Bread

$4.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$14.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
New experiences inspired from the Balkan mountains, flowers & seas in Europe to our beloved Dallas, Texas.

2140 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine, TX 76051

