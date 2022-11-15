Restaurant header imageView gallery

Balkan Treat Box

799 Reviews

$

8103 Big Bend Blvd

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

LAHMACUN
PIDE
DONER

15% SERVICE CHARGE IS ADDED TO ALL ONLINE ORDERS

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!!

Specials

BROWN BUTTER HUMMUS

BROWN BUTTER HUMMUS

$7.50Out of stock

HUMMUS, ALEPPO CHILI OIL, PISTACHIO, HERBS, CHARRED SOMUN

KUMRU

KUMRU

$14.50

TURKISH PRESSED SANDWICH: SESAME SEEDS, SOMUN, TWO CHEESES, OLIVES, RED PEPPER PASTE, FEFFERONI, PICKLES, BEEF MORTADELLA, BEEF SALAMI, SUDŽUKA ** SORRY NO MODIFICATIONS**

SOMUN PUDDING

$8.00

Somun Bread Pudding with Cinnamon Topped with House Made Agda, Kajmak, and Fresh Mint

Menu

CUTLERY TO GO

CUTLERY TO GO

NEED CUTLERY? ADD IT TO YOUR ORDER! * We only include plasticware when customers request it.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

TOASTED SOMUN, CHEESE, CHIPS.

SULTAN SALAD

SULTAN SALAD

$12.00

MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, ONION, RED PEPPER, LEMON-SUMAC TAHINI DRESSING, TOASTED SOMUN

CEVAPI

CEVAPI

GRILLED BEEF SAUSAGES IN SOMUN, KAJMAK, ONION, SIDE OF CABBAGE SALAD

PIDE

PIDE

TURKISH WOOD FIRED FLAT BREAD, CHEESE, AJVAR, KAJMAK, HERBS, SIDE OF CABBAGE SALAD

DONER

DONER

$14.00

IN SOMUN, ONION, CHEESE, CABBAGE, TOMATO, LETTUCE, BTB SAUCE, WITH CHIPS

LAHMACUN

LAHMACUN

$14.00

TURKISH WOOD FIRED FLATBREAD ROLLED, PARSLEY, LEMON, ONION, SUMAC SALAD, BTB SAUCE, SIDE OF CABBAGE SALAD

PLJESKAVICA

PLJESKAVICA

$15.00

GRILLED “BALKAN BURGER” STUFFED WITH CHEESE, KAJMAK, AJVAR, SOMUN, SIDE OF CABBAGE SALAD, CHIPS, PICKLES

BALIK EKMEK

BALIK EKMEK

$15.00

GRILLED FISH OF THE DAY, IN SOMUN, LETTUCE, PARSLEY, LEMON, ONION, SUMAC SALAD, TOMATO, BTB SAUCE, WITH CHIPS

PATLIDZAN

PATLIDZAN

$13.00

WOOD FIRED EGGPLANT, IN SOMUN, CHEESE, CABBAGE, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, PICKLES, EGG, HERBS, PISTACHIO, KAJMAK, APRICOT-POMEGRANATE MOLASSES, WITH CHIPS

SOPSKA SALAD

SOPSKA SALAD

$6.00

DICED CUCUMBER, TOMATO, RED PEPPER, ONION, GRATED FETA

SUTLIJA

SUTLIJA

$6.00

RICE PUDDING WITH PISTACHIO AND ROSE PETALS

BTB EXTRAS

BTB EXTRAS

CHOOSE A 3oz OR 8oz CONTAINER OF OUR HOUSE MADE SAUCES OR PEPPERS

Drinks

San Pellegrino Aranciata - Orange

$2.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rosso - Blood Orange

$2.00

San Pellegrino Limonata - Lemon

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

San Pellegrino Plain Sparkling Water

$3.00

Ayran

$3.00Out of stock

ZENWTR

$3.00

WINE

A TO Z Bubbles

A TO Z Bubbles

$8.00

250ML OREGON ROSE WINE

COCKTAIL

Balkan Cocktail

Balkan Cocktail

Pomegranate, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Vodka, Rakia, Triple Sec, Sumac Simple Syrup

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your safety and that of our staff is our top priority, so please be mindful of your social distance. Your order will be waiting on an outdoor table in front of the restaurant AT THE PICKUP TIME LISTED ON YOUR RECEIPT. If you need a later pickup time, let us know in the NOTES TO SELLER box at checkout. NO confirmation will be sent. Last pickup is 3pm. Before handling any bags, please double check the name and last four digits of your order number. If you do not see your order, please TEXT your name and order number to (314) 915-9356 or (314) 365-5533. Thanks for your support!

Location

8103 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO 63119

Directions

Gallery
Balkan Treat Box image
Balkan Treat Box image
Balkan Treat Box image

