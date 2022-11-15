Balkan Treat Box
799 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your safety and that of our staff is our top priority, so please be mindful of your social distance. Your order will be waiting on an outdoor table in front of the restaurant AT THE PICKUP TIME LISTED ON YOUR RECEIPT. If you need a later pickup time, let us know in the NOTES TO SELLER box at checkout. NO confirmation will be sent. Last pickup is 3pm. Before handling any bags, please double check the name and last four digits of your order number. If you do not see your order, please TEXT your name and order number to (314) 915-9356 or (314) 365-5533. Thanks for your support!
Location
8103 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO 63119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Webster Groves
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant
More near Webster Groves