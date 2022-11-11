Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Latin American

Ball & Chain

201 Reviews

$

1513 SW 8th St

Miami, FL 33130

Order Again

Drink

Mojito Tour Group

$5.00

Miami Mule Tour Group

$5.00

Food

Tour Half Cuban

$6.00

Congri Fritters Tour

$6.00

Quesadilla Tour

$10.00

Mojo Chicken Sandwich Tour

$15.00

Vegan Tour

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Ball & Chain DANCING, DINING, COCKTAILS, & LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY & NIGHT 1513 SW 8TH STREET - LITTLE HAVANA, FLORIDA

Website

Location

1513 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

