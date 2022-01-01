- Home
Ball-Z Food Cart
9 Reviews
$$
8145 SE 82nd Ave,
Portland, OR 97266
Pick Your Balls
Italian Meatballs
Locally-sourced ground beef, ground lamb and pork, seasoned with herbs and spices. Meatballs are baked and simmered for at least an hour in seasoned tomato sauce. Then topped off with Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese and chopped parsley.
Herbed Chicken Balls
Ground chicken mixed with diced bell peppers and seasoned with herbs and spices. Shaped into a ball, deep fried in peanut oil. Served with spicy chili sauce and chopped parsley.
Scotch Eggs
Hard-boiled egg wrapped in seasoned ground pork, coated with panko bread crumbs, and deep-fried in peanut oil. Served with spicy chili sauce, parsley and Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese.
Korokke Potato Croquettes
Japanese street food made with mash potatoes and seasoned ground beef, carrots, mushrooms, herbs and spices. Ball coated with egg wash, bread crumbs then deep fried in peanut oil. Served with house-made Wafu dressing or spicy chili sauce.
Arancini
An Italian snack shaped into a ball made with cooked Arborio rice, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, diced ham, and mozzarella cheese. Ball coated with egg wash, breadcrumbs then deep fried in peanut oil. Varying ingredients are used in different regions of Italy.
The Brazilian
Inspired from a popular Brazilian Coxinha. It is made with shredded chicken, cheese, lime, and spices covered in dough, battered and deep-fried.
Specials: Combo Meals
Savory Mushroom Salad
There are oodles of mushrooms on this delicious salad. If you love mushrooms, this is for you. Mushrooms seared with onion, red bell peppers, bacon and pasta. Try it and you’ll keep coming back for more.
Smoked Bratwurst Sub W/ Fries
Toasted deli- style roll smeared with in-house tzatziki sauce, then layered in with pan-seared yellow onions and bell peppers, bacon crumble, fried Smoked Brat, grated Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, parsley, and spicy chili sauce. Voila!!!! A burst of different flavors on every bite. Serve with freshly cut deep-fried fries.
Meatball Sub W/ Fries
A simple sub with a very well-seasoned meatball. Locally sourced ground beef, ground lamb, and pork seasoned with herbs and spices. Meatballs are baked and simmered for at least an hour in seasoned tomato sauce. Serve with freshly cut deep-fried fries
Potato Crouettes W/ Pan-Seared Vegetables & Lumpia
Seasonal pan-seared vegetables served with Korokke potato croquettes and Filipino egg roll (lumpia).
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Locally- sourced ground beef, ground lamb and pork seasoned with herbs and spices. Baked and simmered for at least an hour in seasoned tomato sauce. Served with spaghetti then topped off with a hefty serving of grated Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese and chopped parsley.
Pasta W/ Pan-Seared Vegetables & Chicken balls
Freshly-cut seasonal vegetables pan-seared with herbs and spices rendering its fresh natural flavors. Pasta is added with additional herbs and spices; searing until well mixed and veggies turned golden brown. Served with deep-fried Herbed Chicken Ball, spicy chili sauce, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, and parsley.
Kale Salad W/ Chicken balls
Blanched, chopped kale tossed with Wafu dressing, top with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, herbed chicken balls and spicy chili sauce. Complimentary flavors all in one dish.
Arancini Balls W/ Kale Salad & Fries
Sliders With Fries
This is the sliders you don’t want to pass up. Serve with your choice of Italian meatballs or Herbed chicken balls pan- seared onions and bell peppers, select sauces made in-house, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, and freshly cut fries.
BBQ, Fried Rice, Carrots
BBQ pork baby back ribs( marinated for at least 24 hrs. with the house dry rub) on a bed of ham fried rice and pan-fried glazed carrots.
Brussel Sprouts With SmokedBratwursts
Blanched Brussel sprouts pan-seared with sliced Brats and Bacon, herbs and spices then topped with chili sauce, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, and shredded carrots.
Ball N Mac
Three-cheese (blue cheese, fontina, Parmiggiano Reggiano) Mac N Cheese top with herbed chicken balls top with spicy chili sauce and parsley .
Filipino Combo Meal
A typical Filipino meal. Includes chicken adobo (seared and simmered for an hour in ginger, onion, garlic, soy sauce, and spices), egg roll (called Lumpia in Filipino), pan-seared veggies and steamed rice.
Pork Short Ribs, Garlic Mash Potatoes, Pan-seared Vegetables
Thinly sliced pork marinated for a day. Baked until tender and golden brown. Served with roasted garlic mash potatoes and pan-seared vegetables.
Banger, Mash n Balls
Smoked German Brat served with Garlic Mash, pan-seared vegetables, and olives.
Herbed Chicken Ball Sub
Deep fried herbed chicken ball layered in a deli roll with tzatziki sauce, pan-seared onions and bell peppers, and finished off with spicy chili sauce.
Smoked Salmon Warm Salad
Smoked Salmon pan-seared with caramelized onions, bell peppers, celery, squash, herbs and spices, and rotini pasta. Smokey, a hint of sweetness, and a crunchy texture on each bite. Smoked salmon is sustainably harvested without hormones, antibiotics, and chemically free from Norway.
Shuba with Smoked Salmon
A layered salad made up of smoked salmon, grated oven-roasted beets, carrots, potatoes, onions, hard boiled eggs, and mayonnaise. A Russian dish traditionally made with pickled herring. A must try!!!!
Pesto Pasta with Shrimp or Chicken Ball
Egg Sandwich
Egg Sandwich
Vegetarian Delight
Quinoa salad tossed in lemon mustard vinaigrette, pan-seared green beans in sesame oil and seeds, and pan-fried mushrooms
Polenta Wedges
boiled cornmeal in vegetable broth and cream. Cooled down and baked and cut into squares or wedges. Serve with seasoned tomato sauce
Trout a la Ball-Z
Pan-seared whole trout served with roasted grapes and pan-seared vegetables
Latke
parboiled, grated potatoes, onion, bell peppers, egg formed into a pancake and pan-fried. Serve with pan-seared vegetables
Egg Frittata
a mix of diced vegetables, smoke salmon, cheese, egg and spices fried and bake to perfection. Similar to a scrambled egg or crustless quiche.
Braised Cabbages with Chorizo
Cabbages braised in sherry with spicy chorizo, oven-roasted grapes, bell peppers, herbs and spices. Inspired from the cooking in Galicia, Spain where cabbages grow hip high.
Sides
Pan Seared Vegetables W/ Bacon & Pasta
Freshly-cut seasonal vegetables pan-seared with sliced bacon blending the smoky flavor of bacon and the natural sweetness of the caramelized vegetables. Then, tossed with cooked pasta, herbs and spices.
Vegetable Tempura
Freshly cut (upon order) seasonal vegetables coated with tempura batter and deep-fried in peanut oil. Served with spicy chili, Wafu or tzatziki sauce.
Smoked Bratwurst
Deep fried in peanut oil. Can be paired with Kale Salad, Pan Seared Vegetables with Bacon and Pasta or Vegetable Tempura. Purchased from my local meat purveyor.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Sliced pork baby back ribs (2-3 pcs.) marinated for at least 24 hours with a house dry rub. Baked until tender and marinade caramelized and golden brown.
French Fries
Freshly cut (upon order) russet potatoes deep-fried in peanut oil. Served with spicy chili, Wafu or tzatziki sauce. The best fries!!!
Egg Roll
Filipino egg roll (lumpia) made with pre-cooked ground beef, mushrooms, herbs and spices. Cooked ground beef hand-rolled in spring roll wrapper, then deep-fried in peanut oil. Served with any of the house-made sauces.
Kale Salad
Blanched, chopped kale tossed with Wafu dressing, top with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese and spicy chili sauce.
Pan-Seared Vegetables
Freshly-cut (upon order) seasonal vegetables pan-seared with a blend of canola, olive oil, herbs and spices rendering its fresh natural flavors.
Onion Rings
Freshly cut (upon order) yellow onions coated with tempura batter, deep fried in peanut oil. Sprinkled with spicy chili sauce, Parmeggiano Reggiano cheese, and chopped parsley. You gotta try this!!!
Garlic Mash Potato
Russet potatoes mashed with oven-roasted garlic, cream, and spices. Voila!!! A mix of complementary flavors. The mash of mashes. Get Some!!!
Chicken Soup
Made with diced pan-seared chicken breast, zucchini, squash, potatoes, carrots, celery, spinach, herbs and spices. Boiled and simmered to perfection. Must have.
Creamed Potato Soup
Russet Potatoes boiled in chicken broth, then blended with pan-seared yellow onions and simmered with cream, and spices. Finished with fresh chopped parsley.
Spiced Carrot Soup
Carrots boiled and blended with roasted red bell peppers. Simmered in chicken broth with cumin, coriander, cinnamon and other spices. A panoply of flavors with a smoky finish and a hint of freshness. Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese sprinkled on top. Vegetarian.
Beet Salad with Roasted Almond and Goat Cheese
Oven roasted golden beet drizzled with Wafu dressing. Then assembled with pan-roasted slivered almond, crumbled goat cheese, and parsley.
Great Balls of Fire
Brined chicken wings, deep fried, drizzled with spicy chili sauce. Served with freshly-cut fries.
CreamyPotatoGratin
Chicken Extra
Sauce Dips
Lunch
Lunch Herbed Chicken Ball Sub
Deep fried herbed chicken ball layered in a deli roll with tzatziki sauce, pan-seared onions and bell peppers, and finished off with spicy chili sauce.
Lunch Italian Meatball Sub
A simple sub with a very well-seasoned meatball. Locally sourced ground beef, ground lamb, and pork seasoned with herbs and spices. Meatballs are baked and simmered for at least an hour in seasoned tomato sauce. Serve with freshly cut deep-fried fries
Lunch Filipino Combo Meal
A typical Filipino meal. Includes chicken adobo (seared and simmered for an hour in ginger, onion, garlic, soy sauce, and spices), egg roll (called Lumpia in Filipino), pan-seared veggies and steamed rice.
Mac N Cheese
Three-cheese (blue cheese, fontina, Parmiggiano Reggiano) Mac N Cheese
DESSERT: Balls and Cakes
Oreo Balls
Oreo chips blended with cream cheese and shaped into a ball. Coated with chocolate ganache and Oreo crumbles.
Russian Tea Cake
Ball-shaped butter cake with crumbled walnuts. Now, you can have your cake and Get some Balls too!!!!
Apple Cobbler
Flourless Chocolate Torte
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
