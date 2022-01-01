Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ball-Z Food Cart

9 Reviews

$$

8145 SE 82nd Ave,

Portland, OR 97266

Order Again

Pick Your Balls

Italian Meatballs

Italian Meatballs

$8.00

Locally-sourced ground beef, ground lamb and pork, seasoned with herbs and spices. Meatballs are baked and simmered for at least an hour in seasoned tomato sauce. Then topped off with Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese and chopped parsley.

Herbed Chicken Balls

Herbed Chicken Balls

$8.00

Ground chicken mixed with diced bell peppers and seasoned with herbs and spices. Shaped into a ball, deep fried in peanut oil. Served with spicy chili sauce and chopped parsley.

Scotch Eggs

Scotch Eggs

$8.00

Hard-boiled egg wrapped in seasoned ground pork, coated with panko bread crumbs, and deep-fried in peanut oil. Served with spicy chili sauce, parsley and Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese.

Korokke Potato Croquettes

Korokke Potato Croquettes

$7.00

Japanese street food made with mash potatoes and seasoned ground beef, carrots, mushrooms, herbs and spices. Ball coated with egg wash, bread crumbs then deep fried in peanut oil. Served with house-made Wafu dressing or spicy chili sauce.

Arancini

Arancini

$6.00

An Italian snack shaped into a ball made with cooked Arborio rice, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, diced ham, and mozzarella cheese. Ball coated with egg wash, breadcrumbs then deep fried in peanut oil. Varying ingredients are used in different regions of Italy.

The Brazilian

The Brazilian

$8.00Out of stock

Inspired from a popular Brazilian Coxinha. It is made with shredded chicken, cheese, lime, and spices covered in dough, battered and deep-fried.

Specials: Combo Meals

Savory Mushroom Salad

Savory Mushroom Salad

$13.00

There are oodles of mushrooms on this delicious salad. If you love mushrooms, this is for you. Mushrooms seared with onion, red bell peppers, bacon and pasta. Try it and you’ll keep coming back for more.

Smoked Bratwurst Sub W/ Fries

Smoked Bratwurst Sub W/ Fries

$13.00

Toasted deli- style roll smeared with in-house tzatziki sauce, then layered in with pan-seared yellow onions and bell peppers, bacon crumble, fried Smoked Brat, grated Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, parsley, and spicy chili sauce. Voila!!!! A burst of different flavors on every bite. Serve with freshly cut deep-fried fries.

Meatball Sub W/ Fries

Meatball Sub W/ Fries

$11.00

A simple sub with a very well-seasoned meatball. Locally sourced ground beef, ground lamb, and pork seasoned with herbs and spices. Meatballs are baked and simmered for at least an hour in seasoned tomato sauce. Serve with freshly cut deep-fried fries

Potato Crouettes W/ Pan-Seared Vegetables & Lumpia

Potato Crouettes W/ Pan-Seared Vegetables & Lumpia

$14.00

Seasonal pan-seared vegetables served with Korokke potato croquettes and Filipino egg roll (lumpia).

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.00

Locally- sourced ground beef, ground lamb and pork seasoned with herbs and spices. Baked and simmered for at least an hour in seasoned tomato sauce. Served with spaghetti then topped off with a hefty serving of grated Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese and chopped parsley.

Pasta W/ Pan-Seared Vegetables & Chicken balls

Pasta W/ Pan-Seared Vegetables & Chicken balls

$14.00

Freshly-cut seasonal vegetables pan-seared with herbs and spices rendering its fresh natural flavors. Pasta is added with additional herbs and spices; searing until well mixed and veggies turned golden brown. Served with deep-fried Herbed Chicken Ball, spicy chili sauce, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, and parsley.

Kale Salad W/ Chicken balls

Kale Salad W/ Chicken balls

$13.00Out of stock

Blanched, chopped kale tossed with Wafu dressing, top with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, herbed chicken balls and spicy chili sauce. Complimentary flavors all in one dish.

Arancini Balls W/ Kale Salad & Fries

Arancini Balls W/ Kale Salad & Fries

$12.00
Sliders With Fries

Sliders With Fries

$9.00

This is the sliders you don’t want to pass up. Serve with your choice of Italian meatballs or Herbed chicken balls pan- seared onions and bell peppers, select sauces made in-house, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, and freshly cut fries.

BBQ, Fried Rice, Carrots

BBQ, Fried Rice, Carrots

$14.00

BBQ pork baby back ribs( marinated for at least 24 hrs. with the house dry rub) on a bed of ham fried rice and pan-fried glazed carrots.

Brussel Sprouts With SmokedBratwursts

Brussel Sprouts With SmokedBratwursts

$14.00

Blanched Brussel sprouts pan-seared with sliced Brats and Bacon, herbs and spices then topped with chili sauce, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, and shredded carrots.

Ball N Mac

Ball N Mac

$13.00

Three-cheese (blue cheese, fontina, Parmiggiano Reggiano) Mac N Cheese top with herbed chicken balls top with spicy chili sauce and parsley .

Filipino Combo Meal

Filipino Combo Meal

$13.00

A typical Filipino meal. Includes chicken adobo (seared and simmered for an hour in ginger, onion, garlic, soy sauce, and spices), egg roll (called Lumpia in Filipino), pan-seared veggies and steamed rice.

Pork Short Ribs, Garlic Mash Potatoes, Pan-seared Vegetables

Pork Short Ribs, Garlic Mash Potatoes, Pan-seared Vegetables

$14.00

Thinly sliced pork marinated for a day. Baked until tender and golden brown. Served with roasted garlic mash potatoes and pan-seared vegetables.

Banger, Mash n Balls

Banger, Mash n Balls

$12.00

Smoked German Brat served with Garlic Mash, pan-seared vegetables, and olives.

Herbed Chicken Ball Sub

Herbed Chicken Ball Sub

$10.00

Deep fried herbed chicken ball layered in a deli roll with tzatziki sauce, pan-seared onions and bell peppers, and finished off with spicy chili sauce.

Smoked Salmon Warm Salad

Smoked Salmon Warm Salad

$12.00

Smoked Salmon pan-seared with caramelized onions, bell peppers, celery, squash, herbs and spices, and rotini pasta. Smokey, a hint of sweetness, and a crunchy texture on each bite. Smoked salmon is sustainably harvested without hormones, antibiotics, and chemically free from Norway.

Shuba with Smoked Salmon

Shuba with Smoked Salmon

$9.00Out of stock

A layered salad made up of smoked salmon, grated oven-roasted beets, carrots, potatoes, onions, hard boiled eggs, and mayonnaise. A Russian dish traditionally made with pickled herring. A must try!!!!

Pesto Pasta with Shrimp or Chicken Ball

$13.00Out of stock
Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Egg Sandwich

Vegetarian Delight

Vegetarian Delight

$13.00Out of stock

Quinoa salad tossed in lemon mustard vinaigrette, pan-seared green beans in sesame oil and seeds, and pan-fried mushrooms

Polenta Wedges

Polenta Wedges

$11.00Out of stock

boiled cornmeal in vegetable broth and cream. Cooled down and baked and cut into squares or wedges. Serve with seasoned tomato sauce

Trout a la Ball-Z

Trout a la Ball-Z

$15.00Out of stock

Pan-seared whole trout served with roasted grapes and pan-seared vegetables

Latke

Latke

$12.00Out of stock

parboiled, grated potatoes, onion, bell peppers, egg formed into a pancake and pan-fried. Serve with pan-seared vegetables

Egg Frittata

Egg Frittata

$12.00

a mix of diced vegetables, smoke salmon, cheese, egg and spices fried and bake to perfection. Similar to a scrambled egg or crustless quiche.

Braised Cabbages with Chorizo

Braised Cabbages with Chorizo

$12.00

Cabbages braised in sherry with spicy chorizo, oven-roasted grapes, bell peppers, herbs and spices. Inspired from the cooking in Galicia, Spain where cabbages grow hip high.

Sides

Pan Seared Vegetables W/ Bacon & Pasta

Pan Seared Vegetables W/ Bacon & Pasta

$8.00

Freshly-cut seasonal vegetables pan-seared with sliced bacon blending the smoky flavor of bacon and the natural sweetness of the caramelized vegetables. Then, tossed with cooked pasta, herbs and spices.

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$5.00

Freshly cut (upon order) seasonal vegetables coated with tempura batter and deep-fried in peanut oil. Served with spicy chili, Wafu or tzatziki sauce.

Smoked Bratwurst

Smoked Bratwurst

$5.00

Deep fried in peanut oil. Can be paired with Kale Salad, Pan Seared Vegetables with Bacon and Pasta or Vegetable Tempura. Purchased from my local meat purveyor.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$8.00

Sliced pork baby back ribs (2-3 pcs.) marinated for at least 24 hours with a house dry rub. Baked until tender and marinade caramelized and golden brown.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Freshly cut (upon order) russet potatoes deep-fried in peanut oil. Served with spicy chili, Wafu or tzatziki sauce. The best fries!!!

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$6.00

Filipino egg roll (lumpia) made with pre-cooked ground beef, mushrooms, herbs and spices. Cooked ground beef hand-rolled in spring roll wrapper, then deep-fried in peanut oil. Served with any of the house-made sauces.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Blanched, chopped kale tossed with Wafu dressing, top with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese and spicy chili sauce.

Pan-Seared Vegetables

Pan-Seared Vegetables

$7.00

Freshly-cut (upon order) seasonal vegetables pan-seared with a blend of canola, olive oil, herbs and spices rendering its fresh natural flavors.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00

Freshly cut (upon order) yellow onions coated with tempura batter, deep fried in peanut oil. Sprinkled with spicy chili sauce, Parmeggiano Reggiano cheese, and chopped parsley. You gotta try this!!!

Garlic Mash Potato

Garlic Mash Potato

$5.00

Russet potatoes mashed with oven-roasted garlic, cream, and spices. Voila!!! A mix of complementary flavors. The mash of mashes. Get Some!!!

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Made with diced pan-seared chicken breast, zucchini, squash, potatoes, carrots, celery, spinach, herbs and spices. Boiled and simmered to perfection. Must have.

Creamed Potato Soup

Creamed Potato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Russet Potatoes boiled in chicken broth, then blended with pan-seared yellow onions and simmered with cream, and spices. Finished with fresh chopped parsley.

Spiced Carrot Soup

Spiced Carrot Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Carrots boiled and blended with roasted red bell peppers. Simmered in chicken broth with cumin, coriander, cinnamon and other spices. A panoply of flavors with a smoky finish and a hint of freshness. Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese sprinkled on top. Vegetarian.

Beet Salad with Roasted Almond and Goat Cheese

Beet Salad with Roasted Almond and Goat Cheese

$6.00

Oven roasted golden beet drizzled with Wafu dressing. Then assembled with pan-roasted slivered almond, crumbled goat cheese, and parsley.

Great Balls of Fire

Great Balls of Fire

$11.00

Brined chicken wings, deep fried, drizzled with spicy chili sauce. Served with freshly-cut fries.

Egg Fritatta

Egg Fritatta

$15.00

a mix of diced vegetables, smoked salmon, cheese, egg and spices fried and bake to perfection. Similar to a scrambled egg or crustless quiche.

CreamyPotatoGratin

$14.00

Chicken Extra

$4.00

Sauce Dips

Chili Sauce

Spicy Sweet

Tzatziki

Herbed Yogurt Dip

Wafu Dip

Soy sauce base with grated onion, rice vinegar and roasted sesame seeds

Hummus

Out of stock

Lunch

Lunch Herbed Chicken Ball Sub

Lunch Herbed Chicken Ball Sub

$10.00

Deep fried herbed chicken ball layered in a deli roll with tzatziki sauce, pan-seared onions and bell peppers, and finished off with spicy chili sauce.

Lunch Italian Meatball Sub

Lunch Italian Meatball Sub

$11.00

A simple sub with a very well-seasoned meatball. Locally sourced ground beef, ground lamb, and pork seasoned with herbs and spices. Meatballs are baked and simmered for at least an hour in seasoned tomato sauce. Serve with freshly cut deep-fried fries

Lunch Filipino Combo Meal

Lunch Filipino Combo Meal

$10.00

A typical Filipino meal. Includes chicken adobo (seared and simmered for an hour in ginger, onion, garlic, soy sauce, and spices), egg roll (called Lumpia in Filipino), pan-seared veggies and steamed rice.

Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Three-cheese (blue cheese, fontina, Parmiggiano Reggiano) Mac N Cheese

DRINKS: Sodas and Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Coconut H2O

$2.00Out of stock

Pelligreno

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.00

DESSERT: Balls and Cakes

Oreo Balls

Oreo Balls

$1.00Out of stock

Oreo chips blended with cream cheese and shaped into a ball. Coated with chocolate ganache and Oreo crumbles.

Russian Tea Cake

Russian Tea Cake

$2.00Out of stock

Ball-shaped butter cake with crumbled walnuts. Now, you can have your cake and Get some Balls too!!!!

Apple Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8145 SE 82nd Ave,, Portland, OR 97266

Directions

