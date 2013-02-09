Ballards Beach Resort
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Only Ballards Beach has it all! Live Music, Tiki Bars and the best food in New England, Featuring Classic Burgers, Lobster Rolls and more.
Location
42 Water Street, Block Island, RI 02807
