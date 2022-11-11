  • Home
  • /
  • Anaheim
  • /
  • Ballast Point Disneyland - 1540 S Disneyland Dr
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ballast Point Disneyland 1540 S Disneyland Dr

review star

No reviews yet

1540 S Disneyland Dr

Anaheim, CA 92802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Barqs Root Beer

$4.00

Fuze Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Honest Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$6.00

Fiji Water

$5.00Out of stock

Hoplark 0.0 Citra

$6.00

Double dry hopped with Cira hops, Hoplark 0.0 Citra is a flavor bomb of deliciousness. No malt, no calories, no alcohol and an extra kick of hop-tastic goodness.

Chapman Crafted Composition Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00

Local roastery Chapman Crafted house blend on nitro. Slightly sweet blend with notes of berries, toffee, chocolate. Beans originated in Ethiopia.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1540 S Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Island Ali'i BBQ & Local Food - Island Ali'i Carlsbad
orange star4.1 • 82
1650 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Carson
orange starNo Reviews
1650 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Casa De Pancho Mexican Grill & Cantina - Anaheim - 400 Disney Way Suite 212
orange starNo Reviews
400 Disney Way Suite 212 Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Silk Road Asian Bistro - 915 S Harbor Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
915 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Puesto Anaheim
orange star5.0 • 1
1040 W Katella AVE Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anaheim

Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
orange star4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Kroft Anaheim
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anaheim
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston