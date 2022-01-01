Ballast Point Little Italy 2215 India Street

Restaurant info

30+ beers on tap, full wine list, and an eclectic New American menu. Our dedicated team of brewers constantly explore new tastes and techniques to create adventurous and award winning beers. Just like our approach to beer, the kitchen only sources the best possible ingredients, including steroid and antibiotic free proteins, line-caught fish and local produce when available. Come for a taste, to fill a growler, or get a keg - whatever the reason, we'd love to see you!