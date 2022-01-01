Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ballast Point Little Italy 2215 India Street

review star

No reviews yet

2215 India Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Red Wine

Benzinger Cab Sauv

$14.00+Out of stock

Mondavi Cab Sauv

$11.00+

Pundit Syrah

$14.00+

Imagery Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Seven Deadly Red Blend

$12.00+

White Wine

J. Roget

$9.00+

Minnetto Prosecco Rose

$11.00+

Cupcake Rose

$11.00+

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$13.00+

McManis Chardonnay

$11.00+Out of stock

Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$14.00+

Cupcake Moscato

$10.00+

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

6-Pack Cans

Aloha (6-pack)

$12.99+

Grapefruit Sculpin (6-Pack)

$12.99+

GF Sculpin 16oz (6-Pack)

$16.99+

Hazy Sculpin (6-Pack)

$12.99+

Sculpin (6-Pack)

$12.99+

Sculpin 16oz (6-Pack)

$16.99+

Big Gus (6-Pack)

$11.99+

Wee Gus (6-Pack)

$10.99+

Longfin (6-Pack)

$9.99+

California Kolsch (6-pack)

$9.99+

Cailco (6-Pack)

$9.99+

Fathom (6-Pack)

$9.99+

Swingin' Friar (6-Pack)

$9.99+

Swingin' Friar 16oz (6-pack)

$14.99+

2023 CAPITAL of CRAFT IPA 16oz (6-pack)

$16.99

MIX SIX (6-Pack)

$14.99

4-Pack Cans

Legion Lager (4-pack) 16oz

$9.99

V@S (4-Pack)

$16.99

Watty Dodo (4-Pack)

$16.99+

Ballast Point Double Tray

$10.00

BA Bottles

Barrel-Aged Piper Down 750mL

$19.99

Barrel-Aged Saison 750mL

$19.99

N/A Bevs

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Stubborn Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.75

San Pellegrino

$7.00Out of stock

Ginger Manzana Tepache

$5.00

Pineapple Spice Tepache

$5.00

Tepache Mango Chili

$5.00

The perfectly picante pairing for any time of day!

Chamoy Tepache

$5.00

Improv Booze-Free Grapefruit Paloma

$6.00

Improv Booze-Free Cucumber G&T

$6.00

Improv Booze-Free Tropical Mai Tai

$6.00

Small Bites

House Pickled Vegetables (v)

$8.00

Farmers market asparagus, heirloom carrots

Salsa & Guacamole (vg)

$10.00

Fire-grilled salsa, chunky guacamole, pickled onion, cilantro, fresh tortilla chips

Pretzel Bites (vg)

$11.00

Sculpin beer cheese, CA Kolsch beer mustard

French Fries (vg)

$10.00

Truffle Fries (vg)

$12.00

Truffle oil, parmesan, parsley

Sucio Fries

$15.00

Sculpin IPA beer cheese, salsa, house made bacon, jalapeno, green onion

Mango Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Rice paddy herbs, nuoc cham, cucumber, serrano peppers, mango, radish, fresh tortilla chips

Truffalo Wings

$16.00

Truffle infused buffalo sauce with ranch

Smoked Pepper Wings

$16.00

Smoked dry rub wing with ranch

Curried Beef Hand Pies

$15.00

Smoked brisket, yams, habanero-date sauce

Salads

Beet Salad (vg)

$16.00

Roasted beets, shredded kale, edamame, cotija cheese, pepitas, chipotle vinaigrette

Island Crunch Salad (v)

$16.00

Pineapple, bok choy, cabbage, carrot, cashews, coconut lime vinaigrette

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, carrot, cucumber, beer vinaigrette

Mains

Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Crispy house smoked bacon, campanelle pasta, caramelized onion and green onion

Al Pastor Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Adobo marinated chicken breast, grilled pineapple, Anaheim chili pepper and red onion, with cilantro chili aioli, on a brioche bun, with choice of side

Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Smoked pork shoulder, IPA pickles, Hazy Sculpin mustard sauce, dill pickle slaw, on a brioche bun, with choice of side

Ballast Point Burger

$17.00

Smashed Certified Angus patty, choice of American or pepper jack, shredded lettuce, onion, IPA pickles, remoulade, on a sesame bun, with choice of side

The Beyond Burger (v)

$19.00

All vegan patty, vegan cheddar, vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, IPA pickles, on a vegan sesame bun, with choice of side

KimCheese Burger

$18.00

Certified Angus beef blend, American cheese, kimchi, smoked pear, charred scallion aioli, house made bacon, on a sesame bun, with choice of side

BBQ Burger

$18.00

Certified Angus beef blend, American cheese, crispy onions, BBQ sauce, smoked pork shoulder, lettuce, on sesame seed bun, with choice of side

Desserts

Gelato Trio

$10.00

From our friends at Gelato Vero. Caramel, espresso, and guava gelato

Chocolate Hazelnut Brownie

$10.00

Toasted hazelnuts, powdered sugar, espresso gelato

Piper Down Float

$9.00

Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Piper Down with caramel gelato, and pirouette cookie

Aloha Sculpin Float

$9.00

Aloha Sculpin Hazy IPA with pineapple sorbet and dried pineapple

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

30+ beers on tap, full wine list, and an eclectic New American menu. Our dedicated team of brewers constantly explore new tastes and techniques to create adventurous and award winning beers. Just like our approach to beer, the kitchen only sources the best possible ingredients, including steroid and antibiotic free proteins, line-caught fish and local produce when available. Come for a taste, to fill a growler, or get a keg - whatever the reason, we'd love to see you!

Location

2215 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Waterfront Bar & Grill - 2044 Kettner Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2044 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Nolita Hall Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 752
2305 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Zinqué (zin-kae) - San Diego
orange starNo Reviews
2101 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Rakiraki Commons - Little Italy
orange starNo Reviews
2254 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Moe Coffee - Little Italy
orange starNo Reviews
2542 State Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Cloak and Petal
orange starNo Reviews
1953 India St. San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston