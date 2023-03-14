Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ballast Point San Francisco 705 16th Street

705 16th Street

San Francisco, CA 94158

6-Pack Cans

Sculpin (6-Pack)

$12.99+

Sculpin 16oz (6-Pack)

$16.99+

Aloha (6-pack)

$12.99+

Grapefruit Sculpin (6-Pack)

$12.99+

GF Sculpin 16oz (6-Pack)

$16.99+

Hazy Sculpin (6-Pack)

$12.99+

Big Gus (6-Pack)

$11.99+

Wee Gus (6-Pack)

$10.99+

Longfin (6-Pack)

$9.99+

California Kolsch (6-pack)

$9.99+

Cailco (6-Pack)

$9.99+

Fathom (6-Pack)

$9.99+

Speedboat

$11.99+

Swingin' Friar (6-Pack)

$9.99+

Swingin' Friar 16oz (6-pack)

$14.99+

2023 CAPITAL of CRAFT IPA 16oz (6-pack)

$16.99

MIX SIX (6-Pack)

$14.99

Legion Lager 16oz (6-pack)

$9.99+

K&C IPA

$13.99+

K&C Haze in the Park

$13.99+

Grunion (6-pack)

$11.99+

4-Pack Cans

Legion Lager (4-pack) 16oz

$9.99

V@S (4-Pack)

$16.99

Watty Dodo (4-Pack)

$16.99+

Ballast Point Double Tray

$10.00

Mix Pack Cans

BP Mix Pack (SB, HS, F, C)

$20.99

IPA Mix Pack (Sc, AS, GF, F)

$20.99

Mixed Case (Sculpin, GF Sculpin, Calico, Speedboat)

$29.99

BA Bottles

Barrel-Aged Piper Down 750mL

$19.99

Barrel-Aged Saison 750mL

$19.99

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

705 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94158

