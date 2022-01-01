Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ballo Italian

Mohegan Sun Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd

Uncassville, CT 06382

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Special

Big Cheese

$35.00

Sage Advice

$15.00

Sunday Sauce

$28.00

For the Table

Garlic Bread

$13.00

Peppadews

$10.00

Extra Bread$$$

$6.00

Small Ballo Antipasti

$18.00

Large Ballo Antipasti

$36.00

Appetizers

Ballo Meatballs

$13.00

Burrata

$19.00

Calamari

$18.00

Eggplant Parm app

$15.00

Napoleon app

$15.00

P.E.I Mussels

$16.00

Salad

Arugula salad

$13.00

Ceasar salad

$15.00

Iceberg Wedge

$16.00

Large Arugula Salad

$16.00

Large Caesar

$18.00

Pasta

Campanelle a la vodka

$29.00

Custom Pasta

$22.00

Gnocchi

$33.00

Ravioli

$26.00

Rigatoni

$28.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$26.00

Tagliatelle

$30.00

Vegetarian/Vega spaghetti

$26.00

Entrees

Berkshire Pork Chop

$35.00

Chicken Francese

$30.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$35.00

Eggplant Parm Entree

$26.00

Filet Mignon

$58.00

New York Strip

$57.00

Ribeye

$73.00

Salmon

$35.00

Swordfish

$37.00

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$62.00

GF CHicken Francese

$30.00

GF CHicken Parm

$38.00

Sides

S/Asparagus

$12.00

S/Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

S/Potatoes

$9.00

S/Rig Pomo

$9.00

S/Spag Pomo

$9.00

S/Spinach

$11.00

Desserts

Affogato

$13.00

Berries

$12.00

Biscotti

$8.00

Brownie

$15.00

Cannoli

$11.00

Cannoli Special

$11.00

Gelato Cappuccino

$11.00

Gelato Caramel

$11.00

Gelato Hazelnut

$11.00Out of stock

Gelato Vanilla

$11.00

Half & Half Cannoli

$11.00

Lemon Sorbet

$11.00

Limoncello Cake

$14.00

Mango Sorbet

$11.00

Tiramisu

$13.00

Zeppoli

$13.00

Catering

**Iceberg Wedge

**Caesar Salad

**Napoleon app

**New York Strip

**Tagliatelle

**Chicken Parm

**Swordfish

**Tiramisu,Zep,cannoli

$75pp Dinner

$75.00

**Ballo Meatballs

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Ballo Limonata

$12.00

Barrel Aged Neghroni

$15.00

Bellini

$12.00

Blueberry Bianco Martini

$14.00

Dolce Espresso

$14.00

Elderflower Martini

$15.00

Grapefruit Pom Spritz

$13.00

Illy Espresso Martini

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Nero Manhattan

$16.00

Skinny Bellini

$13.00

Tequilla Pomegranate Sour

$15.00

The Empress's New Clothes

$15.00

Watermelon basil smash

$14.00

Bee Sting

$14.00

prickly pear

$15.00

Manhattan special

$16.00

espresso special

$16.00

Red Wine By The Glass

QT Badiola Super Tuscan

$15.00

QT Barone Fini Merlot

$12.00

QT L'Oca Ciuca Chianti Riserva

$15.00

QT Mascarelli Montepulcian

$12.00

QT Musita Cab

$14.00

QT Red Angel PN

$20.00

QT Sartori Pinot Noir

$15.00

QT Scaia Cab

$16.00

QT Volte

$17.00

QT Dolcetto

$14.00

QT Caymus Walking Fool

$20.00

White Wine By The Glass

QT 1926 Prosecco

$15.00

QT Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$11.00

QT Bertani Pinot Grigio

$14.00

QT Bertani Rosé

$13.00

QT Franco Amo Moscato

$13.00

QT Lavis Chardonnary

$14.00

QT Leonardo Sauv. Blanc

$12.00

QT Valdo #1

$12.00

Liquor

Abs Pepp

$13.00

Absolut

$13.00

Absolut Citron

$13.00

Belvidere

$15.00

Chopin

$15.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Watermelon

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Ketel Citron

$13.00

Ketel Grapefruit

$13.00

Ketel Orange

$13.00

Ketel Peach

$13.00

Stoli

$13.00

Cold River blueberry

$13.00

Stoli Elite

$16.00

Stoli O

$13.00

Stoli Raz

$13.00

Titos

$13.00Out of stock

VG Pom

$13.00

V one Vanilla

$13.00

Barrel Aged Neghroni

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Marconi Italian Gin

$13.00

Corsair Gin

$13.00

Empress Gin

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanq 10

$16.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Malfy limon Gin

$13.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Orange

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Kraken

$12.00

Malibu

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Cincoro Repo

$18.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$71.00

Clase Azul Gold

$60.00

Clase Azul Plata

$26.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$41.00

Don Anejõ

$20.00

Don Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Don Resposado

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$65.00

Exótico Blanco

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$22.00

Patron Resposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Teremana Resposado

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulleit bourbon

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Iron smoke whiskey

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Singel Barrel

$15.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek bourbon

$14.00

Makers 46

$15.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Michters bourbon

$15.00

Redbreast 12YR Whiskey

$18.00

Redemption bourbon

$13.00

Seagrams VO whiskey

$12.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$18.00

Woodford bourbon

$14.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$16.00

Chivas 12YR

$15.00

Cragganmore

$16.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glen Lasanta

$18.00

Glen Nectar

$20.00

Glen Quinta

$20.00

Glenfiddich 12YR

$16.00

Glenfiddich 15YR

$20.00

Glenfiddich 18YR

$41.00

Glenkinchie 12yr

$18.00

Glenlivet 12YR

$18.00

Glenlivet 18YR

$45.00

Glenlivet 21YR

$62.00

Glenlivet 25yr

$151.00Out of stock

Glenmorangie 10

$14.00

JW Black

$15.00

JW Blue

$51.00

JW Platinum

$29.00

JW Red

$13.00

Benriach 10yr

$16.00

Macallan 12YR

$15.00

Macallan 18YR

$55.00

Macallan Reflection

$221.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Oban

$19.00

Glenlivet 18YR

$45.00

Amaretto

$13.00

Anisette

$12.00Out of stock

Aperol

$11.00

Averna Amaro

$12.00

B&B

$14.00

Baileys

$12.00

BLK Sambuca

$13.00

Brandy Alexander

$16.00

Cafe Moka

$14.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Fireball

$12.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Grand Marnier 100

$38.00

Hennesy VS

$14.00

Jager

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lemonciello

$12.00

Louis XIII

$475.00

Martell VS

$16.00

Michele Chiarlo Grappa

$17.00

Midori

$11.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

Remy XO

$42.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Soco

$10.00

Taylor10

$12.00

Taylor20

$16.00

Taylor30

$25.00

Taylor40

$35.00

Tia Maria

$12.00

Peach Schnapps

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$22.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

2001 Col D'Orcia Brunello

$350.00

B-Antinori Marchesi Chi

$116.00

B-Arcanum

$189.00

B-Avignonesi Vino Nobile

$72.00

B-Badiola Super Tuscan

$59.00

B-Barbi Brunello

$251.00Out of stock

B-Barone Fini Merlot

$44.00

B-Bertani Amarone

$189.00

B-Braida Bricco Barbera 2016

$136.00

B-Brancaia

$195.00

B-Col D'Orcia Brunello

$99.00

B-Damilano Barolo

$125.00

B-Ducale Oro

$99.00

B-Fontanafreda Barolo

$86.00

B-Gaja Barbaresco

$469.00

B-Gaja Promis

$109.00

B-Il Bruciato

$72.00

B-Il Poggione

$218.00

B-L'Oca Ciuca Chianti Riserva

$52.00

B-Le Sughere

$72.00

B-Le Volte

$64.00

B-Luce Brunello

$229.00

B-Lucente

$70.00

B-Masciarelli Montepulciano REG

$48.00

B-Monsanto Chianti

$88.00

B-Musita Cabernet

$46.00

B-Palazzo Maffei Amarone

$96.00

B-Peppoli Chianti Clas

$69.00

B-Phillip Cabernet

$121.00

B-Pio Cesari Barolo

$164.00

B-Planeta Rosso

$48.00

B-Red Angel PN

$72.00

B-Renatto Barolo

$129.00

B-Renieri Brunello

$184.00

B-Ruvei Barbera

$61.00

B-Salvi Brunello

$86.00

B-Sartori Pinot Noir

$56.00

B-Sassicaia

$540.00

B-Scaia Cabernet

$58.00

B-Secco Bertani Vintage ED

$78.00

B-Solaia Antinori

$629.00

B-Summus

$169.00

B-Tentua Dell Ornelliaia

$420.00

B-Tiganello Antinori

$275.00

B-Varja Barolo

$169.00

B-Vigorello

$139.00

Corkage Fee

$40.00

White Wine By The Bottle

B-Benvolio Pinot grigio

$44.00

B-Bertani Pinot Grigio

$54.00

B-Bertani Rosé

$50.00

B-Bramito Chard

$68.00

B-Cervaro Chard

$124.00

B-Due Uve Bianco

$49.00

B-Feude Di San Falanghina

$52.00

B-Fondazione Edmunch MACH riesling

$60.00

B-Fontaleoni Vernaccia

$46.00

B-Franco Amoroso Moscato

$42.00

B-Lavis

$54.00

B-Le Madri Arneis

$52.00

B-Leonardo Sauv. Blanc

$46.00

B-Lumina Pinot Grigio

$46.00

B-Michele Chiarl Cortese

$56.00

B-Pieropan Soave

$46.00

B-Planeta Bianco

$46.00

B-Santa Marg Pinot Grigio

$69.00

B-Verminitino

$61.00

California Wines by Bottle

B-Rochioli Sauvignon Blanc

$119.00

B-Kistler Chardonnay

$134.00

B-Cakebread Chardonnay

$99.00

B-Emeritus Pinot Noir

$99.00

B-Sea Smoke Pinot Noir

$245.00

B-Duckhorn Pinot Noir

$129.00

B-The Prisoner

$129.00

B-Faust Cabernet

$135.00

B-Stags Leap Artemis Cabernet

$152.00

B-Caymus Cabernet

$189.00

B-Silver Oak Cabernet

$199.00

B-Nickel & Nickel Cabernet

$253.00

B-Caymus Walking Fool

$75.00

Sparkling Wine by the Bottle

B- Cuvee 1926

$59.00

B-Banfi Rosa Regale

$52.00

B-Dom Perignon

$306.00Out of stock

B-Krug brut

$349.00

B-Laurent Perrier Demi Sec

$135.00

B-Louis Roederer Cristal

$479.00

B-Perrier Jouet Belle époque

$340.00

B-Perrier Jouet brut

$147.00

B-Primatera

$46.00

B-Ruffino Rose

$50.00

B-Valdo Num. Uno

$38.00

B-Veuve

$148.00

B-Veuve demi sec

$160.00

B-Veuve Rosé

$175.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ballo Sparkling

$7.50

Ballo Still

$7.50

Cappucino

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Cran & Club

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Cappucino

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$4.50

Decaf Tea

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Double Decaf Espresso

$5.75

Double Espresso

$5.75

Espresso

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea Refill

Limonata NA no alcohol

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Non Alcohol Amalfi Coast Cooler

$10.00

Non Alcohol Blood Orange Bellini

$10.00

Non Alcohol Elderflower

$10.00

Non Alcohol Honey Basil Lemonade

$8.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sample Soda

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$8.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken (NA)

$7.00

Little Heaven

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Moretti

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Road to Ruin

$10.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Truly Berry

$8.00

Truly Citrus

$8.00

Two roads pumpkin

$10.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Ballo Italian, a 16,000 square foot masterpiece within the Mohegan Sun Casino located in Connecticut. Ballo Italian brings to life the Italian experience with intense design combinations, exceptional service and a fresh, authentic menu of Italian favorites and new creations. BALLO, which means dance in Italian, is inspired by San Galgano – a Gothic abbey built in the 12th century and located in the hills of Tuscany. The cathedral-like rooms feature authentic Italian fixtures, exotic fabrics and dramatic lighting with one of largest Carrara Marble bars ever built as the centerpiece. The culinary team executes a creative and inspiring menu and is committed to sourcing fresh and locally grown foods whenever they are available.

Website

Location

Mohegan Sun Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncassville, CT 06382

Directions

Gallery
Ballo Italian image
Ballo Italian image

