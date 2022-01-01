Balloons Restaurant 20 Monroe Street

Balloons Restaurant imageView gallery

20 Monroe Street

Ellicottville, NY 14731

Popular Items

House Made Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Style Wings (10)
Veggie Wrap

Appetizers

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.50
Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$8.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50
Tortilla Chip

Tortilla Chip

$4.50

Tortilla chips with chicken wing dip, salsa or queso.

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$11.50

with honey mustard & queso

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$13.50

Served with spicy ranch.

Spicy Fried Cauliflower

Spicy Fried Cauliflower

$12.50

Cauliflower in a spicy batter, fried and served with ranch.

House Made Chicken Tenders

House Made Chicken Tenders

$15.50

Served with fries & your choice of sauce

Poutine

Poutine

$15.50
Smothered Nachos

Smothered Nachos

$13.50
Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$18.50

House smoked pulled pork on a bed of tortilla chips, shredded cheddar, black beans, diced white onion, jalapenos, pickled onion, golden BBQ drizzle, thai chili drizzle, fresh lime wedge and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.50

Chicken, cheddar and pico de gallo with aioli drizzle served with sour cream and salsa

Chorizo Fries

Chorizo Fries

$17.50

Bed of fries topped with chorizo, queso and sour cream.

Junior's Fries

Junior's Fries

$17.50

Bed of fries topped with house smoked pulled pork, queso and golden BBQ drizzle.

Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$19.50

Chargrilled chicken breast with BBQ drizzle on a bed of mixed greens, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, black beans, avocado and bacon. Topped with tortilla strips and served with ranch dressing.

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$21.50

On a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber and pepperoncini. Served with a toasted pita, house creamy Greek dressing and souvlaki dressing.

Falafel Souvlaki

Falafel Souvlaki

$21.50

On a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber and pepperoncini. Served with a toasted pita, house creamy Greek dressing and souvlaki dressing.

Turkey & Beet Salad

Turkey & Beet Salad

$23.50

House smoked turkey, roasted beets, goat cheese, red onion, and golden raisins on a bed of mixed greens. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Garden Salad

$10.50

Side Salad

$6.50

Burgers

1/2lb Angus Burger

1/2lb Angus Burger

$16.50

1/2 lb Angus burger cooked to perfection, served with chips.

Loaded Burger

Loaded Burger

$19.50

Sauteed mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese. Served with chips.

Cowperson Burger

Cowperson Burger

$20.50

Cheddar cheese, BBQ drizzle, and an onion ring with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with house-fried chips.

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$20.50

Bacon & gorgonzola cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and house-fried chips. Upgrade to fries, sweet potato fries, salad or onion rings for $3.

Stinger Burger

Stinger Burger

$22.50

Sauteed mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese. Served with house-fried chips.

ABC Burger

$22.50

Avocado, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served with house-fried chips.

Signatures

Buffalo Style Wings (10)

Buffalo Style Wings (10)

$16.50
Chorizo Tacos

Chorizo Tacos

$17.50

Chorizo on flour tortillas with diced white onion, shredded cheddar, lettuce, and fresh lime. Served with chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$18.50

Grilled chicken in a sundried tomato wrap with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Gorgonzola cheese, ranch and choice of Buffalo sauce. Served with house-fried chips.

Blackened Mahi Tacos

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$20.50

Cajun blackened Mahi Mahi with lettuce and mango salsa. Served with house-fried chips.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.50

Hand-breaded, lightly seasoned chicken breast, bacon & cheddar with ranch drizzle. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun. Served with house-fried chips.

Pulled Pork Sammy

Pulled Pork Sammy

$18.50

Brioche bun piled high with house smoked pulled pork, shredded cheddar and golden BBQ drizzle. Served with house-fried chips.

Ellicott Philly

$21.50

House smoked brisket with sauteed onions, peppers and jalapeno with melty cheddar on a hoagie roll. Served with house-fried chips.

Tex-Mex Wrap

Tex-Mex Wrap

$20.50

Choice of chargrilled chicken, or house smoked pork with avocado, black beans, corn, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, onion, BBQ and ranch drizzle. Served with house-fried chips.

Brisket Sammy

Brisket Sammy

$20.50

House smoked brisket in bourbon sauce with cheddar cheese & pickled red onions on a brioche roll. Served with house-fried chips.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$21.50

House smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, and garlic aioli served on a hoagie roll. Served with house-fried chips.

Turkey Apple Wrap

Turkey Apple Wrap

$20.50

House smoked turkey, Granny Smith apple, gorgonzola, lettuce and a creamy blueberry-basil spread. Served in a sundried tomato wrap. Served with house-fried chips.

Chicken & Brie

Chicken & Brie

$19.50

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, creamy brie, and blueberry-basil spread on a brioche roll. Served with house-fried chips.

Plant-Based

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$18.50

Plant based nuggets in a sundried tomato wrap with vegan mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion, vegan ranch, and choice of Buffalo sauce. Served with house-fried chips.

Plant Based Tenders

Plant Based Tenders

$18.50

Hot, Medium, Mild, Hot BBQ, Thai Chili, Sweet n' Spicy Sesame. Served with chips and vegan ranch.

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$15.50

Served with Thai chili sauce.

Vegan sub

Vegan sub

$20.50

Plant based tenders drizzled in your choice of sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion and vegan ranch. Served with house-fried chips.

Falafel Sliders

Falafel Sliders

$19.50

House made falafel topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy crisped onions, and vegan ranch. Served with house-fried chips.

Kids Meals

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$12.50
Waffle with Fries

Waffle with Fries

$12.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.50

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$3.35

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.35

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.35

Ginger Ale

$3.35

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.35

Milk

$3.00

Milk Chocolate

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Raspberry Tea

$3.35

Red Bull

$4.50

Root Beer

$3.35

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.35

Sweet Tea

$3.35

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Tonic

$3.35

Unsweetened Tea

$3.35
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Dance & Night Club · Live Music Venue · American Restaurant

Location

20 Monroe Street, Ellicottville, NY 14731

Directions

