Balloons Restaurant East 7465 Seneca Rd N

No reviews yet

7465 Seneca Rd N

Hornell, NY 14843

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00
Chili

Chili

$7.00

Served with shredded cheddar & crackers.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$6.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50
Tortilla Chip

Tortilla Chip

$3.00

Tortilla chips with salsa or queso.

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$11.00

with honey mustard & queso

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$13.50

Served with spicy ranch.

Spicy Fried Cauliflower

Spicy Fried Cauliflower

$12.50

Cauliflower in a spicy batter, fried and served with ranch.

Tenders

Tenders

$14.00

Served with fries & your choice of sauce and blue cheese or ranch.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.50

Chicken, cheddar and pico de gallo with aioli drizzle served with sour cream and salsa

Poutine Tots

Poutine Tots

$20.50

Tater tots topped with gravy & cheese curds

Chili Cheese Tots

Chili Cheese Tots

$21.50

Tots topped with chili, shredded cheddar, diced white onion, and sour cream drizzle.

Junior's Fries

$15.00

Bed of tots topped with house smoked pulled pork, queso, diced white onion, and golden BBQ drizzle.

Smothered Nachos

Smothered Nachos

$17.00

House fried tortilla chips with queso cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, lettuce, and sour cream

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$20.00

House smoked pulled pork on a bed of tortilla chips, shredded cheddar, black beans, diced white onion, jalapenos, pickled onion, golden BBQ drizzle, thai chili drizzle, fresh lime wedge and sour cream.

Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$25.00

Mixed greens with tomato, avocado, red onion, roasted corn, black beans, chopped bacon, and grilled chicken drizzled with honey BBQ, ranch and topped with tortilla strips.

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$21.00

On a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber and pepperoncini. Served with a toasted pita, house creamy Greek dressing and souvlaki dressing.

Falafel Souvlaki

Falafel Souvlaki

$21.00

On a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber and pepperoncini. Served with a toasted pita, house creamy Greek dressing and souvlaki dressing.

Winter Salad

Winter Salad

$23.50

Chargrilled chicken breast with beets, roasted sweet potatoes, carrots, parsnips, onion, kale, and goat cheese on a bed of mixed greens. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Garden Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion and croutons, with choice of dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Burgers

1/2lb Angus Burger

1/2lb Angus Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb Angus burger cooked to perfection, served with chips.

Loaded Burger

Loaded Burger

$17.00

Sauteed mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese. Served with chips.

The Duke

The Duke

$18.00

Cheddar cheese, BBQ drizzle, and an onion ring with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with house-fried chips.

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$18.00

Bacon & gorgonzola cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and house-fried chips.

Stinger Burger

Stinger Burger

$19.00

Sauteed mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese. Served with house-fried chips.

ABC Burger

ABC Burger

$19.00

Avocado, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Served with house-fried chips.

Signatures

Buffalo Style Wings (10)

Buffalo Style Wings (10)

$14.00

Served with celery and your choice of blue cheese or ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$18.50

Grilled chicken in a sundried tomato wrap with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Gorgonzola cheese, ranch and choice of Buffalo sauce. Served with house-fried chips.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Fried chicken with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch on a brioche roll. Served with house-fried chips.

Pulled Pork Sammy

Pulled Pork Sammy

$18.00

Brioche bun piled high with house smoked pulled pork, shredded cheddar and golden BBQ drizzle. Served with house-fried chips.

Brisket Philly

Brisket Philly

$22.00

House smoked brisket with sauteed onions, peppers and jalapeno with melty cheddar on a hoagie roll. Served with house-fried chips.

Tex-Mex Wrap

Tex-Mex Wrap

$20.50

Choice of chargrilled chicken, or house smoked pork with avocado, black beans, corn, cheddar, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, onion, BBQ and ranch drizzle. Served with house-fried chips.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$21.00

House smoked brisket in bourbon sauce with cheddar cheese & pickled red onions on a brioche roll. Served with house-fried chips.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

Crispy fried chicken on Belgian waffles with bacon & cheddar. Served with a side of maple syrup.

Dinners

Pork Mac

Pork Mac

$19.00

House smoked pulled pork with pickled onions, jalapeños, and honey BBQ drizzle on shells and cheese sauce.

Brisket Mac

Brisket Mac

$22.00

House smoked brisket in bourbon sauce with white onion, bell peppers and black beans on shells and cheese sauce.

Chicken Bacon Mac

Chicken Bacon Mac

$20.50

Crispy chicken and bacon on shells and cheese sauce.

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$34.50

8oz strip steak grilled to perfection and finished with garlic compound butter. Served with fries, house-made slaw and garlic bread.

Plant-Based

Vegan Wrap

Vegan Wrap

$21.00

Tenders with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, choice of sauce, and vegan ranch.

Vegan Tenders

Vegan Tenders

$27.00

Served with choice of sauce, and vegan ranch.

Vegan Pork Sliders

Vegan Pork Sliders

$19.50

Pork substitute on slider rolls with golden BBQ and pickled onions.

Vegan Pork Tacos

Vegan Pork Tacos

$20.50

Pork substitute in sweet & spicy sesame sauce with pickled onions and slaw in flour tortillas.

Vegan sub

Vegan sub

$20.50

Plant based tenders drizzled in your choice of sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion and vegan ranch. Served with house-fried chips.

Falafel Sliders

Falafel Sliders

$19.00

House made falafel on slider rolls with crispy onions, vegan ranch, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with house-fried chips.

Kids Meals

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$14.00
Waffle with Fries

Waffle with Fries

$16.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.50

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$3.35

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.35

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.35

Ginger Ale

$3.35

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.35

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Raspberry Tea

$3.35

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.35

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.35

Sweet Tea

$3.35

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Tonic

$3.35

Unsweetened Tea

$3.35
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
American Style restaurant in Hornell, NY.

Website

Location

7465 Seneca Rd N, Hornell, NY 14843

Directions

Main pic

