Ballpark Pizza - San Clemente
220 Reviews
$$
831 Via Suerte
#101
San Clemente, CA 92673
Popular Items
Salads
Small Salad Bar
Iceberg, Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Croutons
Large Salad Bar
Iceberg, Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Croutons
Antipasto Salad
Iceburg Lettuce, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Cheese, Black Olives, Tomatoes and croutons with Italian Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Iceburg Mix Cherry Tomatoes Croutons and Parmesan Cheese
Team Mom
Spinach, Strawberries, Feta, Bacon, Almond slices, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romain Iceburglettuce mix, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta cheese, Homemade Greek dressing
Salad Bar
Burratta
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings (6)
6 Chicken Wings with Ranch
Wings and Wedges
6 Chicken Wing and 10 Potato Wedges With Ranch
Garlic Bread(5 piece)
5 pieces of Garlic bread on a French Loaf
Garlic Cheese Bread (5 piece)
5 pieces of Garlic bread on a French Loaf with Cheese
Potato Wedges
Seasoned Potato Wedges served with Ranch
Side MB (2)
Side of 2 Meatballs with sauce
Power Play Potatoes
Seasoned Potato Wedges, Cheese, Fresh Bacon, Green Onions, Ranch served on side
Side Ranch
Pizza
SIDE RANCH
Personal Cheese
8inch / 4 slices
Small Pizza
12inch / 8 slices
Medium Pizza
14 inch / 10 slices
Large Pizza
15inch / 12 slices
Sm 3up, 3 Down
Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Tomato
Sm Alley-Oop
Mushroom, Black Olive, Sausage
Sm Barbecue Chicken Plus
BBQ sauce, Cilantro, Red Onion, Chicken
Sm Chicken Combo
Creamy Garlic Ranch sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts
Sm Cauli D
Cauliflour Crust, oil garlic, Basil, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese
Sm Cilantro Delight
Olive oil/garlic sauce, Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Cilantro
Sm Creamy Garlic Chicken
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Basil
Sm Double Play
Pepperoni and Sausage
Sm Duke
BBQ Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pineapple, Jalapeno
Sm El Matador
Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, Jalapeño (all items chopped)
Sm Grand Slam Combo
Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Sausage
Sm Hat Trick
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
Sm Greek
Red Onion, Black Olives, Basil, Feta, Greek Seasonings
Sm Margherita
Sliced Tomato, Garlic, Basil
Sm Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon
Sm Skinny Mediterranean
Oil Garlic, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, Chicken, Feta, Topped with Angula
Sm Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Chicken, Fresh Basil
Sm Triple Crown
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage
Sm Bacon Me Hot
Creamy Garlic Ranch sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Red Onion, Bacon, Jalapeno
Med 3up, 3 Down
Mushroom, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomato
Med Alley-Oop
Mushroom, Black Olives, Sausage
Med Barbecue Chicken Plus
BBQ sauce, BBQ Chicken, Cilantro, Red Onions
Med Chicken Combo
CreamyGarlic sauce,Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts
Med Cilantro Delight
Olive oil/garlic sauce, Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Cilantro
Med Creamy Garlic Chicken
CreamyGarlic sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Fresh Basil
Med Double Play
Pepperoni Sausage
Med Duke
BBQ sauce, Ham, Bacon, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pineapple, Jalapeno
Med El Matador
Ham, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Tomato, Jalapeño (all items diced)
Med Grand Slam Combo
Salami, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Sausage
Med Hat Trick
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
Med Greek
Red Onion, Black Olives, Basil, Tomato, Feta, Greek Seasonings
Med Margherita
Tomato, Fresh Basil, Garlic
Med Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon, Mearball
Med Mediterranean
Olive Oil, Garlic, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, Chicken, Feta, topped with Argula
Med Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Chicken, Fresh Basil
Med Triple Crown
Pepperoni, Musshoom, Sausage
Med Bacon Me Hot
Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Red Onion, Bacon, Jalapeno
Lg 3up, 3 Down, VEGE
Mushroom, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olive, Tomato
Lg Alley-Oop
Mushroom, Black Olives, Sausage
Lg Barbecue Chicken Plus
BBQ sauce, BBQ Chicken, Red Onions, Cilantro
Lg Chicken Combo
CreamyGarlic sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts
Lg Cilantro Delight
Olive oil/garlic sauce, Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Cilantro
Lg Creamy Garlic Chicken
Creamy garlic Ranch sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Basil
Lg Double Play
Pepperoni, Sausage
Lg Duke
BBQ sauce, Ham, Bacon, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pineapple, Jalapeno
Lg El Mat
Ham, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Tomato (all items are diced)
Lg Grand Slam
Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Sausage
Lg Hat Trick
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
Lg Greek
Red Onion, Black Olives, Basil, Feta, Tomato
Lg Margherita
Chopped Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, Garlic
Lg Meat Lovers
Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball
Lg. Mediteranean
Olive Oil, Garlic, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, Chicken, Feta, Topped with Arugala
Lg Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Chicken, Fresh Basil
Lg Triple Crown
Pepperon, Mushroom, Sausage
Lg Bacon Me Hot
CreamyGarlic Ranch sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Red Onion Bacon Jalapeno
Large Pizza
15inch / 12 slices
Hot Sandwiches
Bench Warmer
Hot Pastrami and Cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Bread Chicken Filet with Cheese
Coaches Pet
Hot Canadian Style Turkey Ham Bacon and Cheese
Fair Catch
Hot Turkey And Cheese
Italian
Canadian Style Turkey Ham Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni
Meatball
Meatballs with Cheese
Pizza Sandwich
Open Face French roll with sauce and Cheese Choose any 3 toppings
Teriyaki Chicken
Sliced Chicken Breast with Teriyaki sauce
Pasta
Kids Meal
Kid Spaghetti
Kid size Spaghetti
Kid Spaghetti w 1 MB
Kid size Spaghetti with one Meatball.
Mini Cheese Pizza
Personal Size Pizza
Make your own Mini
Pizza Skin, Sauce, Cheese, 1 topping all on the side. And cook at your house
Chicken Tenders & Potato Wedges
2 Chicken Tenders, 5 Potato Wedges
Desserts
Hot Dog
Wine Bottle
NA Bevs
Can Beer 16oz
4 Pack of Beer
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
LOCALLY OWNED . FAMILY FRIENDLY . BEST PIZZA IN SAN CLEMENTE!
831 Via Suerte, #101, San Clemente, CA 92673