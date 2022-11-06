Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Sandwiches

Ballpark Pizza - San Clemente

220 Reviews

$$

831 Via Suerte

#101

San Clemente, CA 92673

Large Pizza
Medium Pizza
Small Pizza

Salads

Warm Ups

Small Salad Bar

$5.50

Iceberg, Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Croutons

Large Salad Bar

$10.00

Iceberg, Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Croutons

Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Iceburg Lettuce, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Cheese, Black Olives, Tomatoes and croutons with Italian Dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Iceburg Mix Cherry Tomatoes Croutons and Parmesan Cheese

Team Mom

$10.00

Spinach, Strawberries, Feta, Bacon, Almond slices, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romain Iceburglettuce mix, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta cheese, Homemade Greek dressing

Salad Bar

$10.00

Burratta

$10.00

Appetizers

Batting Practice

Buffalo Wings (6)

$11.00

6 Chicken Wings with Ranch

Wings and Wedges

$12.00

6 Chicken Wing and 10 Potato Wedges With Ranch

Garlic Bread(5 piece)

$5.50

5 pieces of Garlic bread on a French Loaf

Garlic Cheese Bread (5 piece)

$7.00

5 pieces of Garlic bread on a French Loaf with Cheese

Potato Wedges

$7.00

Seasoned Potato Wedges served with Ranch

Side MB (2)

$3.00

Side of 2 Meatballs with sauce

Power Play Potatoes

$11.00

Seasoned Potato Wedges, Cheese, Fresh Bacon, Green Onions, Ranch served on side

Side Ranch

$0.50

Pizza

Game Time

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

Personal Cheese

$8.00

8inch / 4 slices

Small Pizza

$16.00

12inch / 8 slices

Medium Pizza

$21.50

14 inch / 10 slices

Large Pizza

$24.00

15inch / 12 slices

Sm 3up, 3 Down

$23.00

Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Tomato

Sm Alley-Oop

$20.00

Mushroom, Black Olive, Sausage

Sm Barbecue Chicken Plus

$23.00

BBQ sauce, Cilantro, Red Onion, Chicken

Sm Chicken Combo

$24.00

Creamy Garlic Ranch sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts

Sm Cauli D

$25.00

Cauliflour Crust, oil garlic, Basil, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese

Sm Cilantro Delight

$24.00

Olive oil/garlic sauce, Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Cilantro

Sm Creamy Garlic Chicken

$24.00

Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Basil

Sm Double Play

$19.25

Pepperoni and Sausage

Sm Duke

$24.00

BBQ Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pineapple, Jalapeno

Sm El Matador

$24.00

Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, Jalapeño (all items chopped)

Sm Grand Slam Combo

$25.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Sausage

Sm Hat Trick

$20.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Sm Greek

$24.00

Red Onion, Black Olives, Basil, Feta, Greek Seasonings

Sm Margherita

$18.50

Sliced Tomato, Garlic, Basil

Sm Meat Lovers

$24.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon

Sm Skinny Mediterranean

$25.00

Oil Garlic, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, Chicken, Feta, Topped with Angula

Sm Teriyaki Chicken

$22.00

Teriyaki Chicken, Fresh Basil

Sm Triple Crown

$20.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage

Sm Bacon Me Hot

$24.00

Creamy Garlic Ranch sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Red Onion, Bacon, Jalapeno

Med 3up, 3 Down

$27.00

Mushroom, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Tomato

Med Alley-Oop

$25.00

Mushroom, Black Olives, Sausage

Med Barbecue Chicken Plus

$26.00

BBQ sauce, BBQ Chicken, Cilantro, Red Onions

Med Chicken Combo

$29.00

CreamyGarlic sauce,Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts

Med Cilantro Delight

$29.00

Olive oil/garlic sauce, Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Cilantro

Med Creamy Garlic Chicken

$29.00

CreamyGarlic sauce, Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Fresh Basil

Med Double Play

$24.00

Pepperoni Sausage

Med Duke

$29.00

BBQ sauce, Ham, Bacon, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pineapple, Jalapeno

Med El Matador

$29.00

Ham, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Tomato, Jalapeño (all items diced)

Med Grand Slam Combo

$30.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Sausage

Med Hat Trick

$25.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Med Greek

$29.00

Red Onion, Black Olives, Basil, Tomato, Feta, Greek Seasonings

Med Margherita

$23.50

Tomato, Fresh Basil, Garlic

Med Meat Lovers

$29.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon, Mearball

Med Mediterranean

$30.00

Olive Oil, Garlic, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, Chicken, Feta, topped with Argula

Med Teriyaki Chicken

$25.00

Teriyaki Chicken, Fresh Basil

Med Triple Crown

$25.00

Pepperoni, Musshoom, Sausage

Med Bacon Me Hot

$29.00

Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Red Onion, Bacon, Jalapeno

Lg 3up, 3 Down, VEGE

$32.00

Mushroom, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olive, Tomato

Lg Alley-Oop

$30.00

Mushroom, Black Olives, Sausage

Lg Barbecue Chicken Plus

$31.00

BBQ sauce, BBQ Chicken, Red Onions, Cilantro

Lg Chicken Combo

$33.00

CreamyGarlic sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts

Lg Cilantro Delight

$33.00

Olive oil/garlic sauce, Chicken, Fresh Tomato, Cilantro

Lg Creamy Garlic Chicken

$33.00

Creamy garlic Ranch sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Basil

Lg Double Play

$28.00

Pepperoni, Sausage

Lg Duke

$33.00

BBQ sauce, Ham, Bacon, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pineapple, Jalapeno

Lg El Mat

$33.00

Ham, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Tomato (all items are diced)

Lg Grand Slam

$35.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Sausage

Lg Hat Trick

$30.00

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Lg Greek

$33.00

Red Onion, Black Olives, Basil, Feta, Tomato

Lg Margherita

$28.25

Chopped Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, Garlic

Lg Meat Lovers

$33.00

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball

Lg. Mediteranean

$33.00

Olive Oil, Garlic, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomato, Chicken, Feta, Topped with Arugala

Lg Teriyaki Chicken

$30.00

Teriyaki Chicken, Fresh Basil

Lg Triple Crown

$30.00

Pepperon, Mushroom, Sausage

Lg Bacon Me Hot

$30.00

CreamyGarlic Ranch sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Red Onion Bacon Jalapeno

Large Pizza

$22.25

15inch / 12 slices

Hot Sandwiches

Bench Warmer

$9.00Out of stock

Hot Pastrami and Cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$10.50

Bread Chicken Filet with Cheese

Coaches Pet

$10.00

Hot Canadian Style Turkey Ham Bacon and Cheese

Fair Catch

$9.00Out of stock

Hot Turkey And Cheese

Italian

$10.50

Canadian Style Turkey Ham Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni

Meatball

$10.50

Meatballs with Cheese

Pizza Sandwich

$10.00

Open Face French roll with sauce and Cheese Choose any 3 toppings

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.50

Sliced Chicken Breast with Teriyaki sauce

Pasta

Spaghetti & Garlic Bread

$9.75

A big bowl of Spaghetti with garlic bread

Spaghetti & 2 Meatball

$12.75

A big bowl of Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs and garlic bread

Kids Meal

Kid meals served with and Honest Juice box and a scoop of Ice cream

Kid Spaghetti

$9.00

Kid size Spaghetti

Kid Spaghetti w 1 MB

$10.50

Kid size Spaghetti with one Meatball.

Mini Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Personal Size Pizza

Make your own Mini

$9.00

Pizza Skin, Sauce, Cheese, 1 topping all on the side. And cook at your house

Chicken Tenders & Potato Wedges

$9.00

2 Chicken Tenders, 5 Potato Wedges

Desserts

Seven Inning Stretch

Pizzookie w/Ice Cream Scoop

$8.00

Churro

$8.00

Pint Ice Cream

$8.00

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00

Wine Bottle

KJ Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

KJ Cabernet BTL

$36.00

Rose BTL

$24.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$24.00

La Crema PN BTL

$38.00

La Crema Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Cockage

$15.00

NA Bevs

Soda

$3.50

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mugs Rootbeer, Sierra Mist, Pink Lemonade, Rasppberry Ice Tea,

Juice Box

$2.00

Honest Juice

Liter of Soda

$5.00

Can Beer 16oz

Trail 6 - Blonde Ale

$8.00

Duck Beer

$8.00

Orange U Different - Hazy

$8.00

Stairway IPA

$8.00

4 Pack of Beer

4pk Trail 6 - Blonde

$28.00

Duck Beer 4pack

$28.00

4pk Orange U Different - Hazy

$28.00

4pk Stairway

$28.00

Raw Dough

Mini raw Dough

$1.75

Small raw Dough

$3.00

Medium raw Dough

$4.00

Large raw Dough

$5.00

Small Cauliflower

$3.50

Small Gluten-free

$3.50

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

LOCALLY OWNED . FAMILY FRIENDLY . BEST PIZZA IN SAN CLEMENTE!

Website

Location

831 Via Suerte, #101, San Clemente, CA 92673

Directions

