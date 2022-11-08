Balls of Glory GK Balls of Glory

Main picView gallery

1600 Village Market Blvd Suite 120

Leesburg, VA 20175

Just Balls

Vegetarian Meatballs

$12.00

4 Beyond Meatballs, parmesan rosemary sauce, fresh cracked black pepper

Classic all Beef Meatballs

$12.00

3 jumbo local ground beef meatballs served soaked in marinara, shaved parmesan, & fresh basil

Heritage Pork Meatballs

$13.00

Our friend Steve Baker's farm in Mt Jackson, Virginia is where all of our pork comes from. Only heritage breed hogs are used to make the delicious pork used in these meatballs marinated in zesty harissa marinara and topped with fontina & herbs.

Turkey Superfood Meatballs

$13.00

Of all the meatballs that folks have demanded return, these are them. Ground turkey, shredded spinach, herbs and spiced browned and then slowly steeped in our swedish rosemary sauce.

Sandwiches

The Classic Hoagie

$13.99

The Original. 3 Glorious all beef meatballs, marinara, & fresh shaved parmesan on Wild Wood Bakery Hoagie loaf.

Sweeedish Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

3 Jumbo ground turkey meatballs in our famous Swedish rosemary sauce & fresh herbs on Wild Wood Bakery hoagie loaf

Heritage Bar b que Sandwich

$14.99

Steve Baker raises happy hogs. We're happy to make sure that happiness carries right over into our heritage breed pork bbq meatballs

Pastas & Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.99

Penne & Meatballs

$14.99

Macaroni & Meatballs

$14.00

Sides

Extra Parmesan

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Garlic bread

$3.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$5.00

6 House baked chocolate chip cookies

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonaide

$2.00

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$2.00

Beer & Wine

Bud Light

$4.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$4.00

Bold Rock Hard Cider

$4.00

Devil's Backbone 8 Point IPA

$4.00

Gypsy Cellars Pinot Gris

$16.00

Gypsy Cellars Chardonnay

$22.00

Gypsy Cellars Sangiovese

$16.00

Gypsy Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1600 Village Market Blvd Suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

Main pic

