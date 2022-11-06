Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ballston Local

37 Reviews

900 N Glebe Ste 150

Arlington, VA 22203

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
16" Pizza
Classic Cheese - W

BEER

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heinekin

$5.00

Hoffbrau - Original

$5.00

Labatts

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite - Bottle

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

0 Gravity - Cone Head

$9.00

Ardent IPA X

$9.00

Guinness Draft

$9.00

I Just Crush A Lot - Calvert

$9.00

Vasen Hefeweizen

$9.00

Vienna VA

$9.00Out of stock

Port City Pils

$9.00Out of stock

Dogfish Slightly Mighty

$6.00

Laguanitas IPA

$6.00

Clausthauer NA

$6.00Out of stock

Corruption

$6.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

Accenture Smash

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

$12.00

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

$12.00

$13.00

Apple Martini

$11.00

Ballston

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00+

Boulevardier

$13.00

Caipirinha

$11.00

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Classic Daiquiri

$10.00

Coconut Daiquiri

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Crossin Glebe

$12.00

$12.00

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Dirty Shirley

$12.00

Drunken Arnold Palmer

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mango Coconut Daquiri

$12.00Out of stock

Mango Daiquiri

$11.00Out of stock

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Press my Button

$11.00

Raspberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Spa Day

$13.00

Stevo

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

$11.00

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Soter Whiskey

$20.00

Do Not Make

DO NOT MAKE

MOCKTAILS

Jerry Halliwell

$6.00

SELTZER_CIDER

White Claw Seltzer - Various Flavors

$6.00

Truly Seltzer - Various Flavors

$6.00

Lost Boy - Draft

$6.00

Busky Hard Cider

$7.00

Lost Boy - Wingman

$6.00

SHOOTERS

ALABAMA SALMMER

$10.00

B-52

$9.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$8.00

BLOW JOB

$8.00

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$11.00

GREEN TEA

$8.00

GUMMY BEAR

$8.00

HOT DAMN

$10.00

JAGERBOMB

$10.00

KAMIKAZE

$8.00

LEMON DROP

$8.00

MELON BALL

$9.00

MIND ERASER

$8.00

Pickle Back

$10.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$8.00

RED HEADED SLUT

$9.00

SCREAMING ORGASM

$10.00

SILVER BULLET

$9.00

VEGAS BOMB

$11.00

WATER MOCCASIN

$9.00

WOO WOO

$8.00

Liquid Courage

$5.00

WINE

Ca'La Bionda, Valpocicella Classico Btl

$46.00

Requiem, Caberet Sauvignon Btl

$49.00

Chianti Btl

$28.00

Thomas Henry Pinot Noir Btl

$35.00

Domaine Bellevue, Touraine Rose Btl

$30.00

Biutiful, Cava Brut NV Btl

$30.00

Biutiful, Cava Brut Rose NV Btl

$30.00

Proseco - Onca d'oro

$30.00

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Build your whole pie or half pies the way you like

16" Pizza

$20.00

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Our Speciality Pizzas. If you want to make changes, or substitution, our Build Your Own is the way to go.

BBQ Chicken W

$24.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Scallion, Red Onion

Bianco/ Arugula, Proscuitto W

$25.00

Topped with Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan

Buffalo Chicken W

$24.00

Cacio y Pepe/ Cheese, Pepper W

$22.00

White, Parmesan, Black Pepper

Carne/ Meat Lovers W

$25.00

Sausage, Soprasetta, Mom’s Meatball’s, Herbed Brooklyn Ricotta

Chicken Parm Pizza W

$24.00

Chicken Cutlet, Mozz, Parm, Basil

Classic Cheese - W

$20.00

The best simple cheese pizza. Fresh Mozz, Shredded Mozz, Parm, Basil

Crispy Chicken Ranch

$24.00

Godfather Pizza

$23.00

Hawaiian W

$22.00

Pineapple and Ham

Margarita - W

$22.00

Meatball W

$22.00

Roni W

$23.00

Sausage & Brocolini W

$24.00

Sausage and Pepperoni - W

$22.00

Cup and Char, Italian Sausage, Mozz, Parm, Basil

Speciality 16" Pizza Half & Half W

Supreme W

$25.00

The Veg W

$25.00

Truffle Shroom W

$24.00

DeStefano Burrata, Mozz, Parsley

The Brad Ass\ Pizza Pitch

$24.00

Beast Mode

$22.00

Clam Pie W

$25.00

Littleneck, Thyme, Lemon, Garlic, Parm

SLICE

Slices of our popular pies

Carne/ Meat Lovers Slice

$5.50

Cheese Slice

$4.50

Pepperoni Slice

$5.25

Sausage and Pepperoni Slice

$5.50

The Veg Slice

$5.50

Apps

Baller Nachos

$14.00

Chips, Guac, Sour Cream, Cheese BBQ Pork Belly or Chicken

Caprese Crostini

$13.00

Prosciutto, Pesto, Balsamic Reduction

Chesapeake Poutine

$13.00

Blue Crab, Bechamel, Mozz, Chives, Old Bay

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Old Bay. Ranch or Blue Cheese

Mama's Meatballs - Appetizer

$12.00

Herbed Ricotta, Grilled Bread

Poutine

$12.00

Cheese Curds, Shaved Beef, Mozz, Gravy, Green Onion

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Salads

Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella

Baby Arugla Salad Panzenella

$14.00

Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, Cucumber, Crouton, Basil, Red Onion, Olives

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Little Gem, Anchovy, Lemon, Croutons

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.00

Sides

Skinny Fries

$5.00

Skinny Fries (Parmesan, Herb)

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Seasoned waffle fries

Burger

Baller Double

$15.00

Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Bacon, Pickle, Burger Sauce

Classic Double

$14.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle Chips, Burger Sauce

Steve Cone Bison Burger

$17.00

The Bluemont

$15.00

Caramelized Onion, Gorgonzola, Arugula, Bacon, Burger Sauce

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Caramelized Onion, Cheddar, Bacon, Pickle, Burger Sauce

Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Basil

Hoboken Cheesesteak

$15.00

Fresh Mozz, Beef Gravy, Caramelized Onions

Italatian Pork Store

$15.00

Prosciutto, Soprasetta, Ham, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Vinaigrette, Arugula

Meatball Hero Sandwich

Meatball Hero Sandwich

$14.00

Mama’s Meatballs, San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozz, Basil, Parm

The Hokie BLT

$15.00

Turkey, Avocado, Herb Aioli

The Philly

$15.00

Caramelized Onions, Banana Peppers, Whiz

Dinner Plates

Chicken Parm & Pasta

$18.00

Spaghetti, Grilled Bread

Salmon and Frites

$21.00

Asparagus, Herb Butter, Lemon Caper Beurre Blanc

Steak and Frites

$25.00

10oz Roseda Beef Ribeye, Asparagus, Herb Butter, Red Wine Sauce

Baked Rigatoni

$16.00

Tshirts

T - Shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$20.00

Hats

Trucker

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Ballston Local is a new bar and restaurant in Arlington. Our menu joins great cocktails and beverages with excellent food for an unparalleled casual dining experience.

Website

Location

900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington, VA 22203

Directions

Gallery
Ballston Local image
Banner pic
Ballston Local image

