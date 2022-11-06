Ballston Local
37 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Ballston Local is a new bar and restaurant in Arlington. Our menu joins great cocktails and beverages with excellent food for an unparalleled casual dining experience.
Location
900 N Glebe Ste 150, Arlington, VA 22203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Arlington
More near Arlington