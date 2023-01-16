Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Ballydoyle Irish Pub - Downers Grove

1,707 Reviews

$$

5157 Main St

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Order Again

Popular Items

Corned Beef Bites
Bowl Potato Soup
Turkey Burger

Appetizers

Irish Chips

$8.99

Ballydoyle Wings

$11.99

Irish Nachos

$15.99

Giant Pretzel

$13.99

Caprese Flatbread

$14.99

Charred Cauliflower

$13.99

Corned Beef Bites

$9.99

MAC BITES

$8.99

Bowl Potato Soup

$6.99

Cup Potato Soup

$4.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Harvest Chkn Salad

$15.99

SOUTHWEST BBQ SALAD

$15.99

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Sand.

$16.99

Reuben Sand.

$16.99

Chicken Avocado Sand.

$15.99

Pesto Chkn Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$15.99Out of stock

Burgers

Black Angus Burger

$14.99

Black & Blue Burger

$15.99

The Vegetariat Burger

$15.99

Turkey Burger

$15.99

Patty Melt

$15.99

Irish Fare

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.99

Shepherd’s Pie

$16.99

CB Boxty

$16.99

Steak Boxty

$15.99

Bangers & Mash

$16.99

Irish Fry

$16.99Out of stock

Dessert

Bag 'O' Donuts

$10.99

Sides

$ Side Irish Chips

$2.00

$Side Fries

$2.99

$Glazed Carrots

$2.99

$CP Warm Blue Cheese

$3.00

$Green Beans

$2.99

$Peas

$2.99

$Side Coleslaw

$2.99

$Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

$Side Salad

$3.99

$1 Pita

$1.00

$Cup of soup

$2.00

$Tator Tots

$4.00

$Sweet Tots

$4.00

$Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

$Side Red Potatoes

$2.00

$Cod (1)

$4.00

$Apple sauce

$2.00

$Side Carrots/celery

$2.00

$Side Ceasar Salad

$3.99

NYE Dinner

Winter Salad

Cotttage Soup

Surf & Turf

Cheesecake

NYE Package

NYE Prix Fixe Dinner

$79.99

NYE SEAT

NYE Seat

$22.93
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Location

5157 Main St, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Directions

Gallery
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant image

Map
