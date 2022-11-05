Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant Aurora

1,123 Reviews

$$

28 W New York St

Aurora, IL 60506

Popular Items

Corned Beef & Cabbage
Homemade Irish Chips
Mac’N’Cheese Bites

Soup

Tomato Bisque Soup

$7.95

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.95

diced chicken, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg, lettuce, citrus vinaigrette

Pub House Salad

$9.95
Pub Caesar

Pub Caesar

$14.95

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, and grated parmesan cheese, tossed in a classic caesar dressing

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

$18.95
DREAMETTES

DREAMETTES

$13.95

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Tomato, Avocado& Cucumber. Topped with Fried Onions & BBQ Ranch Dressing

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.95

our famous slow braised corned beef, Swiss cheese, brown mustard, toasted marble rye

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$16.95

our famous corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, toasted marble rye

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

grilled chicken, spring greens, avocado, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, on a ciabatta roll

Broasted Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

5 oz. lightly breaded chicken served on a brioche bun with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato

Chicken And Waffles Sandwich

Chicken And Waffles Sandwich

$13.95

broasted chicken served between two waffles with syrup

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$13.95

greens, broasted chicken, hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrots, tomato, feta cheese and Italian vinaigrette

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled chicken,pesto mayo.fresh mozzarella,roasted cherry tomato on ciabatta bread served w/ fries

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.95
Avocado Toast Trio

Avocado Toast Trio

$15.95

Burgers

Black Angus Burger

$14.95

1/2 lb. 100% certified angus beef, lettuce, & tomato

Alehouse Burger

Alehouse Burger

$15.95

1/2 lb. 100% certified angus beef, bacon, fried onion strings, housemade Smithwicks beer cheese

Bourbon Pork Burger

$16.95

1/2 lb. 100% certified angus beef, pulled pork, cheddar, coleslaw, housemade bourbon sauce

Aloha Burger

Aloha Burger

$15.95

1/2 lb. 100% certified angus beef, bbq aioli, cheddar, bacon, pineapple, housemade bourbon sauce

Vegetariat

$14.95

black bean & corn patty, avocado, chipotle mayo, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato

Irish Fare

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.95

beer battered North Atlantic cod, fries, coleslaw, lemon, tartar sauce

Shepherd’s Pie

Shepherd’s Pie

$16.95

ground beef, peas, carrots & onions, in a rich gravy, topped w/ mashed potatoes & cheddar, baked til golden brown

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.95

our famous slow braised corned beef, cabbage, glazed carrots, boiled red potatoes

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.95

chicken breast, carrots, potatoes, peas, and a rich gravy in a sourdough bread bowl

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$14.95

with whipped potatoes and buttered green beans

Corned Beef Boxtys

Corned Beef Boxtys

$15.95

irish potato pancake stuffed with our famous slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, brown mustard, Swiss cheese and cabbage

Chicken Boxtys

Chicken Boxtys

$15.95

irish potato pancake stuffed with diced chicken, peas, spinach, and mushrooms, in a white wine cream sauce with sour cream

Broasted Chicken Dinner

$15.95

4 pieces of broaster chicken, mashed potatoes, and sautéed green beans

EFFIE'S ANGEL HAIR

EFFIE'S ANGEL HAIR

$14.95

Chicken Piccata with Angel Hair Pasta & Garlic White Wine Sauce.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$17.95

Grandma Cullen's meatloaf recipe served with mashed potatoes and green beans

"The Tony"

$19.95

Shrimp & Scallop Risotto. Sweet Corn, Peas, Spinach, Creamy Parmesan Sauce.

Dessert

Bag 'O' Donuts

$10.95

housemade donuts tossed in cinnamon sugar, served w/ a side of crème anglaise

Irish Bread Pudding

Irish Bread Pudding

$9.95

Classic warm bread pudding, slow baked with cinnamon, served with whipped cream and crème anglaise

IT'S ALL OVER!

$9.95

promo bday cake

paramount promo dessert

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$8.00

Fun-Crazy- Freaky Vanilla Shake with Chef's Creation-Imagination on it.

Sides

Side Fries

$2.99

CP Warm Blue Cheese

$3.00

Side Irish Chips

$4.00

Bread & Butter

$1.50

Carrots

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Peas

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side Big Cup Ranch

$2.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Brown Gravy

$2.00

Thousand Island

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Beer Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

Corned Beef Bites

$9.99

corned beef & cream cheese, breaded & deep fried, served w/ a side of cocktail sauce for dipping

Fried Pickles

$7.99Out of stock

deep fried spears served w/ ranch

Mac’N’Cheese Bites

$8.99

crispy, breaded mac'n'cheese served w/ ranch

Potato & Leek Soup

$6.99

6 Ballydoyle Wings

$7.99

12 Ballydoyle Wings

$13.99

Homemade Irish Chips

$7.99

a Ballydoyle signature - our famous potato chips tossed in a secret irish dust seasoning

Chopped Salad

$12.99

Corned Beef on Marble Rye

$12.99

our famous slow braised corned beef, swiss cheese, brown mustard

Reuben on Marble Rye

$12.99

our famous slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island

Black Angus Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb. 100% C.A.B. cooked to your liking, served w/ lettuce & tomato

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

grilled chicken, spring greens, avocado, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, on a ciabatta roll

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$16.99

our famous braised corned beef, cabbage, glazed baby carrots, baby red potatoes

Shepherd’s Pie

$14.99

ground beef, peas, carrots, & onions in a rich gravy, topped w/ mashed potatoes & cheddar, baked til golden brown

Harp Battered Fish & Chips

$15.99

beer battered north atlantic cod, fries, coleslaw, lemon, tartar sauce

Family Shepherds Pie

$42.00

Family Harp Battered Fish & Chips

$48.00

Family Corned Beef & Cabbage

$52.00

Bag 'O' Donuts

$10.95

housemade donuts tossed in cinnamon sugar, served w/ a side of crème anglaise

6 pack Coors Lite

$5.99

6 Pack Miller Lite

$5.99

6 Pack Bud Lite

$5.99

Avissi Prosecco

$16.00

Conundrum Rose

$16.00

Seaglass Reisling

$15.00

Echo Bay Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Syc Lane Pinot Grigrio

$10.00

Syc Lane Chardonay

$10.00

Wente Morn Fog Chard

$18.00

Seaglass Unoak Chard

$15.00

Eppa Sup Red Sangria

$15.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$15.00

Syc Lane Merlot

$10.00

Chloe Pinot Noir

$15.00

Higher Ground Pinot Noir

$18.00

Dona Paula Malbec

$15.00

Syc Lane Cab Sav

$10.00

Seaglass Cab Sauv

$15.00

Joel Gott 815 Cab Sauv

$23.00

Kids Menu

Kid Btr Noodles

$7.99

Kid Chz Pizza

$7.99

Kid Grill Cheese

$7.99

Kid Burger

$7.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

served w/ your choice of fries or irish chips

Kids Mac'n'Cheese Bites

$7.99

served w/ your choice of fries or irish chips

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

served w/ your choice of fries or irish chips

Kid Corn Dog

$7.99

STARTERS

Homemade Irish Chips

$7.99

a Ballydoyle signature - our famous potato chips tossed in a secret irish dust seasoning

Corned Beef Bites

$9.99

corned beef & cream cheese, breaded & deep fried, served w/ a side of cocktail sauce for dipping

Fried Pickles

$7.99Out of stock

deep fried spears served w/ ranch

Mac’N’Cheese Bites

$8.99

crispy, breaded mac'n'cheese served w/ ranch

Ballydoyle Wings

$7.99+

your choice of guinness bbq or classic buffalo

Loaded Beer Cheese Fries

$9.99

smothered in housemate Smithwicks beer cheese, fried onion strings, & bacon

SALADS

Chopped Salad

$13.99

diced chicken, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, lettuce, tomato, citrus vinaigrette

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Corned Beef on Marble Rye

$12.99

our famous slow braised corned beef, swiss cheese, brown mustard

Reuben on Marble Rye

$12.99

our famous slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

grilled chicken, spring greens, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, on a ciabatta roll

Black Angus Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb. 100% C.A.B. cooked to your liking, served w/ lettuce & tomato

Alehouse Burger

$14.99

1/2 lb. 100% C.A.B., bacon, fried onion strings, housemade Smithwicks beer cheese

Bourbon Pork Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb. 100% C.A.B. topped w/ pulled pork, cheddar, coleslaw, housemade bourbon sauce

Aloha Burger

$14.99

1/2 lb. 100% C.A.B., bbq aioli, cheddar, bacon, pineapple, housemade bourbon sauce

Vegetariat Burger

$13.99

black bean & corn patty, avocado, chipotle mayo, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato

IRISH FARE

Harp Battered Fish & Chips

$15.99

beer battered north atlantic cod, fries, coleslaw, lemon, tartar sauce

DESSERT

Bag 'O' Donuts

$10.95

housemade donuts tossed in cinnamon sugar, served w/ a side of crème anglaise

KIDS MEALS

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

served w/ your choice of fries or irish chips

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

served w/ your choice of fries or irish chips

Kids Mac'n'Cheese Bites

$7.99

served w/ your choice of fries or irish chips

FAMILY MEAL DEALS

Family Meal - Harp Battered Fish & Chips

$48.00

Serves (4) - beer battered north atlantic cod, fries, coleslaw, lemons, tartar sauce

Family Meal - Corned Beef & Cabbage

$65.00

Serves (4) - our famous braised corned beef, cabbage, glazed baby carrots, baby red potatoes

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant image
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant image
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant image

