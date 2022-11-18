Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Balsam Bagels

1,059 Reviews

$

288 N Winton Rd

Rochester, NY 14610

Order Again

Popular Items

Dozen Bagels
Cream Cheese
Bagel with Egg/Cheese/Meat

BAGELS & CREAM CHEESE

Single Bagel

Single Bagel

$1.25
1/2 Dozen Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$6.50
Dozen Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$11.00
Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$4.75
Vegan Cream Cheese

Vegan Cream Cheese

$4.25
Packaged Lox

Packaged Lox

Ithaca Hummus

Ithaca Hummus

$5.25

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES/BAGEL W/CREAM CHEESE

Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese

$3.00

Your choice of bagel with a generous scoop of plain cream cheese spread on both sides of the bagel

Bagel with Specialty Cream Cheese

$3.25

Your choice of bagel with your choice of one of our many delicious flavors of cream cheese!

Bagel with Egg/Cheese/Meat

$5.75

Your choice of bagel, toasted and buttered, with an egg patty, bacon or sausage and one of six different selections of cheese.

Bagel with Egg/Cheese

$4.50

Your choice of bagel toasted and buttered with an egg patty and your choice of cheese.

Bagel with Meat and Cheese (no egg)

$5.00

Your choice of bagel with either bacon or sausage and cheese (choose from 6 different varieties we have available).

Bagel with Egg/Cheese/Veggie Sausage

$6.00

Your choice of bagel with an egg patty, either a veggie sausage pattie or vegan sausage crumbles and your choice of cheese.

Bagel with Butter or Earth Balance - please specify

$1.75

Choose from one of our many varieties of bagels.

Bagel with 1/2 Scoop cream cheese

$2.50

For those who prefer a bit less cream cheese...

Bagel with Butter and Jelly

$2.25

Your choice of bagel with butter and strawberry jelly.

Bagel with Egg

$4.00

Your choice of bagel with a simple egg patty. Please let us know whether you would like your bagel buttered or not.

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.00

Your choice of bagel with peanut butter.

Bagel with Lox/Cream Cheese

Bagel with Lox/Cream Cheese

$8.50

Traditional Bagel, Lox and Cream Cheese served with capers, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers and your choice of cream cheese flavor...but let us know how you would like it, we can change anything you would like!

Bagel with Vegan Lox

$8.50

Similar to a traditional bagel, lox and cream cheese but made with our house made vegan lox (made from carrots) and can be made with vegan cream cheese and any fixings you would like!

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Vegan italian sausage crumbles, shredded daiya mozzarella on your choice of bagel.

Vegan Egg Sandwich w/ vegan meat

$7.25

"Just Egg" Patty with Vegan sausage crumbles, earth balance and a slice of chao cheese on your choice of bagel!

Vegan Egg and Cheese

$5.50

"Just Egg" with a slice of Chao Cheese on your choice of bagel. Feel free to add on veggies to make the sandwich your very own!

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce and tomato made to order

Vegan BLT

$8.50

House made Coconut Bacon with lettuce, and tomatoes served on your choice of a bagel with mayo or 1/2 scoop of vegan cream cheese

COFFEE

Small Coffee

$2.00

Medium Coffee

$2.25

Large Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Coffe Box

$16.99

COOLER BEVERAGES

Alani Energy Drink

$2.99

Gfuel

$2.99

Celsius

$2.99

Aquafina

$1.59

Gatorade

$2.29

Kevita

$4.59

Naked Juice

$4.29

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.49

Soda

$2.29

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.99

Starbucks Triple Shot

$3.99

Tropicana Juice

$2.49

Katboocha

$5.50

Icelandic Water

$2.79

Arizona Tea

$1.99

Calypso

$2.49

Tea Infusions

$4.00Out of stock

Welch's Juice

$2.49

Ghost Energy Drink

$2.99

Bubbly (16 oz can)

$1.49

MILK/BLENDER

2% 1/2 Gallon

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk 1/2 Gallon

$4.50

2% Pint

$1.75

Chocolate Pint

$2.00

Pittsford Dairy Egg Nog Pint

$4.00Out of stock

Blender Drink

$4.50

Pittsford Dairy Egg Nog Quart

$6.75Out of stock

SOUPS

12oz Soup

$5.00

16oz Soup

$6.00

32oz Soup

$11.00

OTHER LUNCH ITEMS

Bagel Dogs

$5.50

Bagel dough wrapped around an all beef Hebrew National hot dog and american cheese and baked in the oven

Knishes

$5.25

House-made knishes filled with sauteed onions, celery, mushrooms and potatoes - (vegan)

Phyllo Pockets

$6.50

8oz triangles of phyllo dough filled with a variety of vegetarian filings

Quiche

$6.50

A different variety of vegetarian quiches are made from scratch and served on a rotating basis. Quiche of the day is listed in our specials.

Whole Quiche

$25.00

Vegan Bagel Dog

$5.50

Lightlife jumbo hotdog with a slice of Chao cheese wrapped in bagel dough and boiled and baked!

Puff Pastry Pocket

$4.50

PASTRIES

Cookies

$2.50

Filled Croissants

$2.50

Muffin

$2.50

Pecan Bars

$2.50

Rugelach

$2.50

Chocolate Brownies

$2.50

Scone

$2.50

Tea Bread Slice

$1.75

Tea Bread Whole

$9.99

Vegan Cookie/Gluten Free Cookie

$1.75

Apple Turnovers (vegan)

$3.00

Balsam Power Bites (3)

$4.50Out of stock

Ginger/Pecan Biscotti

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Apple Pies

$8.00Out of stock

RETAIL

Travel Coffee Mug

Travel Coffee Mug

$9.99
Grocery Bag

Grocery Bag

$25.00
Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat

$14.00

Kids T-shirt

$12.00

Onesie

$15.00
Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$18.00
T-shirt

T-shirt

$18.00

Sale T Shirt

$10.00
Woodstead Hot Anything and Everything Sauce

Woodstead Hot Anything and Everything Sauce

$5.50
Balsam Keychain

Balsam Keychain

$5.00

Balsam Magnet

$6.00Out of stock

Awake Chocolate Bar

$2.50

Caffeinated Chocolate Bar

MISCELLANEOUS

Small Dog Biscuits

$0.50

Large Dog Biscuits

$1.00

Bagel Chips

$3.50Out of stock
French Toast Chapstick

French Toast Chapstick

$4.50
Chips

Chips

$1.50Out of stock
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$2.59Out of stock
Espresso Beans

Espresso Beans

$2.99Out of stock
Bumper Sticker

Bumper Sticker

$0.50
Bagel Sticker #1

Bagel Sticker #1

$2.00
Lox Bagel Sticker

Lox Bagel Sticker

$2.50

1 oz individual cream cheese

$0.40

Vegan Discount Card

$15.00

HOLIDAY ITEMS

Valentines Cookie Bag

$5.00Out of stock

Dog Treat Bag

$2.00

SIDE SALAD VARIETIES

Chick Pea

Power Slaw

Out of stock

Tri Colored Pasta

Out of stock

Macaroni

Out of stock

Lentil

Out of stock

Vegan Menu

Bagel with Vegan Cream Cheese

$3.25

Bagel with Butter or Earth Balance - please specify

$1.75

Choose from one of our many varieties of bagels.

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Vegan italian sausage crumbles, shredded daiya mozzarella on your choice of bagel.

Vegan Egg Sandwich w/ vegan meat

$7.25

"Just Egg" Patty with Vegan sausage crumbles, earth balance and a slice of chao cheese on your choice of bagel!

Vegan Egg and Cheese

$5.50

"Just Egg" with a slice of Chao Cheese on your choice of bagel. Feel free to add on veggies to make the sandwich your very own!

Bagel with Butter and Jelly

$2.25

Your choice of bagel with butter and strawberry jelly.

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.00

Your choice of bagel with peanut butter.

Hummus

$7.00

Traditional hummus Sandwich with your choice of toppings

Veggie Sandwich

$6.00

Your choice of bagel with cheese or cream cheese (regular or vegan) and your choice of veggies... build your own masterpiece!!!

Vegan Lox Sandwich

$8.50

Vegan (carrot) lox, vegan cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers on your choice of bagel

Phyllo Pockets

$6.50

8oz triangles of phyllo dough filled with a variety of vegetarian filings

Knishes

$5.25

House-made knishes filled with sauteed onions, celery, mushrooms and potatoes - (vegan)

Vegan BLT

$8.50

House made Coconut Bacon with lettuce, and tomatoes served on your choice of a bagel with mayo or 1/2 scoop of vegan cream cheese

Vegan Bagel Dog

$5.50

Lightlife jumbo hotdog with a slice of Chao cheese wrapped in bagel dough and boiled and baked!

Muffin

$2.50

Vegan Cookie/Gluten Free Cookie

$1.75

Tea Bread Slice

$1.75

Tea Bread Whole

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are open limited hours and with a limited menu now during the current Pandemic. We have recently updated to include online ordering for your convenience and our safety!

Website

Location

288 N Winton Rd, Rochester, NY 14610

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Balsam Bagels image

