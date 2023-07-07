Restaurant header imageView gallery

Balvanera 152 Stanton St

152 Stanton St

New York, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Menu

Aperitivos

Gildas

$10.00

Boquerones

$14.00

Croquetas de Bacalao

$14.00

Cauliflower Arancini

$14.00

Quesos

$25.00

Para Compartir

Empanadas de Humita

$12.00

Empanadas de Carne

$12.00

Provoleta

$14.00

Remolacha

$15.00

Raddichio Salad

$16.00

Setas

$17.00

Burrata

$18.00

Beef Tartare

$20.00

Pulpo de Playa

$22.00

Yellowtail Crudo

$25.00

Jamon Iberico

$30.00

Platos

Milanesa de Pollo

$25.00

Lubina a la Plancha

$36.00

Embutidos

Chorizo Criollo

$10.00

Morcilla

$10.00

Rueda de Corero

$16.00

Carnes

Angosto 14 oz

$42.00

Ancho 16 oz

$48.00

Entraña 10 oz

$35.00

Entaña 16 oz

$45.00

Prime Dry Aged Rib Eye 25 oz

$120.00

Sides

Papas Fritas

$10.00

Ensalada Verde

$12.00

Zanahorias

$12.00

Special

Argentine Feast

$50.00

Patagonic King Crab

$25.00

Bay Scallop Crudo

$20.00

Patagonic Black Bass Wraps

$22.00

Crab Duo. Lemon butter crusted and Ceviche with aji miraflor red onion, Fresno pepper & red shiso

Pulse Voucher

$49.00

Events

4 Course Family Style

$65.00

3 Course Set Menu

$75.00

Canapes

$30.00

1 hr | 5 canapes

Charcuterie Station

$20.00

per person

Cheese Board Station

$20.00

per person

Argentine Feast Station

$45.00

per person

Charcuterie board

$250.00

Cheese board

$250.00

Brunch Set Menu I

$30.00

Brunch Set Menu II

$45.00

Dessert

Flan

$10.00

Torrejas Lola

$10.00

Tarta de Chocolate

$12.00

Ice Cream

$10.00

Brunch dishes

Waffles

$15.00

Torrejas Lola

$15.00

Clasico

$16.00

Choripan

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Smoked Salmon

$20.00

Huevos a Caballo

$22.00

Hamburguesa Balvanera

$22.00

Bottomless

$30.00

Brunch Sides

Papas rotas

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Beverage Menu

Cocktails

Vermut Blanco

$14.00

Vermut Rojo

$14.00

Sangria

$14.00

Sauco Spritz

$14.00

Sangria Carafe

$48.00

Sauco Spritz Carafe

$48.00

Beer

Quilmes

$8.00

Einstok White Ale

$9.00

einstok toasted Porter

$9.00

Wine

Catena White Bones

$180.00

Catena White Bones 2020

$250.00

Catena White Clay

$65.00

Catena White Stones 2013

$180.00

Catena White Stones 2019

$250.00

Catena White Stones 2020

$250.00

Clara Benegas Chardonnay

$13.00+

Colome Torrontes

$14.00+

El Enemigo Chardonnay

$72.00

Ferus Hermandad

$62.00

Geisha de jade

$68.00

La Oveja Torrontes Natural

$48.00

Livverá Malvasia

$60.00

Mainque Chardonnay

$95.00

Mainque Chardonnay 1.5L

$180.00

Manzanilla La Guita

$12.00+

Mendel Semillon

$16.00+

Michelini Muffato Certezas

$140.00

Montesco Sauv Blanc

$64.00

Otronia Rugientes 45

$85.00

Pielihueso Naranjo

$60.00

Poligonos Verdejo

$75.00

Prisma Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Riccitelli Torrontes

$80.00

Rocamadre Chardonnay

$52.00

San Pedro de Yacochuya Torrontes

$65.00

Via Revolucionaria Torrontes

$69.00

La Bernarde

$13.00+

Rocamadre Rose

$14.00+

Almacita brut

$13.00+

Alpamanta Breva

$55.00

Bollinger La Grande Anee

$250.00

Costa & Pampa Brut

$52.00

Domaine Bousquet

$45.00

Finca Suarez Pet Nat

$65.00

Pol Roder Brut 3 L

$600.00

Pol Roger Brut 1.5 L

$220.00

Pol Roger Brut 750cc

$110.00

This is not another lovely Rose

$65.00

Zuccardi Blanc de Blancs

$90.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$8.00

Saratoga Still

$8.00

Tea

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

By the Glass

Achaval Ferrer Cab Sauv

$15.00+

Almacita brut

$13.00+

Clara Benegas Chardonnay

$13.00+

Colome Torrontes

$14.00+

Flecha de lo Andes Malbec

$16.00+

La Bernarde

$13.00+

Lagarde Cab Franc

$16.00+

Manos Negras Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Mendel Semillon

$16.00+

Open Drink

Prisma Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Rocamadre Rose

$14.00+

San Pedro de Yacochuya

$20.00+

This is not another Malbec

$16.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Balvanera! We're located at 152 Stanton Street in the heart of Manhattan's ever-emerging Lower East Side Community.

Website

Location

152 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002

Directions

