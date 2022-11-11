Balzac Wine Bar
No reviews yet
1716 N. Arlington Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Wine
GL CSC Copertino Riserva
GL Water & Sky
GL Gaudets Cotes du Py
GL Peterson Mendo Blendo
GL Leeuwin Estate Prelude Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Deux Punx Grenache
GL Swick Bring It
GL Torre Oria Cava
GL Orgo Rkatsiteli Amber
GL Populis Orange Chardonnay
GL Gaintza Txakolina
GL Daulny Sancerre
GL Bernabeleva Camino de Navaherreros
GL Villa Wolf Gewurtztraminer
CORKAGE FEE
Bar Wine
GL Gewurtztraminer Kreuznacher
GL Terranoble Carmenere
Peterson Mendo Blendo
Very ripe fruit. Oaked. Good alternative to cabernet sauv.
Water and Sky Frontenac
Brambly bluish purple fruit. Medium bodied.
CSC Copertino Riserva
Dried fruit character coming from 10 years of age with baking spice, mushrooms, leather. Amazing value
Terranoble Carmenere
Blackcurrant with herbaceous rosemary, green bell pepper. Good alternative for Cab drinkers
Leeuwin Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
Tim Smith Shiraz
Pinte Capitaine Arbois
Gonzales Revolutionary
Giostra Tagada Rosso
Cousin Oscar
Combe Trousseau
Beautiful light wine. Like a pinot noir but lighter with red fruit.
Channing Daughters Heart Red
Hugh Hamilton Black Ops
Proxies Velvet
Envinate Benje
Jerome Balmet Red Beard
Les Georges Chinon
Dark rich profiled fruit with green pepper and herbs. No oak on this wine
Altocedro Gran Reserve Malbec
Huge and ripe wine. Blackberry, blackcurrant with vanilla, maple syrup, clove, cinnamon.
Rosa del Peru
Incredibly light natural wine. Big acid. Tart strawberry with a hint of campari-like orange oil
Dessous Les Moes Pinot Noir
Peillot Mondeuse de Bugey
Golden Cluster Syrahcha
Keenan Zinfandel 04
Lighter for Zin due to its age. Still roaring acidity, helping to preserve this balanced wine.
Lopez de Heredia Bosconia
Beautiful, lighter expression of Rioja reds. Crunchy red cherry with vanilla, dill, and baking spice.
La Patience Red
Juicy and simple. Half the bottles are to be kept in the beer cooler.
Brendan Tracey Le Capitalisme
Zillamina Red
Clos Saron Pinot Noir
Tastes more like a Clos Saron wine than other Pinots. Punchy acid, bluish fruit, with bigger tannin for pinot noir.
Cornelissen Munjebel CS
Very special wine. Cult-like following from the winemaker. Big tannins and bright acid. Single vineyard expression.
Batic Angel Red 3L
Dark Bordeaux style blend. Big, earthy, tight wine. Recommend decanting. One of only 4 3-L bottles in the country
Alpha Box and Dice Tarot Rosso
Envinate Albahra Chingao
Altocedro Ano Cero Malbec
Great value Malbec. Lighter than most of its style due to high elevation in La Consulta.
Lamoresca Nerocapitano
Populis Wabi Sabi
Les Lunes Cabernet Merlot
Urbina Rioja
Channing Daughters Blaufrankisch
Chuchaquis Bandido
Gonzales Malbec Cecchini
Teutonic Pinot Meunier
Capoano Ciro Rosso
Macatho Cana Dulce
Broc Cellars Love Red Can
Great summer red, juicy red fruit. Serve it cold. Kept behind dessert wines
Cave de la Cote Chasselas
Huet Moelleux Le Mont
Sweet, botrytis-affected wine. Honey, ginger, ripe apricot. Great with spicy food and dessert.
Salomon Wieden Gruner Veltliner
Heidi Schrock Muskateller
DRY. Floral as shit. Like a Sauvignon blanc but floral instead of grassy.
Pax Trousseau Gris
Compare to pinot gris. Crisp and minerally. Slight hint of strawberry/watermelon due to red grapes
Haart 1000L Riesling
Ostatu Blanco
Crisp honeydew melon. Lighter bodied. Kind of like a Gruner
Fefinanes Albarino
Classic style of albarino. High acid with lees contact. Zesty citrus, brioche, onion
Etienne Defaix Chablis Vaillon
Apple, pear, brioche, mushroom, rocks. Complex and beautiful wine with 14 years of age
Gonzales White Malbec
Big Salt
Colle Trotta Q500
Medium-plus bodied. Candied orange taste without the sugar.
Keller Von der Fels Riesling
Channing Sauvignon Blanc
Batic Angel White
Oaked and full wine. Big and bold. Could be sold to someone who likes an oaked chard, but this is crisper.
Domaine de Majas Blanc
Lauer Barrel X
Gut Oggau Theodora
Gaintza Txakolina
Bernabeleva Camino de Navaherreros
Las Jaras "Waves" White Cans
Slightly effervescent wine. Simple white-wine-flavored wine. Lemon, lime, white flowers. Medium body.
Sancerre, Domaine Daulny
Less grassy, citrusy Sauv blanc. Typical of Sancerre.
Martinelli Bella Vigna Chardonnay
SJ Montigny Gewurtztminer
Kiki and Juan Orange
Clos Saron Carte Blanche
Smelly like Tang. Zippy citrus with approachable orange wine tannin.
Matic Pinot Gris
Mineral-driven skin contact wine. Good for a first timer but not boring
Cornelissen “Munjebel Bianco”
Special wine from an iconic winemaker in Sicily. Not wild or weird. Oddly friendly but lots of character.
Martha Stouman Solo Act
Batic Rose
Pretty bottle. Richer style of rose. Only received 6 bottles
Maestro Lovamor
Clos Saron Tickled Noir
<300 bottles made. Full bodied for rose. Tastes like frozen watermelon and strawberry.
Lamaresca Rosato
Mingaco Moscatel Orange Wine
Floral with bright citrus and black tea tannins. Think: floral arnold palmer
COS Rami
Delinquente Hell Orange Arinto
Experimental series from Delinquente called Hell. First time making this wine.
Delinquente Hell Rose
Higher end rose from Delinquente (same producer as Pretty Boy). It is meant to be very easy-dreinking.
La Araucaria Rosado
Elegant rose with a hint of savory flint. Strawberry profile with some watermelon. AKA pink flavored
Lardot Pinot Gris
Schmitt Erdreich
Lighter, minerally, and very floral.
Vinos Ambiz Rosado
Nose is barnyardy as hell. Palate is more agreeable. Grows on you as you drink it.
Channing Ramato
Las Jaras Superbloom
Dry co-fermentation of grenache, syrah, mourvedre, marsanne, roussane. Tastes like a watermelon jolly rancher.
Cornelissen Munjebel Bianco 2020
Subject to Change Disco
Sassara Coconar Orange Wine
Bitter orange and medium bodied. Medium tannins.
Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra Amber
Subject to Change Dreamboat
Oriol Artigas Sammay
Liten Buffel There Was a Fire Here
Populis Orange Chardonnay
Friendly natty orange wine.
Orgo Rkatsiteli Amber
Very classic Georgian amber wine. Bitter orange, walnut, black tea. Aged underground in a qvevri (KEV-ree)
Pullus Pinot Grigio
Pinot grigio with some skin contact. Not a ramato, as this wine ends up having a more pinkish hue. This is a good intro to skin contact wines, as it almost tastes rose-ish.
Ercole Rosato
Poire Pettilante
Matic Mea Orange Rizling
Fuller bodied pet nat. Cheesy funk and bitter orange
Torre Oria Cava
Goutorbe Special Club Champagne
Very special Grower Champagne. Special Club is highest honor it can receive.
Orgo Sparkling Mtsvane
First Qvevri-aged sparkling wine from Georgia.
Chereau Carre Orgueil
Sparkling version of Muscadet, but cannot be called Muscadet because of the bubbles. Clean, minerally, brioche, lemon. Very innovative female winemaker.
Jean Laurent
Lucashof Petnat
Subject to Change "This is Not Wine" Cider
Tastes like a rose pet nat. It is cider rested on pinot noir skins.
Il Baffone Pet Nat
Floral and fun. Medium bodied.
Angelo Negro Birbet Brachetto
Sweet and low-ABV sparkling red. Refreshing in a simple way.
Avinyo Petillant
Effervescent wine. Honeydew, lemon. Would smash on patio.
Swick City Pop
Alsace blend pet nat from Oregon. Fun wine.
Zanotto Col Fondo
If prosecco was made like a pet-nat instead. Good as an intro pet-nat.
Meinklang Foam Vulkan
Hild Elbling Sekt Brut
100% Elbling grapes made in champagne method. People pleaser wine but interesting
Grace Brut Rose
Fio Piu Piu
Meinklang Prosa
Heidi Schrock PInot Pet Nat
Carcavelos, Quinta Dos Pesos 1992, Lisbon, Portugal
Crisp and savory but rich and oxidative. Drinks between Madeira and Tawny Almost-extinct style of fortified wine.
Colheita Madeira, Henriques & Henriques 1995, Portugal
Savory with great acid. Not super sweet. Very oxidative style of dessert wine.
Tokaji, Királyudvar “Ilona” 2011, Hungary
Honey, ginger, welch's white grape juice. The first style of botrytis dessert wine.
Colheita Madeira, Barbeito Single Cask “134 A+D” 2005, Portugal
Savory with great acid. Not super sweet. Very oxidative style of dessert wine.
Cerons, Chateau Huradin 1999, Bordeaux, France
Honey, ginger, stone fruit. Made down the road from Sauternes.
Reccua Vintage Port
Heidi Schrock Beerenauslese
Iconic wine. Overripe stone fruit, honey, Welch's white grape juice.
Tawny w/ Dark Chocolate, Lambert “The Chocolatier” NV, Australia
Tastes like Raisonets. Owned by a Wisconsin couple.
Riversaltes Domaine De Rancy
Banyuls, Domaine Mas Blanc 1975, Roussillon, France
Overripe red fruit. Oxidative.
Manzanilla Sherry, La Cigarrera NV, Spain
Crisp, savory. Green apple, almond, sea salt.
Caña-dried Moscatel, Molino Real “MR” 2018, Málaga
Apricot and white flowers.
Late-Harvest Monastrell, Olivares “Dulce Monastrell” 2016, Jumilla, Spain
Red and black fruit. Easy pairing for any dessert you could add berries to.
Pasquale Pelissero Muffato Stramej
Marsala Superiore Oro, Marco de Bartoli “Vigna la Miccia” 2016, Italy
Like the best maple syrup drink you could ask for. Perfect for carrot cake.
Late-Harveset Gewurtztraminer, Owen Roe “The Parting Glass” 2017, Yakima Valley, Washington
Tropical dessert wine. Lychee, grilled pineapple
Pineau Des Charentes, Pierre Ferrand NV, France
Wine made of Cognac grapes and fortified with the same grapes.
Muscat Rivesaltes, Domaine Cazes 1999, Roussillon, France
Floral, ginger, and honeyed.
Sagrantino Passito, Paolo Bea 2007, Montefalco, Umbria, Italy
Elite dessert wine. Beautiful, silky red fruit.
Air-Dried Pinela/Rebula, Batič “Valentino” 2019, Vipava, Slovenia
Elite dessert wine. Stone fruits, honey. Can only be made in very specific growing conditions in rare vintages.
Late-Harvest Riesling, Owen Roe “The Parting Glass” 2015, Yakima Valley, Washington
Nice, sweet Riesling. Bright tart citrus. Less fruity, more mineral.
La Cigarrera Amontillado Sherry
Dry and nutty. Goes great with rich chocolate desserts to help cut the richness.
GL Pecheur Chateau Chalon Vin Jaune
Moscatel Dorado Sherry, Bodegas Cesar Florido
Medium sweet and floral. Comes from dried grapes.
10 Year Tawny Port, Warres “Otima” NV, Portugal
Red berries and caramel. Medium sweet.
Rivesaltes (red), Domaine Cazes 1999, Roussillon, France
Very berry. Drinks less sweet than it is because of its age.
Med-Dry Porto, Quinta do Infantado “Reserva” NV, Gontelho, Portugal
Very rich, ripe, red berries. Pretty dry for a Ruby port.
Palo Cortado VORS Sherry, Osborne “Capuchino” NV, Jerez, Spain
Crisp, pretty dry, full-bodied. Walnuts, yellow apple.
Ice Wine Lilac And Kracher
Liquor
Aperol Spritz
Damn It Janet
Harvey Wallbanger
Kir Royale
La Vampira Agria
Men of a Certain Sage
NA G&T
Negroni
The Old Fashioned
Sangria Carafe
Sangria Glass
Cran-Rosemary Smash
Kiss Me Im Swiss
Long Island Iced Tea
Spaghett
Spanish Coffee
Copper & Kings
Du Peyrat Cognac
Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac
Bache Gabrielsen American Oak Cognac
Park Carte Blanche VS Cognac
Finns Gin
Fords Gin
Rehorst Gin
Tanqueray Gin
St George Botanivore Gin
Bols Genever Barrel-Aged Gin
Botanist Gin
Hendricks Gin
Aperol
Bonal Gentiane Quina
Byrrh Grand Quinquina
Vergano “Luli” Moscato Chinato
Campari
Cappelletti
Maurin Quina
Pernod
Prince Pastis de Marseille
Amargo-Vallet de Angostura
Averna Amaro
Braulio Amaro Alpino
Cardamaro
Carpano Antica
Cocchi Barolo Chinato
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Furlani Amaro
Meletti Amaro
MUZ Vermouth
Rucolino Amaro
Sfumato Rabarbaro Amaro
Sirene Bitter
Bordiga St. Hubertus Amaro
Centum Herbis
Fred Jerbis Fernet
Fred Jerbis Amaro
Acha Vermouth Bianco
Amerique 1912 Absinthe Rouge
Barrel Aged Malort
Benedictine
Canton Ginger Liqueur
Chartreuse, Green
Chartreuse, Yellow
Cocchi Americano Blanc
Creme de Cacao, Tempus Fugit
Creme de Cassis, Mathilde
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Malort
Nux Walnut Liqueur
Pamplemousse
Tuaca
Velvet Falernum
Don Q 151
El Dorado 5 Year
Plantation Dark
Plantation White
Zaya Gran Reserva
Wray & Nephew
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Cimarron Blanco
Tequila Template
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Gold
Clase Azul Anejo
Corralejo Reposado
Ixa Anejo
Libelula
Ocho Anejo, Single Harvest
Banhez Mezcal Ensemble, White Label
Banhez Mezcal Pechuga
Banhez Mezcal Jabali
El Buho Mezcal
Clase Azul Mezcal
Los Magos Sotol
Tito's
Ketel One
Angels Envy
Barrell Sherry Barrel
Basil Hayden
Elijah Craig
Henry McKenna
Michter's Bourbon
Old Forester 1870
Old Forester Statesman
Old Granddad
Redemption High Rye
Starlight VDN Finish
Woodford Reserve
Jefferson's Ocean
Nulu Reserve
High West Double Rye
Knob Creek Rye
Michter's Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Whistlepig 10
Jack Daniels
Michter's American
Michter's Sour Mash
Uncle Nearest 1884
Ardbeg Corryvreckan
Balvenie 12 Doublewood
Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask
Macallan 12
Takamine 8 Year
Writer's Tears
Akashi
Monkey Shoulder
Dalmore 12
Beer
450 North Slushy XL Rainbow Popsicle
Barrier Carver
Drewrys Lager
Energy City Bistro Cabana
Japas “Yuzu Nama Biiru”
Lulz R&R Smoothie Seltzer
Miller High Life
Monkless Shepp
More Pina Colada Marbles
Phase Three Bushel of Apples
Phase Three Feline Fine
Phase Three P3 Pils
Public Never A Dill Moment
Sahale Rasp Cheesecake
Trillium Fort Point
Trillium Storrowed
Trillium Tiny Chicken
Untitled Art Caramel Coconut Cookie
Jester King Vague Recollection
Ale Apothecary "Ralph"
Superstition “Desert Monsoon” Prickly Pear Mead
Eagle Park Set List IPA
NA
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Seltzer
Tonic
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
Tea
Iced Tea
San Pellegrino
Staff Cold Brew
Refill Coke
Refill Diet Coke
Refill Sprite
Refill Cranberry
Refill Lemonade
Refill Tonic
Refill Iced Tea
Mocktail
NA Gin & Tonic
NA Spritz
Untitled Art NA Juicy IPA
Untitled Art NA Mango Dragonfruit Sour
Untitled Art NA Smores Stout
Kentucky 74
Food
Board
Bread & Butter
Eggplant Pate
Fries
Madeira Mushrooms
Papas Bravas
Pickle Board
Sac Mac
Shaved Brussels Wedge Salad
Soup
Stone Fruit Salad
Tofu
Crackers
Toasted Crostini
Untoasted Bread
Eggplant Parm
Bao Buns
Braised Pork
Escargot
Flank Steak
Grilled Green Beans
Monkfish a la Gallega
Venison Carpaccio
Claufoutis
Ice Cream
Salted Caramel Pot de Creme
Scoop Sorbet
Dessert Carry in Fee per person
Cheesecake
Rosemary's Baby
HH Fries
Papas Bravas
Pickle Board
Small Wedge Salad
Soup
Nuts
Large Fruit and Crudite Platter
Large Mediterranean Salad
Dozen Filet Skewers
Large Tuna Tartare
Dozen Sweet Corn Fritters
Dozen Burrata Crostini
Dozen Sisig Bites
Large Brussels
Large Carrot And Parsnips
Large Fried Chicken
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Balzac believes that there is nothing that brings us together more than sharing food. Our kitchen is designed for the preparation of small plates, and to encourage our guests to share. You can expect dishes to arrive fresh, as soon as they are prepared; which means they probably won’t show up at the same time. We hope you enjoy the flow of the courses, the evening, and don’t forget the wine!
1716 N. Arlington Place,, Milwaukee, WI 53202