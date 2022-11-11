Restaurant header imageView gallery

Balzac Wine Bar

1716 N. Arlington Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wine

GL CSC Copertino Riserva

$9.00

GL Water & Sky

$12.00

GL Gaudets Cotes du Py

$13.00

GL Peterson Mendo Blendo

$12.00

GL Leeuwin Estate Prelude Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

GL Deux Punx Grenache

$12.00

GL Swick Bring It

$14.00

GL Torre Oria Cava

$10.00

GL Orgo Rkatsiteli Amber

$13.00

GL Populis Orange Chardonnay

$13.00

GL Gaintza Txakolina

$12.00

GL Daulny Sancerre

$16.00

GL Bernabeleva Camino de Navaherreros

$12.00

GL Villa Wolf Gewurtztraminer

$10.00

CORKAGE FEE

$35.00

Bar Wine

$20.00

GL Gewurtztraminer Kreuznacher

$12.00

GL Terranoble Carmenere

$11.00
Peterson Mendo Blendo

Peterson Mendo Blendo

$54.00

Very ripe fruit. Oaked. Good alternative to cabernet sauv.

Water and Sky Frontenac

$65.00

Brambly bluish purple fruit. Medium bodied.

CSC Copertino Riserva

$40.00

Dried fruit character coming from 10 years of age with baking spice, mushrooms, leather. Amazing value

Terranoble Carmenere

$48.00

Blackcurrant with herbaceous rosemary, green bell pepper. Good alternative for Cab drinkers

Leeuwin Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$88.00

Tim Smith Shiraz

$94.00

Pinte Capitaine Arbois

$84.00

Gonzales Revolutionary

$80.00

Giostra Tagada Rosso

$64.00

Cousin Oscar

$50.00

Combe Trousseau

$76.00

Beautiful light wine. Like a pinot noir but lighter with red fruit.

Channing Daughters Heart Red

$64.00

Hugh Hamilton Black Ops

$66.00Out of stock

Proxies Velvet

$45.00

Envinate Benje

$64.00

Jerome Balmet Red Beard

$76.00

Les Georges Chinon

$50.00

Dark rich profiled fruit with green pepper and herbs. No oak on this wine

Altocedro Gran Reserve Malbec

$108.00Out of stock

Huge and ripe wine. Blackberry, blackcurrant with vanilla, maple syrup, clove, cinnamon.

Rosa del Peru

$80.00

Incredibly light natural wine. Big acid. Tart strawberry with a hint of campari-like orange oil

Dessous Les Moes Pinot Noir

$85.00

Peillot Mondeuse de Bugey

$60.00

Golden Cluster Syrahcha

$68.00

Keenan Zinfandel 04

$140.00

Lighter for Zin due to its age. Still roaring acidity, helping to preserve this balanced wine.

Lopez de Heredia Bosconia

$98.00Out of stock

Beautiful, lighter expression of Rioja reds. Crunchy red cherry with vanilla, dill, and baking spice.

La Patience Red

$38.00

Juicy and simple. Half the bottles are to be kept in the beer cooler.

Brendan Tracey Le Capitalisme

$64.00

Zillamina Red

$38.00

Clos Saron Pinot Noir

$132.00

Tastes more like a Clos Saron wine than other Pinots. Punchy acid, bluish fruit, with bigger tannin for pinot noir.

Cornelissen Munjebel CS

$180.00

Very special wine. Cult-like following from the winemaker. Big tannins and bright acid. Single vineyard expression.

Batic Angel Red 3L

$520.00

Dark Bordeaux style blend. Big, earthy, tight wine. Recommend decanting. One of only 4 3-L bottles in the country

Alpha Box and Dice Tarot Rosso

$52.00

Envinate Albahra Chingao

$64.00

Altocedro Ano Cero Malbec

$48.00

Great value Malbec. Lighter than most of its style due to high elevation in La Consulta.

Lamoresca Nerocapitano

$68.00

Populis Wabi Sabi

$56.00

Les Lunes Cabernet Merlot

$90.00

Urbina Rioja

$70.00

Channing Daughters Blaufrankisch

$80.00

Chuchaquis Bandido

$48.00

Gonzales Malbec Cecchini

$68.00

Teutonic Pinot Meunier

$80.00

Capoano Ciro Rosso

$42.00

Macatho Cana Dulce

$76.00

Broc Cellars Love Red Can

$24.00

Great summer red, juicy red fruit. Serve it cold. Kept behind dessert wines

Cave de la Cote Chasselas

$46.00

Huet Moelleux Le Mont

$108.00

Sweet, botrytis-affected wine. Honey, ginger, ripe apricot. Great with spicy food and dessert.

Salomon Wieden Gruner Veltliner

$58.00

Heidi Schrock Muskateller

$68.00

DRY. Floral as shit. Like a Sauvignon blanc but floral instead of grassy.

Pax Trousseau Gris

$72.00

Compare to pinot gris. Crisp and minerally. Slight hint of strawberry/watermelon due to red grapes

Haart 1000L Riesling

$60.00

Ostatu Blanco

$42.00

Crisp honeydew melon. Lighter bodied. Kind of like a Gruner

Fefinanes Albarino

$60.00

Classic style of albarino. High acid with lees contact. Zesty citrus, brioche, onion

Etienne Defaix Chablis Vaillon

$118.00

Apple, pear, brioche, mushroom, rocks. Complex and beautiful wine with 14 years of age

Gonzales White Malbec

$64.00

Big Salt

$48.00

Colle Trotta Q500

$64.00

Medium-plus bodied. Candied orange taste without the sugar.

Keller Von der Fels Riesling

$100.00

Channing Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Batic Angel White

$110.00

Oaked and full wine. Big and bold. Could be sold to someone who likes an oaked chard, but this is crisper.

Domaine de Majas Blanc

$52.00

Lauer Barrel X

$54.00

Gut Oggau Theodora

$92.00

Gaintza Txakolina

$54.00

Bernabeleva Camino de Navaherreros

$54.00

Las Jaras "Waves" White Cans

$24.00

Slightly effervescent wine. Simple white-wine-flavored wine. Lemon, lime, white flowers. Medium body.

Sancerre, Domaine Daulny

$72.00

Less grassy, citrusy Sauv blanc. Typical of Sancerre.

Martinelli Bella Vigna Chardonnay

$88.00

SJ Montigny Gewurtztminer

$54.00

Kiki and Juan Orange

$46.00

Clos Saron Carte Blanche

$105.00

Smelly like Tang. Zippy citrus with approachable orange wine tannin.

Matic Pinot Gris

$54.00

Mineral-driven skin contact wine. Good for a first timer but not boring

Cornelissen “Munjebel Bianco”

$90.00

Special wine from an iconic winemaker in Sicily. Not wild or weird. Oddly friendly but lots of character.

Martha Stouman Solo Act

$80.00

Batic Rose

$110.00

Pretty bottle. Richer style of rose. Only received 6 bottles

Maestro Lovamor

$66.00

Clos Saron Tickled Noir

$125.00

<300 bottles made. Full bodied for rose. Tastes like frozen watermelon and strawberry.

Lamaresca Rosato

$68.00

Mingaco Moscatel Orange Wine

$60.00

Floral with bright citrus and black tea tannins. Think: floral arnold palmer

COS Rami

$70.00

Delinquente Hell Orange Arinto

$60.00

Experimental series from Delinquente called Hell. First time making this wine.

Delinquente Hell Rose

$60.00

Higher end rose from Delinquente (same producer as Pretty Boy). It is meant to be very easy-dreinking.

La Araucaria Rosado

$58.00

Elegant rose with a hint of savory flint. Strawberry profile with some watermelon. AKA pink flavored

Lardot Pinot Gris

$68.00

Schmitt Erdreich

$76.00

Lighter, minerally, and very floral.

Vinos Ambiz Rosado

$64.00

Nose is barnyardy as hell. Palate is more agreeable. Grows on you as you drink it.

Channing Ramato

$70.00

Las Jaras Superbloom

$64.00

Dry co-fermentation of grenache, syrah, mourvedre, marsanne, roussane. Tastes like a watermelon jolly rancher.

Cornelissen Munjebel Bianco 2020

$118.00

Subject to Change Disco

$64.00

Sassara Coconar Orange Wine

$62.00

Bitter orange and medium bodied. Medium tannins.

Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra Amber

$58.00

Subject to Change Dreamboat

$68.00

Oriol Artigas Sammay

$56.00

Liten Buffel There Was a Fire Here

$58.00

Populis Orange Chardonnay

$58.00

Friendly natty orange wine.

Orgo Rkatsiteli Amber

$58.00

Very classic Georgian amber wine. Bitter orange, walnut, black tea. Aged underground in a qvevri (KEV-ree)

Pullus Pinot Grigio

$40.00Out of stock

Pinot grigio with some skin contact. Not a ramato, as this wine ends up having a more pinkish hue. This is a good intro to skin contact wines, as it almost tastes rose-ish.

Ercole Rosato

$40.00

Poire Pettilante

$26.00

Matic Mea Orange Rizling

$62.00

Fuller bodied pet nat. Cheesy funk and bitter orange

Torre Oria Cava

$45.00

Goutorbe Special Club Champagne

$160.00

Very special Grower Champagne. Special Club is highest honor it can receive.

Orgo Sparkling Mtsvane

$76.00Out of stock

First Qvevri-aged sparkling wine from Georgia.

Chereau Carre Orgueil

$54.00

Sparkling version of Muscadet, but cannot be called Muscadet because of the bubbles. Clean, minerally, brioche, lemon. Very innovative female winemaker.

Jean Laurent

$98.00

Lucashof Petnat

$75.00

Subject to Change "This is Not Wine" Cider

$60.00

Tastes like a rose pet nat. It is cider rested on pinot noir skins.

Il Baffone Pet Nat

$54.00

Floral and fun. Medium bodied.

Angelo Negro Birbet Brachetto

$30.00

Sweet and low-ABV sparkling red. Refreshing in a simple way.

Avinyo Petillant

$44.00

Effervescent wine. Honeydew, lemon. Would smash on patio.

Swick City Pop

$76.00

Alsace blend pet nat from Oregon. Fun wine.

Zanotto Col Fondo

$54.00

If prosecco was made like a pet-nat instead. Good as an intro pet-nat.

Meinklang Foam Vulkan

$62.00

Hild Elbling Sekt Brut

$50.00

100% Elbling grapes made in champagne method. People pleaser wine but interesting

Grace Brut Rose

$68.00

Fio Piu Piu

$68.00

Meinklang Prosa

$48.00

Heidi Schrock PInot Pet Nat

$80.00

Carcavelos, Quinta Dos Pesos 1992, Lisbon, Portugal

$13.00

Crisp and savory but rich and oxidative. Drinks between Madeira and Tawny Almost-extinct style of fortified wine.

Colheita Madeira, Henriques & Henriques 1995, Portugal

$18.00

Savory with great acid. Not super sweet. Very oxidative style of dessert wine.

Tokaji, Királyudvar “Ilona” 2011, Hungary

$13.00

Honey, ginger, welch's white grape juice. The first style of botrytis dessert wine.

Colheita Madeira, Barbeito Single Cask “134 A+D” 2005, Portugal

$12.00

Savory with great acid. Not super sweet. Very oxidative style of dessert wine.

Cerons, Chateau Huradin 1999, Bordeaux, France

$10.00

Honey, ginger, stone fruit. Made down the road from Sauternes.

Reccua Vintage Port

$10.00

Heidi Schrock Beerenauslese

$17.00

Iconic wine. Overripe stone fruit, honey, Welch's white grape juice.

Tawny w/ Dark Chocolate, Lambert “The Chocolatier” NV, Australia

$7.00

Tastes like Raisonets. Owned by a Wisconsin couple.

Riversaltes Domaine De Rancy

$8.00

Banyuls, Domaine Mas Blanc 1975, Roussillon, France

$22.00

Overripe red fruit. Oxidative.

Manzanilla Sherry, La Cigarrera NV, Spain

$6.00

Crisp, savory. Green apple, almond, sea salt.

Caña-dried Moscatel, Molino Real “MR” 2018, Málaga

$10.00

Apricot and white flowers.

Late-Harvest Monastrell, Olivares “Dulce Monastrell” 2016, Jumilla, Spain

$10.00

Red and black fruit. Easy pairing for any dessert you could add berries to.

Pasquale Pelissero Muffato Stramej

$10.00

Marsala Superiore Oro, Marco de Bartoli “Vigna la Miccia” 2016, Italy

$11.00

Like the best maple syrup drink you could ask for. Perfect for carrot cake.

Late-Harveset Gewurtztraminer, Owen Roe “The Parting Glass” 2017, Yakima Valley, Washington

$8.00

Tropical dessert wine. Lychee, grilled pineapple

Pineau Des Charentes, Pierre Ferrand NV, France

$7.00

Wine made of Cognac grapes and fortified with the same grapes.

Muscat Rivesaltes, Domaine Cazes 1999, Roussillon, France

$8.00

Floral, ginger, and honeyed.

Sagrantino Passito, Paolo Bea 2007, Montefalco, Umbria, Italy

$21.00

Elite dessert wine. Beautiful, silky red fruit.

Air-Dried Pinela/Rebula, Batič “Valentino” 2019, Vipava, Slovenia

$22.00

Elite dessert wine. Stone fruits, honey. Can only be made in very specific growing conditions in rare vintages.

Late-Harvest Riesling, Owen Roe “The Parting Glass” 2015, Yakima Valley, Washington

$8.00

Nice, sweet Riesling. Bright tart citrus. Less fruity, more mineral.

La Cigarrera Amontillado Sherry

$6.00

Dry and nutty. Goes great with rich chocolate desserts to help cut the richness.

GL Pecheur Chateau Chalon Vin Jaune

$22.00

Moscatel Dorado Sherry, Bodegas Cesar Florido

$6.00Out of stock

Medium sweet and floral. Comes from dried grapes.

10 Year Tawny Port, Warres “Otima” NV, Portugal

$8.00Out of stock

Red berries and caramel. Medium sweet.

Rivesaltes (red), Domaine Cazes 1999, Roussillon, France

$8.00Out of stock

Very berry. Drinks less sweet than it is because of its age.

Med-Dry Porto, Quinta do Infantado “Reserva” NV, Gontelho, Portugal

$6.00Out of stock

Very rich, ripe, red berries. Pretty dry for a Ruby port.

Palo Cortado VORS Sherry, Osborne “Capuchino” NV, Jerez, Spain

$16.00Out of stock

Crisp, pretty dry, full-bodied. Walnuts, yellow apple.

Ice Wine Lilac And Kracher

$12.00

Liquor

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Damn It Janet

$13.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$8.00

Kir Royale

$12.00Out of stock

La Vampira Agria

$13.00

Men of a Certain Sage

$11.00

NA G&T

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

The Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sangria Carafe

$18.00

Sangria Glass

$10.00

Cran-Rosemary Smash

$8.00

Kiss Me Im Swiss

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Spaghett

$6.00

Spanish Coffee

$15.00

Copper & Kings

Du Peyrat Cognac

Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac

Bache Gabrielsen American Oak Cognac

Park Carte Blanche VS Cognac

Finns Gin

Fords Gin

Rehorst Gin

Tanqueray Gin

St George Botanivore Gin

Bols Genever Barrel-Aged Gin

Botanist Gin

Hendricks Gin

Aperol

Bonal Gentiane Quina

Byrrh Grand Quinquina

Vergano “Luli” Moscato Chinato

Campari

Cappelletti

Maurin Quina

Pernod

$10.00

Prince Pastis de Marseille

Amargo-Vallet de Angostura

Averna Amaro

Braulio Amaro Alpino

Cardamaro

Carpano Antica

Cocchi Barolo Chinato

Cynar

Fernet Branca

Furlani Amaro

Meletti Amaro

MUZ Vermouth

Rucolino Amaro

Sfumato Rabarbaro Amaro

Sirene Bitter

Bordiga St. Hubertus Amaro

Centum Herbis

Fred Jerbis Fernet

Fred Jerbis Amaro

Acha Vermouth Bianco

Amerique 1912 Absinthe Rouge

Barrel Aged Malort

$7.00

Benedictine

Canton Ginger Liqueur

Chartreuse, Green

Chartreuse, Yellow

Cocchi Americano Blanc

Creme de Cacao, Tempus Fugit

Creme de Cassis, Mathilde

Galliano

Grand Marnier

Kahlua

Malort

Nux Walnut Liqueur

Pamplemousse

Tuaca

Velvet Falernum

Don Q 151

El Dorado 5 Year

Plantation Dark

Plantation White

Zaya Gran Reserva

Wray & Nephew

Casamigos Blanco

Casamigos Reposado

Casamigos Anejo

Cimarron Blanco

Tequila Template

Clase Azul Plata

Clase Azul Reposado

Clase Azul Gold

Clase Azul Anejo

Corralejo Reposado

Ixa Anejo

Libelula

Ocho Anejo, Single Harvest

Banhez Mezcal Ensemble, White Label

Banhez Mezcal Pechuga

Banhez Mezcal Jabali

El Buho Mezcal

Clase Azul Mezcal

Los Magos Sotol

Tito's

Ketel One

Angels Envy

Barrell Sherry Barrel

Basil Hayden

Elijah Craig

Henry McKenna

Michter's Bourbon

Old Forester 1870

Old Forester Statesman

Old Granddad

Redemption High Rye

Starlight VDN Finish

Woodford Reserve

Jefferson's Ocean

Nulu Reserve

High West Double Rye

Knob Creek Rye

Michter's Rye

Rittenhouse Rye

Whistlepig 10

Jack Daniels

Michter's American

Michter's Sour Mash

Uncle Nearest 1884

Ardbeg Corryvreckan

Balvenie 12 Doublewood

Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

Macallan 12

Takamine 8 Year

Writer's Tears

Akashi

Monkey Shoulder

Dalmore 12

Beer

450 North Slushy XL Rainbow Popsicle

$14.00

Barrier Carver

$10.00

Drewrys Lager

$5.00

Energy City Bistro Cabana

$13.00

Japas “Yuzu Nama Biiru”

$8.00

Lulz R&R Smoothie Seltzer

$8.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Monkless Shepp

$8.00

More Pina Colada Marbles

$11.00

Phase Three Bushel of Apples

$9.00

Phase Three Feline Fine

$10.00

Phase Three P3 Pils

$8.00

Public Never A Dill Moment

$9.00

Sahale Rasp Cheesecake

$9.00

Trillium Fort Point

$13.00

Trillium Storrowed

$14.00

Trillium Tiny Chicken

$13.00

Untitled Art Caramel Coconut Cookie

$10.00

Jester King Vague Recollection

$45.00

Ale Apothecary "Ralph"

$35.00

Superstition “Desert Monsoon” Prickly Pear Mead

$12.00

Eagle Park Set List IPA

$8.00Out of stock

NA

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Seltzer

Tonic

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$7.00

Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Staff Cold Brew

$3.75

Mocktail

$6.00

NA Gin & Tonic

$11.00

NA Spritz

$9.00

Untitled Art NA Juicy IPA

$7.00

Untitled Art NA Mango Dragonfruit Sour

$7.00Out of stock

Untitled Art NA Smores Stout

$7.00

Kentucky 74

$9.00

Food

Board

Bread & Butter

$5.00

Eggplant Pate

$13.00

Fries

$6.00

Madeira Mushrooms

$12.00

Papas Bravas

$9.00

Pickle Board

$5.00

Sac Mac

$14.00

Shaved Brussels Wedge Salad

$9.00

Soup

$7.00

Stone Fruit Salad

$14.00

Tofu

$12.00

Crackers

$1.00

Toasted Crostini

$1.00

Untoasted Bread

$1.00

Eggplant Parm

$10.00Out of stock

Bao Buns

$12.00

Braised Pork

$14.00

Escargot

$20.00

Flank Steak

$23.00

Grilled Green Beans

$10.00

Monkfish a la Gallega

$18.00

Venison Carpaccio

$26.00

Claufoutis

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Salted Caramel Pot de Creme

$7.00

Scoop Sorbet

$5.00

Dessert Carry in Fee per person

$3.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Rosemary's Baby

$10.00

HH Fries

$5.00

Papas Bravas

$9.00

Pickle Board

$5.00

Small Wedge Salad

$5.00

Soup

$7.00

Nuts

$5.00

Large Fruit and Crudite Platter

$55.00

Large Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Dozen Filet Skewers

$60.00

Large Tuna Tartare

$30.00

Dozen Sweet Corn Fritters

$15.00

Dozen Burrata Crostini

$26.00

Dozen Sisig Bites

$42.00

Large Brussels

$9.00

Large Carrot And Parsnips

$22.00

Large Fried Chicken

$15.00
Sunday 3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday 3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday 3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday 3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday 3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday 3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday 3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Balzac believes that there is nothing that brings us together more than sharing food. Our kitchen is designed for the preparation of small plates, and to encourage our guests to share. You can expect dishes to arrive fresh, as soon as they are prepared; which means they probably won't show up at the same time. We hope you enjoy the flow of the courses, the evening, and don't forget the wine!

1716 N. Arlington Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202

