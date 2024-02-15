- Home
- /
- North Canton
- /
- BAM! Healthy Cuisine- North Canton
BAM! Healthy Cuisine- North Canton
No reviews yet
2185 East Maple Street
North Canton, OH 44720
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Bam! Ballz
Build Your Own Dinner
- Chicken* Dinner$15.25
- Organic Tofu Dinner$14.25
- Grass-Fed Burger*$17.25
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Wild Caught Salmon*$18.75
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Wild Caught Shrimp$17.25
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- 4 Slice Arugula & Goat Cheese$9.95
Olive oil & herb, goat cheese, mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, red onion, sunflower seeds, cranberries, baked & topped with arugula
- 4 Slice Bam! Pizza$8.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, and chicken
- 4 Slice BBQ Chicken$9.50
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red & green peppers, and pineapple
- 4 Slice Blackened Chicken Avocado$10.50
Avocado, sharp Cheddar, mozzarella, blackened chicken, sautéed red & green peppers, red onion, and fresh corn & black bean salsa
- 4 Slice Crazy Ash$9.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, grass-fed beef, turkey pepperoni, spinach, red & green peppers, sharp Cheddar, mushrooms, tomatoes, and green beans
- 4 Slice Devil's Delight$10.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, grass-fed beef, chicken, tomatoes, Parmesan, and spicy 6-pepper blend
- 4 Slice Fresh Garlic$8.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, and Parmesan
- 4 Slice Garden Vegetable$9.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, red & green peppers, garlic, mushrooms, red onion, broccoli, corn, and green beans
- 4 Slice Grecian$8.50
Olive oil & herb, feta, mozzarella spinach, red onion, green & red peppers, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives
- 4 Slice Meaty Supreme$10.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, grass-fed beef, chicken, and turkey pepperoni
- 4 Slice Shrimp O'licious$10.50
Olive oil & herb, feta, mozzarella, wild-caught shrimp, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, and fresh basil
- 4 Slice Spicy Mango$9.50
Olive oil & herb, goat cheese, mozzarella, mango, red peppers, banana peppers, BBQ sauce, and fresh basil
- 4 Slice The Buffalo$9.50
Olive oil & herb, hot & spicy sauce, mozzarella, spinach, feta, chicken, sharp Cheddar, crisp celery, and ranch
- 4 Slice The Mike$9.50
Olive oil & herb, grass-fed beef, feta, mozzarella, and tomatoes
- 4 Slice Triple Cheese & Basil$8.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, feta, Parmesan, and fresh basil
- 4 Slice Twisted Margherita$9.50
Olive oil & herb, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, chicken, and Parmesan
- 8 Slice Arugula & Goat Cheese$16.95
Olive oil & herb, goat cheese, mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, red onion, sunflower seeds, cranberries, baked & topped with arugula
- 8 Slice Bam! Pizza$15.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, and chicken
- 8 Slice BBQ Chicken$16.75
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red & green peppers, and pineapple
- 8 Slice Blackened Chicken Avocado$18.75
Avocado, sharp Cheddar, mozzarella, blackened chicken, sautéed red & green peppers, red onion, and fresh corn & black bean salsa
- 8 Slice Crazy Ash$16.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, grass-fed beef, turkey pepperoni, spinach, red & green peppers, sharp Cheddar, mushrooms, tomatoes, and green beans
- 8 Slice Devil's Delight$17.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, grass-fed beef, chicken, tomatoes, Parmesan, and spicy 6-pepper blend
- 8 Slice Fresh Garlic$14.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, and Parmesan
- 8 Slice Garden Vegetable$16.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, red & green peppers, garlic, mushrooms, red onion, broccoli, corn, and green beans
- 8 Slice Grecian$15.75
Olive oil & herb, feta, mozzarella spinach, red onion, green & red peppers, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives
- 8 Slice Meaty Supreme$17.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, grass-fed beef, chicken, and turkey pepperoni
- 8 Slice Shrimp O'licious$18.75
Olive oil & herb, feta, mozzarella, wild-caught shrimp, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, and fresh basil
- 8 Slice Spicy Mango$16.75
Olive oil & herb, goat cheese, mozzarella, mango, red peppers, banana peppers, BBQ sauce, and fresh basil
- 8 Slice The Buffalo$16.75
Olive oil & herb, hot & spicy sauce, mozzarella, spinach, feta, chicken, sharp Cheddar, crisp celery, and ranch
- 8 Slice The Mike$16.75
Olive oil & herb, grass-fed beef, feta, mozzarella, and tomatoes
- 8 Slice Triple Cheese & Basil$14.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, feta, Parmesan, and fresh basil
- 8 Slice Twisted Margherita$16.75
Olive oil & herb, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, chicken, and Parmesan
- Gluten Free Arugula & Goat Cheese$17.95
Olive oil & herb, goat cheese, mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, red onion, sunflower seeds, cranberries, baked & topped with arugula
- Gluten Free Bam! Pizza$16.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, and chicken
- Gluten Free BBQ Chicken$17.75
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red & green peppers, and pineapple
- Gluten Free Blackened Chicken Avocado$19.75
Avocado, sharp Cheddar, mozzarella, blackened chicken, sautéed red & green peppers, red onion, and fresh corn & black bean salsa
- Gluten Free Crazy Ash$17.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, grass-fed beef, turkey pepperoni, spinach, red & green peppers, sharp Cheddar, mushrooms, tomatoes, and green beans
- Gluten Free Devil's Delight$18.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, grass-fed beef, chicken, tomatoes, Parmesan, and spicy 6-pepper blend
- Gluten Free Fresh Garlic$15.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, and Parmesan
- Gluten Free Garden Vegetable$17.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, red & green peppers, garlic, mushrooms, red onion, broccoli, corn, and green beans
- Gluten Free Grecian$16.75
Olive oil & herb, feta, mozzarella spinach, red onion, green & red peppers, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives
- Gluten Free Meaty Supreme$18.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, grass-fed beef, chicken, and turkey pepperoni
- Gluten Free Shrimp O'licious$19.75
Olive oil & herb, feta, mozzarella, wild-caught shrimp, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, and fresh basil
- Gluten Free Spicy Mango$17.75
Olive oil & herb, goat cheese, mozzarella, mango, red peppers, banana peppers, BBQ sauce, and fresh basil
- Gluten Free The Buffalo$17.75
Olive oil & herb, hot & spicy sauce, mozzarella, spinach, feta, chicken, sharp Cheddar, crisp celery, and ranch
- Gluten Free The Mike$17.75
Olive oil & herb, grass-fed beef, feta, mozzarella, and tomatoes
- Gluten Free Triple Cheese & Basil$15.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, feta, Parmesan, and fresh basil
- Gluten Free Twisted Margherita$17.75
Olive oil & herb, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, chicken, and Parmesan
Grilled Sandwiches
- Roasted Turkey Sandwich$10.95
Sliced turkey, sharp Cheddar, tomatoes, mixed greens, and house mayo on grilled 9-grain bread
- Chicken + Mango+ Avocado Sandwich$13.95
Chicken, sliced mango, avocado, red peppers, red onion, and BBQ sauce on grilled 9-grain bread
- Roasted Red Pepper Ciabatta Sandwich$12.50
Red pepper coulis, mozzarella, sautéed squash, red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, sprouts, and avocado on ciabatta
- Veggie on Grilled 9-Grain Sandwich$9.95
Avocado, sautéed red peppers, red onions, spinach, cucumbers, banana peppers, sprouts, and tomatoes
- Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad* Sandwich$10.95
House-made cranberry almond chicken salad, sprouts, tomatoes, and mixed greens on grilled 9-grain bread
Build Your Own Sandwich
Build Your Own! Bam! Bowl
Gourmet Grilled Wraps
- Baja Wrap$8.50
Black bean purée, sharp Cheddar, brown rice, corn & black bean, salsa, banana peppers, mixed greens, hot & spicy ranch
- Roasted Turkey Wrap$10.95
Sliced turkey, mozzarella, tomatoes, sprouts, mixed greens, and house mayo
- Black & Bleu Wrap$13.75
Blackened grass-fed ground beef, bleu cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Wild Caught Salmon Wrap$17.95
Wild caught salmon, sautéed red & green peppers, broccoli, green beans, mushrooms, squash, mozzarella, and sesame ginger dressing
- Blackened Avocado Wrap$9.25
Avocado, sautéed red & green peppers, red onion, and corn & black bean salsa
- California Wrap$8.95
Avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, mixed greens, and ranch dressing
- Veggie Burger Wrap$11.25
Choice of original or black rice veggie burger, tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion, banana peppers, mixed greens, and house mayo
- Thai Wrap$8.95
House-made fiesta rice, red peppers, honey roasted peanuts, mixed greens, and sesame ginger
- Philly Wrap$8.95
Sautéed red & green peppers, mushrooms, red onion, mozzarella, house mayo, and Italian dressing
- Grecian Wrap$8.95
Feta, green & red peppers, garbanzo beans, red onion, Kalamata olives, mixed greens, and grecian vinaigrette
- BBQ Wrap$8.50
Brown rice, fresh-cut pineapple, BBQ sauce, and mixed greens
- Popeye Wrap$8.95
Apples, mixed greens, honey roasted peanuts, mozzarella, and honey mustard
- Raw Veggie Wrap$10.75
Avocado, sprouts, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, pickles, black olives, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette
- PB Strawberry Banana Wrap$7.95
Natural peanut butter, strawberries, bananas, honey roasted peanuts, and organic agave nectar
- Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Wrap$10.95
House-made cranberry almond chicken salad, sprouts, tomatoes, mixed green, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Goat Cheese and Almond Wrap$9.50
Goat cheese, almonds, carrots, cranberries, mixed greens, and white zinfandel vinaigrette
House-Made Soups
Kids Menu
Quesadilla
Satisfying Salads
- Bam! Chicken Salad Over Greens$15.25
Our signature cranberry almond chicken salad, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, sprouts, red peppers, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Steak & Grilled Onion Salad$17.75
Grilled steak, mozzarella, tomatoes, grilled onion, banana peppers, and balsamic vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Goat Cheese & Almond Salad$13.75
Creamy goat cheese, carrots, almonds, cranberries, and white zinfandel vinaigrette
- Bam! Fruit & Nut Salad$14.75
Fresh-cut pineapple, apples, berries, mango, pepitas, flax seeds, walnuts, and raspberry vinaigrette
- Sautéed Veggie Salad$13.75
Sautéed green beans, squash, broccoli, red & green peppers, mushrooms, red onion, other seasonal vegetables, feta, mozzarella, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Grecian* Salad$13.50
Feta, cucumbers, red onion, garbanzo beans, red & green peppers, Kalamata olives, and grecian vinaigrette
- The Popeye Salad$12.75
Sliced apples, honey roasted peanuts, mozzarella, and honey mustard
- Hot & Spicy Pecan Salad$12.75
Bleu cheese, pecans, celery, garbanzo beans, and balsamic vinaigrette
- The Raw Veggie Salad$11.75
Carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red & green peppers, garbanzo beans, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette
Sides
Single Proteins
Smooth Shakes
Beverages
- Organic Tractor Beverage$2.99
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.25
- Coffee$2.25
- Celsius Kiwi Guava$2.85
- Celsius Tropical Vibe$2.85
- Celsius Watermelon$2.85
- Health-Ade Ginger Lemon$3.99
- Health-Ade Pink Lady$3.99
- Health-Ade Pomegranate$3.99
- Health-Ade Tropical Punch$3.99
- Poppi Cherry Limeade$2.95
- Poppi Cola$2.95
- Poppi Orange$2.95Out of stock
- Poppi Raspberry Rose$2.95
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon$2.95
- Red Bull Sugar Free$2.50
- Simply OJ$3.50
- Soda Black Chry Tarragon$2.50
- Soda Rootbeer$2.50
- Soda Vanilla Cream$2.50
- Water Absopure$1.25
- Water Boxed EveryBody$2.25
- Water S. Pellegrino$2.00
Grab & Go
Grab & Go Sides
Grab & Go Wraps & Sandwiches
Grab & Go Sweets
Chips & Snacks
- Dirty Chips Cracked Pepper$2.25
- Dirty Chips Funky Fusion$2.25
- Dirty Chips Jalapeño$2.25
- Dirty Chips Maui Onion$2.25
- Dirty Chips Mesq BBQ$2.25
- Dirty Chips Salt & Vinegar$2.25
- Dirty Chips SC Onion$2.25
- Dirty Chips Sea Salt$2.25
- Dirty Chips Sweet Potato$2.25
- Pretzels$1.75
- Stacy's Pita Simply Naked$1.65
- Sweet Street GF Brownie$2.95
- Sweet Street Marshmallow$2.75
PICK 2 COMBO
- Roasted Turkey Sandwich$14.25
- Chicken + Mango+ Avocado Sandwich$14.25
- Roasted Red Pepper Ciabatta Sandwich$14.25
- Veggie on Grilled 9-Grain Sandwich$14.25
- Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.25
- Bam! Chicken Salad Over Greens$14.25
- Goat Cheese & Almond Salad$14.25
- Bam! Fruit & Nut Salad$14.25
- Sautéed Veggie Salad$14.25
- Grecian Salad$14.25
- The Popeye Salad$14.25
- Hot & Spicy Pecan Salad$14.25
- The Raw Veggie Salad$14.25
- Cup of Soup$14.25
- Roasted Red Skin Potatoes with Parm$14.25
- Fiesta Rice$14.25
- Honey-Cranberry Rice$14.25
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Eat Good Feel Good!
2185 East Maple Street, North Canton, OH 44720