Bambinos Cedar Falls 401 Main Street

Bambinos

Meet the double-stacked cookie that started it all! Experience the unforgettable combination of two scrumptious sugar cookie layers sandwiched and topped with our Bambinos signature diletta icing and sprinkles. Our team will gladly customize colors for your event or company upon request.g and exquisitely packaged. Channel your inner child and let the party begin!
Bambino

Bambino

$1.50

Decorated Grande

Decorated Grande

$3.00

Tempt your tastebuds with this super-sized twist on the Bambino – one layer instead of 2, 4" round and decorated daily with fun designs and seasonal messages, they are almost too beautiful to eat. Almost. Our team will also customize colors and designs upon request.

Amore Grande

Amore Grande

$6.00

Bursting in size and flavor, the amore grande is two confetti-filled 4" Bambino grandes sandwiched with our signature diletta icing and exquisitely packaged. Channel your inner child and let the party begin!

Domed Bambino

$2.00

Gluten-Friendly Bambino

$1.75

Jumbo Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Satisfy your sweet tooth and enjoy a a burst of chewy chocolatey goodness that will leave your taste buds craving for more. This cookie is generously sized, perfect for sharing or enjoying all to yourself.

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Whether you're a peanut butter superfan or just love a good cookie, this crumbly concoction with a soft, chewy center is both satisfying and delicious.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

This comforting, nostalgic treat is a favorite among many and can be enjoyed any time of day! Rolled in cinnamon and sugar before baking, their light coating provides a spicy sweetness to every scrumptious bite.

Monster Cookie

$2.50

Introducing a cookie that's bursting with flavor and texture. It's a hybrid of different types of cookies, combining the best elements of chocolate chip, oatmeal, and peanut butter cookies into one giant, satisfying treat.

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Introduce your taste buds to this soft and chewy cookie loaded with rich and decadent chocolate flavor! Milk chocolate and white chocolate are enveloped in a chewy chocolate cookie creating an indulgent taste that is sure to satisfy any chocolate lover's cravings.

Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie

$2.50

A delicious, fragrant cookie that is sure to be a hit with anyone who loves the combination of oats and butterscotch!

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.50

Soft, chewy and delicious...the trademark of homemade flavor! Our Oatmeal Raisin Cookies strike the perfect balance of sweet flavor with a chewy texture, making it a popular choice among cookie enthusiasts.

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

All the warm and cozy flavors of pumpkin delightfully packaged with the flavor profile of a snickerdoodle cookie, capturing the essence of all things comfort.

Lemon Ricotta Cookie

$2.50

Bring the taste of Italy into your home with this soft, delicate cake-like cookie infused with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. Their texture and lemony flavor make them a favorite among children and adults alike.

Breakfast

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

It's so good it should be illegal. We start with a soft and sweet cinnamon roll and add a bountiful layer of melt-in-your-mouth icing, making this ooey gooey gob of greatness a fan favorite for all ages.

Bars

Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Created from a recipe that has been handed down for generations, this is definitely NOT your average brownie. Baked to perfection, this dreamy dessert is then topped with an irresistible fudge-inspired glaze ensuring every bite is divine.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$3.00

We're always adding featured items to our menu, especially when the seasons change bringing about cravings for nostalgic traditional treats. Not to worry, we've carefully incorporated extra gourmet goodness to them all to ensure they rival anything you've ever tasted. Trust us.

Scotcharoo

$3.00

Cake

La Torta Rosalie

$18.00

Miscellaneous

Cannoli

$3.75

PB Dark Chocolate Energy Balls

$3.00

Diletta Jar

$6.00

Italian Bread Loaf

$3.75

Gift Sets

2 count Gift Box

2 count Gift Box

$7.00

Bambinos gift sets are perfect for any occasion: birthdays, holidays, employee recognition, corporate gifts and more. Our 2-Count Boxed Delight includes a set of 2 delicious Bambinos placed individually in tight-sealed cookie domes to maintain freshness, and then packaged in a sleek, sectioned gift box with a ribbon, accompanied with a personalized card.

4 count Gift Box

4 count Gift Box

$13.00

Bambinos gift sets are perfect for any occasion: birthdays, holidays, employee recognition, corporate gifts and more. Our 4-Count Boxed Delight includes a set of 4 delicious Bambinos placed individually in tight-sealed cookie domes to maintain freshness, and then packaged in a sleek, sectioned gift box with a ribbon, accompanied with a personalized card.

6 count Gift Box

6 count Gift Box

$20.00

Bambinos gift sets are perfect for any occasion: birthdays, holidays, employee recognition, corporate gifts and more. Our 6-Count Classic includes a set of 6 delicious Bambinos placed individually in tight-sealed cookie domes to maintain freshness, and then packaged in a sleek, sectioned gift box with a ribbon, accompanied with a personalized card.

Dainty Dozen

Dainty Dozen

$33.00

Bambinos gift sets are perfect for any occasion: birthdays, holidays, employee recognition, corporate gifts and more. Our 12-Count Dainty Dozen includes a set of 12 delicious Bambinos placed individually in tight-sealed cookie domes to maintain freshness, and then packaged in a sleek, sectioned gift box with a ribbon, accompanied with a personalized card and 6 encouragement cards and envelopes.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The "Bambino" was created in 2009 in the kitchen of founder Donna O'Brien located in Waterloo, Iowa during her battle with stage 3 breast cancer. Baking became therapeutic, and through a series of Godwink moments she combined her Italian heritage and her love for baking to fuel her passion for helping others. From inception, the indulgent "Bambino" has gifted a portion of it's proceeds to the Beyond Pink Team, a non-profit organization providing financial support for breast cancer patients. Today, we are thrilled to be sharing the joy of all our delicious sweet treats with the world while helping bring awareness to a disease that affects 1 in 8 women across the U.S. ​It is our sincere hope that you will fall in love with our “Made in Iowa” products as well as our mission to “bring delicious joy to customers while delivering awareness and support to breast cancer patients.” Together we are making a difference!

Location

401 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

