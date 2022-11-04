Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bambino's (CONCORD) Bambinos's CONCORD

review star

No reviews yet

1895 farm bureau rd ste g

Concord, CA 94519

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Cheese Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$9.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Kid's Spaghetti

$9.95

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$9.95

Kid's Beef Ravioli

$9.95

Kid's Rigatoni & Cheese

$9.95

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Bruschetta

$9.25

Steamed Clams

$15.99

Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.75

Sauteed Spinach

$7.49

Italian Sausage

$5.49

Giant Meatballs

$7.99

Caprese Salad

$10.49Out of stock

Pan Roasted Shrimp

$13.75

Jalepeno Poppers

$9.75

Onion Rings

$9.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.75

Zucchini Sticks

$9.75

Chipotle Wings

$13.25

Buffalo Wings

$13.25

BBQ Wings

$13.25

Calamari

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Sauteed Broccoli

$7.99

Soups and Salads

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.00

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Dinner Salad

$7.00

Lg Dinner Salad

$11.50

Bambino's Combination Salad

$11.50

Chef's Special Salad

$11.50

Greek Salad

$11.50

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Spring Salad

$11.50

Full Family Garden

$35.99

Half Family Garden

$20.25

Half Specialty Family Garden

$23.00

Full Specialty Family Garden

$41.50

Clam chowder BreadBowl

$13.95

Taco Salad

$12.50

Sandwiches

Sandwich and Salad

$16.75

Sandwich and Soup

$16.75

Chicken Parm Sand

$12.75

Pesto Chick Sand

$12.75

Sausage Sandwich

$12.75

Meatball Sand

$12.75

Combination Sand

$12.75

Grilled Chick Sand

$12.75

Poor Boy Sand

$12.75

Italian Sand

$12.75

Pasta

Fettuccine

$14.49

Cappellini

$14.49

Spaghetti

$14.49

Rigatoni

$14.49

Gluten Free Pasta

$15.49

Stuffed Pasta

Cannelloni

$18.00

Tortellini

$18.00

Lasagna Classic

$18.00

Vegetarian Lasagna

$18.00

Beef Ravioli

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$19.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.50

Chicken Piccata

$19.50

Chicken Scaloppini

$19.50

Salmon Caperi

$23.50

12 oz. Prime New York Angus Steak

$28.00

Specialties

Carbonara Rigatoni

$19.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.75

Fettuccine Fruiti di Mare

$24.50

Fettuccine Jambalaya

$24.50

Gnocchi

$18.50

Portobello Ravioli In A Creamy Marsala

$19.50

Rigatoni Primavera

$18.75

Spaghetti with White Wine Clam Sauce

$18.75

Shrimp Scampi with Cappellini

$21.95

Taco Tuesday Platter

$12.50

pork shank

$22.95

Desserts

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.75

Cheese Cake

$5.25

Tiramisu

$6.49

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Smores Chocolate Cake

$8.75

Sides

Bread

$1.50

Garlic butter

$1.50

Dressing/Sauce small

$1.50

Pint dressing/sauce

$8.00

14" Medium Gluten Free

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$17.75

A. Bambinos Special GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

B. Bambinos Favorite GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

C. Vegetarian Special GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

D. Bambinos's Zorba GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

E. Bbq Chicken GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

F. Hawaiian Special GLUTEN FREE

$21.50

G. Bambino's All Meat GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

H. Chipotle Fiesta GLUTEN FREE

$23.00

GLUTEN FREE 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$23.00

12" Small

Small Cheese Pizza

$14.25

A. Bambinos Special - Small

$20.25

B. Bambinos Favorite - Small

$20.25

C. Vegetarian Special - Small

$20.25

D. Bambinos's Zorba - Small

$20.25

E. Bbq Chicken - Small

$20.25

F. Hawaiian Special - Small

$19.50

G. Bambino's All Meat - Small

$20.25

H. Chipotle Fiesta - Small

$20.25

Small 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$20.25

14" Medium

Medium Cheese Pizza

$16.50

A. Bambinos Special - Medium

$23.50

B. Bambinos Favorite - Medium

$23.50

C. Vegetarian Special - Medium

$23.50

D. Bambinos's Zorba - Medium

$23.50

E. Bbq Chicken - Medium

$23.50

F. Hawaiian Special - Medium

$22.95

G. Bambino's All Meat - Medium

$23.50

H. Chipotle Fiesta - Medium

$23.50

Medium 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$23.50

16" Large

Large Cheese Pizza

$20.50

A. Bambinos Special - Large

$29.95

B. Bambinos Favorite - Large

$29.95

C. Vegetarian Specia - Large

$29.95

D. Bambinos's Zorba - Large

$29.95

E. Bbq Chicken - Large

$29.95

F. Hawaiian Special - Large

$26.95

G. Bambino's All Meat - Large

$29.95

H. Chipotle Fiesta - Large

$29.95

Large 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$29.95

18" X- Large

XL Cheese Pizza

$23.00

A. Bambinos Special - XL

$35.50

B. Bambinos Favorite - XL

$35.50

C. Vegetarian Special - XL

$35.50

D. Bambinos's Zorba - XL

$35.50

E. Bbq Chicken - XL

$35.50

F. Hawaiian Special - XL

$29.95

G. Bambino's All Meat - XL

$35.50

H. Chipotle Fiesta - XL

$35.50

XL 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$35.50

Mini Pizza

Mini Cheese

$8.95

Calzones

Mini A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)

$10.50

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Mini B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)

$11.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms

Mini C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)

$13.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers

Mini D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)

$11.25

Sauteed Spinach

Sm A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)

$13.75

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Sm B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)

$17.95

Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms

Sm C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)

$18.45

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers

Sm D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)

$15.25

Sauteed Spinach

Med A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)

$19.00

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Med B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)

$23.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms

Med C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)

$24.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers

Med D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)

$20.50

Sauteed Spinach

Lg A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)

$22.00

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Lg B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)

$28.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms

Lg C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)

$29.50

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers

Lg D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)

$25.25

Sauteed Spinach

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.59

Kid's Soda/Juice

$1.75

Italian Soda

$2.45

Ice Tea

$2.59

Hot Tea

$2.59

Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$3.99

RedBull

$3.99

Torani Refill

$0.75

2 Liter

$4.00

Daily Specials

Margarita Monday

$6.00

Thirsty Thursday

$5.00

Canned Alcohol

Kupu Whiskey Ginger

$5.00

Kupu Whiskey Cola

$5.00

Mocktails

Pepino

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Julip

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1895 farm bureau rd ste g, Concord, CA 94519

Directions

Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
