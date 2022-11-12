Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Bambino's Restaurant - Vallejo

301 GEORGIA ST STE 122

Vallejo, CA 94590

Popular Items

Fettuccine
Garlic Bread
A. Bambinos Special - Large (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)

Egg Breakfasts

2 Egg Breakfast

$13.95

Breakfast Skillet

$13.95

Eggs Benedict

$14.95

Steak & Eggs

$24.95

Omelettes

Create Your Own Omelette

$14.95

Cheese Omelette

$12.75

Veggie Omelette

$14.95

Meat Omelette

$14.95

Shrimp Omelette

$14.95

Pancakes/French Toast

Short Stack

$7.95

Tall Stack

$8.95

French Toast

$9.95

Short Stack with Meat

$11.95

Tall Stack with Meat

$12.95

French Toast with Meat

$12.95

Breakfast Favorites

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.95

Chilaquiles

$14.95

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.95

Sides

Side Toast

$2.95

Side Biscuit

$2.95

Side Bacon

$3.95

Side Sausage

$3.95

Side Eggs

$3.95

Side Country Potatoes

$4.95

Side Fruit Cup

$5.50

Side Country Gravy

$3.25

Side Avocado

$2.00

Brunch Specials

Crab Omlette

$16.99Out of stock

Crab Eggs Benedict

$16.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Garlic Bread w/cheese

$7.95

Bruschetta

$9.25

Bruschetta w/pesto

$10.25

Steamed Clams

$15.99

Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.75Out of stock

Sauteed Spinach

$7.49

Italian Sausage

$5.49

Giant Meatballs

$7.99

Caprese Salad

$10.49

Pan Roasted Shrimp

$13.75

Jalepeno Poppers

$9.75

Onion Rings

$9.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.75

Fried Mushroom Caps

$8.49Out of stock

Zucchini Sticks

$9.75

Chipotle Wings

$13.25

Buffalo Wings

$13.25

BBQ Wings

$13.25

Calamari

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Sauteed Broccoli

$7.99

Sauteed Broccoli w/Chicken

$12.98

Burrata

$9.95Out of stock

Soups and Salads

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.00

Dinner Salad

$7.00

Lg Dinner Salad

$11.50

Bambino's Combination Salad

$11.50

Chef's Special Salad

$11.50

Southern Taco Salad

$12.50

Greek Salad

$11.50

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Full Family Garden

$35.99

Half Family Garden

$20.75

Half Specialty Family Garden

$23.00

Full Specialty Family Garden

$41.50

Soup Salad Combo

$12.95

Side Dressing

$0.75

Pint Sauce\Dressing

$8.00

Side Bread (4)

$1.50

Clam chowder BreadBowl

$13.95

Spring Salad

$11.50

Small Caesar Salad

$7.50

Sandwiches

Sandwich and Salad

$16.75

Sandwich and Soup

$16.75

Chicken Parm Sand

$12.75

Pesto Chick Sand

$12.75

Sausage Sandwich

$12.75

Meatball Sand

$12.75

Combination Sand

$12.75

Grilled Chick Sand

$12.75

Poor Boy Sand

$12.75

Italian Sand

$12.75

Pasta

Fettuccine

$14.49

Cappelini

$14.49

Spaghetti

$14.49

Rigatoni

$14.49

Gluten Free Pasta

$15.49

Stuffed Pasta

Cannelloni

$18.00

Tortellini

$18.00

Lasagna Classic

$18.00

Vegetarian Lasagna

$18.00

Beef Ravioli

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$19.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.50

Chicken Piccata

$19.50

Chicken Scaloppini

$19.50

Salmon Caperi

$23.50

12 oz. Prime New York Angus Steak

$28.00

Specialties

Rigatoni with Mushroom Sauce

$16.75

Spaghetti with White Wine Clam Sauce

$18.75

Fettuccine Fruiti di Mare

$23.50

Rigatoni Primavera

$18.75

Gnocchi

$18.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.75

Carbonara Rigatoni

$19.50

Fettuccine Jambalaya

$24.50

Portobello Ravioli In A Creamy Marsala

$19.50

Cappelini shrimp scampi

$21.95

Salmon Sandwich

$17.50

Veal Milanese

$24.95

Seafood Risotto

$22.95Out of stock

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Pork Shank

$24.95Out of stock

Desserts

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Crème Brûlèe

$8.95

Tiramisu

$6.46

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$8.95Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.25

Sides

Bread (4)

$1.50

Garlic butter (2)

$1.00

Dressing/Sauce small (2)

$1.00

Pint dressing/sauce

$8.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders and fries

$9.95

Kid's Spaghetti

$9.25

Kid's Mini Pizza

$9.25

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$9.25

Kid's Beef Ravioli

$9.25

Kid's Rigatoni and Cheese

$9.25

Kid's Drink

$1.75

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.25

14" medium Gluten Free

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$19.75

A. Bambinos Special GLUTEN FREE (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)

$25.75

B. Bambinos Favorite GLUTEN FREE (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)

$25.75

C. Vegetarian Special GLUTEN FREE (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)

$25.75

D. Bambinos's Zorba GLUTEN FREE (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)

$25.75

E. Bbq Chicken GLUTEN FREE (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)

$25.75

F. Hawaiian Special GLUTEN FREE (cheese, pineapple, ham)

$23.75

G. Bambino's All Meat GLUTEN FREE (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)

$25.75

H. Chipotle Fiesta GLUTEN FREE (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)

$25.75

GLUTEN FREE 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$25.75

12" Small

Small Cheese Pizza

$14.25

A. Bambinos Special - Small (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)

$20.25

B. Bambinos Favorite - Small (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)

$20.25

C. Vegetarian Special - Small (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)

$20.25

D. Bambinos's Zorba - Small (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)

$20.25

E. Bbq Chicken - Small (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)

$20.25

F. Hawaiian Special - Small (cheese, pineapple, ham)

$19.50

G. Bambino's All Meat - Small (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)

$20.50

H. Chipotle Fiesta - Small (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)

$20.50

Small 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$20.50

14" Medium

Medium Cheese Pizza

$16.50

A. Bambinos Special - Medium (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)

$23.50

B. Bambinos Favorite - Medium(cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)

$23.50

C. Vegetarian Special - Medium (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)

$23.50

D. Bambinos's Zorba - Medium (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)

$23.50

E. Bbq Chicken - Medium (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)

$23.50

F. Hawaiian Special - Medium (cheese, pineapple, ham)

$22.95

G. Bambino's All Meat - Medium (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)

$23.50

H. Chipotle Fiesta - Medium (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)

$23.50

Medium 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$23.50

16" Large

Large Cheese Pizza

$20.50

A. Bambinos Special - Large (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)

$29.95

B. Bambinos Favorite - Large (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)

$29.95

C. Vegetarian Special - Large (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)

$29.95

D. Bambinos's Zorba - Large (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)

$29.95

E. Bbq Chicken - Large (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)

$29.95

F. Hawaiian Special - Large (cheese, pineapple, ham)

$26.95

G. Bambino's All Meat - Large (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)

$29.95

H. Chipotle Fiesta - Large (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)

$29.95

Large 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$29.95

18" X- Large

XL Cheese Pizza

$23.00

A. Bambinos Special - XL (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)

$35.50

B. Bambinos Favorite - XL (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)

$35.25

C. Vegetarian Special - XL (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)

$35.25

D. Bambinos's Zorba - XL (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)

$35.25

E. Bbq Chicken - XL (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)

$35.25

F. Hawaiian Special - XL (cheese, pineapple, ham)

$29.95

G. Bambino's All Meat - XL (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)

$35.25

H. Chipotle Fiesta - XL (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)

$35.25

XL 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$35.25

Mini Pizza

Mini Cheese

$8.95

Calzones

Mini A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)

$10.50

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Mini B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)

$11.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms

Mini C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)

$13.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers

Mini D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)

$11.25

Sauteed Spinach

Sm A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)

$13.75

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Sm B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)

$17.95

Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms

Sm C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)

$18.45

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers

Sm D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)

$15.25

Sauteed Spinach

Med A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)

$19.00

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Med B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)

$23.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms

Med C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)

$24.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers

Med D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)

$20.50

Sauteed Spinach

Lg A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)

$22.00

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Lg B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)

$28.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms

Lg C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)

$29.50

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers

Lg D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)

$25.25

Sauteed Spinach

12 Inch Gluten Free

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.25

A. Bambinos Special GLUTEN FREE (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)

$19.50

B. Bambinos Favorite GLUTEN FREE (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)

$19.50

C. Vegetarian Special GLUTEN FREE (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)

$19.50

D. Bambinos's Zorba GLUTEN FREE (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)

$19.50

E. Bbq Chicken GLUTEN FREE (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)

$19.50

F. Hawaiian Special GLUTEN FREE (cheese, pineapple, ham)

$18.50

G. Bambino's All Meat GLUTEN FREE (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)

$19.50

H. Chipotle Fiesta GLUTEN FREE (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)

$19.50

GLUTEN FREE 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$19.50

12" Small

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.25

A. Bambinos Special - Small (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)

$17.50

B. Bambinos Favorite - Small (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)

$17.50

C. Vegetarian Special - Small (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)

$17.50

D. Bambinos's Zorba - Small (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)

$17.50

E. Bbq Chicken - Small (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)

$17.50

F. Hawaiian Special - Small (cheese, pineapple, ham)

$16.95

G. Bambino's All Meat - Small (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)

$17.50

H. Chipotle Fiesta - Small (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)

$17.50

Small 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$17.50

14" Medium

Medium Cheese Pizza

$14.25

A. Bambinos Special - Medium (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)

$20.25

B. Bambinos Favorite - Medium(cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)

$20.25

C. Vegetarian Special - Medium (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)

$20.25

D. Bambinos's Zorba - Medium (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)

$20.25

E. Bbq Chicken - Medium (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)

$20.25

F. Hawaiian Special - Medium (cheese, pineapple, ham)

$19.95

G. Bambino's All Meat - Medium (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)

$20.25

H. Chipotle Fiesta - Medium (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)

$20.25

Medium 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$20.25

16" Large

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.75

A. Bambinos Special - Large (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)

$25.99

B. Bambinos Favorite - Large (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)

$25.99

C. Vegetarian Special - Large (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)

$25.99

D. Bambinos's Zorba - Large (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)

$25.99

E. Bbq Chicken - Large (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)

$25.99

F. Hawaiian Special - Large (cheese, pineapple, ham)

$23.49

G. Bambino's All Meat - Large (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)

$25.99

H. Chipotle Fiesta - Large (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)

$25.99

Large 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$25.99

18" X- Large

XL Cheese Pizza

$19.95

A. Bambinos Special - XL (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)

$30.49

B. Bambinos Favorite - XL (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)

$30.49

C. Vegetarian Special - XL (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)

$30.49

D. Bambinos's Zorba - XL (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)

$30.49

E. Bbq Chicken - XL (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)

$30.49

F. Hawaiian Special - XL (cheese, pineapple, ham)

$25.99

G. Bambino's All Meat - XL (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)

$30.49

H. Chipotle Fiesta - XL (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)

$30.49

XL 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$30.49

Mini Pizzas

Mini Cheese

$8.95

Calzones

Mini A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)

$8.95

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Mini B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)

$9.95

Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms

Mini C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)

$11.15

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers

Mini D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)

$9.70

Sauteed Spinach

Sm A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)

$11.95

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Sm B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)

$15.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms

Sm C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)

$15.90

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers

Sm D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)

$13.20

Sauteed Spinach

Med A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)

$15.45

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Med B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)

$19.40

Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms

Med C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)

$19.75

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers

Med D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)

$16.75

Sauteed Spinach

Lg A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)

$17.95

Mozzarella and Ricotta

Lg B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)

$21.90

Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms

Lg C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)

$22.90

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers

Lg D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)

$20.90

Sauteed Spinach

All hours
Sunday9:26 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:26 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

301 GEORGIA ST STE 122, Vallejo, CA 94590

Directions

Gallery
Bambino's Restaurant image
Bambino's Restaurant image

