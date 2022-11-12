Bambino's Restaurant - Vallejo
No reviews yet
301 GEORGIA ST STE 122
Vallejo, CA 94590
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Omelettes
Pancakes/French Toast
Breakfast Favorites
Sides
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/cheese
Bruschetta
Bruschetta w/pesto
Steamed Clams
Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Spinach
Italian Sausage
Giant Meatballs
Caprese Salad
Pan Roasted Shrimp
Jalepeno Poppers
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Mushroom Caps
Zucchini Sticks
Chipotle Wings
Buffalo Wings
BBQ Wings
Calamari
Chicken Tenders
Sauteed Broccoli
Sauteed Broccoli w/Chicken
Burrata
Soups and Salads
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
Dinner Salad
Lg Dinner Salad
Bambino's Combination Salad
Chef's Special Salad
Southern Taco Salad
Greek Salad
Caesar Salad
Full Family Garden
Half Family Garden
Half Specialty Family Garden
Full Specialty Family Garden
Soup Salad Combo
Side Dressing
Pint Sauce\Dressing
Side Bread (4)
Clam chowder BreadBowl
Spring Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Sandwiches
Stuffed Pasta
Entrees
Specialties
Rigatoni with Mushroom Sauce
Spaghetti with White Wine Clam Sauce
Fettuccine Fruiti di Mare
Rigatoni Primavera
Gnocchi
Eggplant Parmigiana
Carbonara Rigatoni
Fettuccine Jambalaya
Portobello Ravioli In A Creamy Marsala
Cappelini shrimp scampi
Salmon Sandwich
Veal Milanese
Seafood Risotto
Tri-Tip Sandwich
Pork Shank
Desserts
Kid's Menu
14" medium Gluten Free
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
A. Bambinos Special GLUTEN FREE (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)
B. Bambinos Favorite GLUTEN FREE (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)
C. Vegetarian Special GLUTEN FREE (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)
D. Bambinos's Zorba GLUTEN FREE (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)
E. Bbq Chicken GLUTEN FREE (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)
F. Hawaiian Special GLUTEN FREE (cheese, pineapple, ham)
G. Bambino's All Meat GLUTEN FREE (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)
H. Chipotle Fiesta GLUTEN FREE (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)
GLUTEN FREE 1/2 Specialty Pizza
12" Small
Small Cheese Pizza
A. Bambinos Special - Small (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)
B. Bambinos Favorite - Small (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)
C. Vegetarian Special - Small (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)
D. Bambinos's Zorba - Small (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)
E. Bbq Chicken - Small (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)
F. Hawaiian Special - Small (cheese, pineapple, ham)
G. Bambino's All Meat - Small (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)
H. Chipotle Fiesta - Small (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)
Small 1/2 Specialty Pizza
14" Medium
Medium Cheese Pizza
A. Bambinos Special - Medium (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)
B. Bambinos Favorite - Medium(cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)
C. Vegetarian Special - Medium (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)
D. Bambinos's Zorba - Medium (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)
E. Bbq Chicken - Medium (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)
F. Hawaiian Special - Medium (cheese, pineapple, ham)
G. Bambino's All Meat - Medium (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)
H. Chipotle Fiesta - Medium (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)
Medium 1/2 Specialty Pizza
16" Large
Large Cheese Pizza
A. Bambinos Special - Large (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)
B. Bambinos Favorite - Large (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)
C. Vegetarian Special - Large (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)
D. Bambinos's Zorba - Large (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)
E. Bbq Chicken - Large (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)
F. Hawaiian Special - Large (cheese, pineapple, ham)
G. Bambino's All Meat - Large (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)
H. Chipotle Fiesta - Large (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)
Large 1/2 Specialty Pizza
18" X- Large
XL Cheese Pizza
A. Bambinos Special - XL (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)
B. Bambinos Favorite - XL (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)
C. Vegetarian Special - XL (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)
D. Bambinos's Zorba - XL (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)
E. Bbq Chicken - XL (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)
F. Hawaiian Special - XL (cheese, pineapple, ham)
G. Bambino's All Meat - XL (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)
H. Chipotle Fiesta - XL (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)
XL 1/2 Specialty Pizza
Mini Pizza
Calzones
Mini A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)
Mozzarella and Ricotta
Mini B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)
Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms
Mini C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers
Mini D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)
Sauteed Spinach
Sm A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)
Mozzarella and Ricotta
Sm B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)
Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms
Sm C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers
Sm D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)
Sauteed Spinach
Med A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)
Mozzarella and Ricotta
Med B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)
Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms
Med C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers
Med D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)
Sauteed Spinach
Lg A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)
Mozzarella and Ricotta
Lg B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)
Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms
Lg C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers
Lg D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)
Sauteed Spinach
12 Inch Gluten Free
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
A. Bambinos Special GLUTEN FREE (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)
B. Bambinos Favorite GLUTEN FREE (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)
C. Vegetarian Special GLUTEN FREE (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)
D. Bambinos's Zorba GLUTEN FREE (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)
E. Bbq Chicken GLUTEN FREE (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)
F. Hawaiian Special GLUTEN FREE (cheese, pineapple, ham)
G. Bambino's All Meat GLUTEN FREE (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)
H. Chipotle Fiesta GLUTEN FREE (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)
GLUTEN FREE 1/2 Specialty Pizza
12" Small
Small Cheese Pizza
A. Bambinos Special - Small (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)
B. Bambinos Favorite - Small (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)
C. Vegetarian Special - Small (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)
D. Bambinos's Zorba - Small (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)
E. Bbq Chicken - Small (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)
F. Hawaiian Special - Small (cheese, pineapple, ham)
G. Bambino's All Meat - Small (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)
H. Chipotle Fiesta - Small (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)
Small 1/2 Specialty Pizza
14" Medium
Medium Cheese Pizza
A. Bambinos Special - Medium (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)
B. Bambinos Favorite - Medium(cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)
C. Vegetarian Special - Medium (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)
D. Bambinos's Zorba - Medium (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)
E. Bbq Chicken - Medium (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)
F. Hawaiian Special - Medium (cheese, pineapple, ham)
G. Bambino's All Meat - Medium (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)
H. Chipotle Fiesta - Medium (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)
Medium 1/2 Specialty Pizza
16" Large
Large Cheese Pizza
A. Bambinos Special - Large (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)
B. Bambinos Favorite - Large (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)
C. Vegetarian Special - Large (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)
D. Bambinos's Zorba - Large (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)
E. Bbq Chicken - Large (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)
F. Hawaiian Special - Large (cheese, pineapple, ham)
G. Bambino's All Meat - Large (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)
H. Chipotle Fiesta - Large (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)
Large 1/2 Specialty Pizza
18" X- Large
XL Cheese Pizza
A. Bambinos Special - XL (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bell pepper, onions, black olives)
B. Bambinos Favorite - XL (cheese, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami)
C. Vegetarian Special - XL (cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, black olives, fresh garlic)
D. Bambinos's Zorba - XL (cheese, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomato, fresh cheese onions)
E. Bbq Chicken - XL (Kinders BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, green bell peppers)
F. Hawaiian Special - XL (cheese, pineapple, ham)
G. Bambino's All Meat - XL (cheese, pepperoni, salami, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef)
H. Chipotle Fiesta - XL (cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon, chicken, red onions, and jalapeno)
XL 1/2 Specialty Pizza
Mini Pizzas
Calzones
Mini A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)
Mozzarella and Ricotta
Mini B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)
Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms
Mini C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers
Mini D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)
Sauteed Spinach
Sm A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)
Mozzarella and Ricotta
Sm B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)
Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms
Sm C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers
Sm D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)
Sauteed Spinach
Med A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)
Mozzarella and Ricotta
Med B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)
Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms
Med C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers
Med D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)
Sauteed Spinach
Lg A. Calzone (mozzarella and ricotta cheese)
Mozzarella and Ricotta
Lg B. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, salami, mushrooms)
Pepperoni, Salami, Mushrooms
Lg C. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell pepper)
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers
Lg D. Calzone (mozzarella, ricotta cheese, sauteed spinach)
Sauteed Spinach
|Sunday
|9:26 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:32 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:26 am - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
301 GEORGIA ST STE 122, Vallejo, CA 94590