The "Bambino" was created in 2009 in the kitchen of founder Donna O'Brien located in Waterloo, Iowa during her battle with stage 3 breast cancer. Baking became therapeutic, and through a series of Godwink moments she combined her Italian heritage and her love for baking to fuel her passion for helping others. From inception, the indulgent "Bambino" has gifted a portion of it's proceeds to the Beyond Pink Team, a non-profit organization providing financial support for breast cancer patients. Today, we are thrilled to be sharing the joy of all our delicious sweet treats with the world while helping bring awareness to a disease that affects 1 in 8 women across the U.S. ​It is our sincere hope that you will fall in love with our “Made in Iowa” products as well as our mission to “bring delicious joy to customers while delivering awareness and support to breast cancer patients.” Together we are making a difference!