Bambino's Fired Pizza

North San Pedro Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

REGULAR MENU

SALADS

Farmer John (L)

$10.25

Caesar (L)

$12.00

Greek (L)

$12.00

12" MEDIUM PIZZA 8 SLICES

12" BBQ Pizza

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Chicken Breast, and a BBQ sauce drizzle.

12" Big Poppa

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Meatball crumbles, and Italian Sausage.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$18.50

Blazing Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Green Peppers, and spicy Chicken Breast.

12" Cheese Pizza

$16.50

Tomato sauce and Mozzarella.

12" Chicken Chipotle

$18.50

Creamy Chipotle Aioli, Mozzarella, and Chicken Breast with a pesto drizzle.

12" Hawaiian

$18.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, and Pineapple.

12" Margherita

$18.50

Tomato Sauce, light Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Mozzarella chunks.

12" Pepperoni overload

$19.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, small pepperonis, large pepperonis.

12" Supreme

$22.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, and Italian Sausage.

12" White Pizza

$19.50

Garlic Oil base, Mozzarella, Basil, Minced Garlic, and Ricotta.

12" Artichoke-Spin

$19.00

Pesto base (no nuts or dairy in pesto), Spinach, Artichokes, Parmesan, and Mozzarella.

12" Mediterranean

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Olives, Roasted Eggplant, and Feta Cheese.

12" Mean Greens

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Cucumbers.

12" The Shrooms Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, White Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Portobello Mushrooms.

12" Double Down

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage.

12" Smokey & The Bandit

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Pineapple, and Jalapeños.

12" The Juice

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Jalapeños, extra Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, and a ranch drizzle.

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

12" Medium Custom pizza

$15.50

VEGAN MENU

VEGAN SALADS

Vegan farmer John (L)

$10.25

Vegan caesar (L)

$12.00

Vegan Greek (L)

$12.00

12" MEDIUM VEGAN 8 SLICES

12" Vegan Artichoke-Spin

$19.50

Pesto base (no nuts or dairy in pesto), Spinach, Artichokes, Parmesan, and Mozzarella.

12" Vegan BBQ pizza

$19.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, cilantro , and a BBQ sauce drizzle.

12" Vegan Cheese Pizza

$17.50

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella.

12" Vegan Hawaiian

$19.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, and Pineapple.

12" Vegan Margherita

$19.50

Tomato Sauce, light Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Mozzarella chunks.

12" Vegan Mean Greens

$19.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Cucumbers.

12" Vegan Pepperoni overload

$19.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, small pepperonis, large pepperonis.

12" Vegan Supreme

$21.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, and Italian Sausage.

12" Vegan White Pizza

$20.50

Garlic Oil base, Mozzarella, Basil, Minced Garlic, and Ricotta.

12" Vegan Mediterranean

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Olives, Roasted Eggplant, and Feta Cheese.

BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA VEGAN

12" VEGAN PIZZA

$15.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
