Restaurant info

Bambola is a romantic voyage along the Silk Road, conceptualized through the travels of a bon vivant and aesthete. Culture, travel and style are at the heart of everything we do at Bonhomme. We channel our values into creating singular nomadic experiences for our guests — Porto takes guests to the Atlantic Coast of Spain and Portugal; Bordel is a speakeasy inspired by Paris’ Belle Époque and Pigalle neighborhood; Mama Delia is a pilgrimage across our favorite regions of Spain; and where our Beatnik restaurants are driven by a sense of escapism to destinations in the Middle East, Morocco, Mexico and Peru, Bambola is consumed by the journey, an expedition to the East, in a slow moving caravan, to discover the diverse cultural heritage shared from Italy to Xanadu. Coquette is where Parisian splendor meets provincial charm at Coquette, a modern French bistro located in Chicago’s West Loop.