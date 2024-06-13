- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- Bamboo Asia - California St 311 California St
Bamboo Asia - California St 311 California St
311 California St
ste 103
San Francisco, CA 94104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Northern Catch Rice Bowl
Salmon, tempura shrimp, rock crab, edamame, avocado, eggplant chips, pickled cucumber, lemon, sweet chili, samurai sauce$16.95
- BYO Regular Rice Bowl (Japan)
Build Your Own Rice Bowl: 3 Veggies, 2 Proteins, with Toppings and Sauces$14.95
- Sakura Salad Bowl
Salmon, tuna, tamago, enoki mushrooms, edamame, tobiko, lemon, green onions, sesame dressing$14.95
Japan
- Tokyo Trouble Rice Bowl
Teriyaki chicken, tempura shrimp, eggplant chips, tamago, seaweed salad, green onions, avocado, tobiko, sesame seeds, ponzu, samurai sauce$14.95
- Northern Catch Rice Bowl
Salmon, tempura shrimp, rock crab, edamame, avocado, eggplant chips, pickled cucumber, lemon, sweet chili, samurai sauce$16.95
- BYO Regular Rice Bowl (Japan)
Build Your Own Rice Bowl: 3 Veggies, 2 Proteins, with Toppings and Sauces$14.95
- BYO Lite Rice Bowl (Japan)
Build Your Own Rice Bowl: Choose 1 Veggie, 1 Protein, 3 Toppings, 2 Sauces$11.95
- Warrior Salad Bowl
Teriyaki chicken, tempura shrimp, seaweed salad, edamame, eggplant chips, avocado, pickled cucumber, green onions, sesame dressing$14.95
- Sakura Salad Bowl
Salmon, tuna, tamago, enoki mushrooms, edamame, tobiko, lemon, green onions, sesame dressing$14.95
- BYO Regular Salad Bowl (Japan)
BYO Salad Bowl: Choose 3 Veggies, 2 Proteins, with Toppings and Sauces$14.95
- BYO Lite Salad Bowl (Japan)
Build Your Own Salad Bowl: Choose 1 Veggie, 1 Protein, 3 toppings, and 2 Sauces$12.95
- Cali Roll
Rock crab, avocado, green onions, samurai sauce$13.95
- Tempura Crunch Roll
Tempura shrimp, seaweed salad, avocado, tobiko, street crunch, ponzu$13.95
- BYO Sushi Roll (Japan)
Build Your Own Sushi Roll: Choose 1 Veggie, 1 Protein, 2 Toppings, and 2 Sauces$12.95
India
- Bhangra Rice Bowl
Tandoori chicken, chana chickpeas, curry powder, tomato curry, avocado, new Delhi slaw, cucumber raita$13.95
- Lamb Katora Rice Bowl
Lamb vindaloo, eggplant chips, chana chickpeas, golden gate curry, mango, avocado$14.95
- BYO Regular Rice Bowl (India)
Build Your Own Rice Bowl: Choose 2 Veggies, 1 Protein, Toppings, and Sauces$13.95
- BYO Lite Rice Bowl (India)
Build Your Own Rice Bowl: Choose 1 Veggie, 1 Protein, 3 Toppings, and 2 Sauces$10.95
- Sundar Salad
Tandoori chicken, curry power, eggplant chips, mango, raisins, cumin lime vinaigrette$14.95
- Gosht Salad
Lamb vindaloo, eggplant chips, curryftower, corn, avocado, pickled cucumber, cumin lime vinaigrette$14.95
- BYO Regular Salad Bowl (India)
Build Your Own Salad Bowl: Choose 2 Veggies, 1 Protein, Toppings, and Sauces$14.95
- BYO Lite Salad Bowl (India)
Build Your Own Salad Bowl: Choose 1 Veggie, 1 Protein, 3 Toppings, 2 Sauces$11.95
- Tandoori Roti Wrap
Tandoori chicken, corn, eggplant chips, mango, raisins, avocado, tomato curry, cucumber raita$13.95
- Veggie Roti Wrap
Paneer, chickpeas, eggplant chips, new Delhi slaw, avocado, cucumber raita, cilantro chutney$12.95
- BYO Roti Wrap
Build Your Own Roti Wrap: Choose 2 Veggies, 1 Protein, 2 Toppings, and 2 Sauces$13.95
Vietnam
- Spicy Peanut Pork Rice Bowl
BBQ pork, vietnamese broccoli, coconut corn, bean sprouts, peanut lime sauce, red viper sauce$13.95
- Shaking Beef Curry Rice Bowl
Shaking beef, vietnamese broccoli, eggplant chips, cilantro, lime, avocado, coconut curry$14.95
- BYO Regular Rice Bowl (Vietnam)
Build Your Own Rice Bowl: Choose 1 Protein, 2 Veggies, Toppings, and Sauces$13.95
- BYO Lite Rice Bowl (Vietnam)
Build Your Own Rice Bowl: Choose 1 Veggie, 1 Protein, 3 Toppings, 2 Sauces$10.95
- Sunny Saigon Salad Bowl
salad, noodles, hanoi chicken, coconut corn, eggplant chips, lime, avocado, pickled veggies, sesame dressing$14.95
- Sesame Beef Salad Bowl
Shaking beef, vietnamese broccoli, eggplant chips, cilantro, lime, avocado, coconut curry$14.95
- BYO Regular Salad Bowl (Vietnam)
Build Your Own Salad Bowl: Choose 2 Veggies, 1 Protein, Toppings, and Sauces$14.95
- BYO Lite Salad Bowl (Vietnam)$11.95
- Fire Bird Banh Mi
Hanoi chicken, pickled veggies, cilantro, dynamite sauce$10.95
- BBQ Pork Banh Mi
BBQ pork, pickled veggies, bacon sprouts, avocado, dynamite sauce$10.95
- BYO Banh Mi
Build Your Own Banh Mi: 1 Protein, 2 Toppings, and 2 Sauces$10.95
- Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi$9.00
- Pork Char Siu Banh Mi$9.00
- Vegan Shaking Beef Salad$14.00
- Shaking Beef Salad$14.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
311 California St, ste 103, San Francisco, CA 94104