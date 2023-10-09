Spend $12, save $5
VIETNAM

Sesame Beef Salad

$14.95

Shaking Beef, Coconut Corn, Vietnamese Broccoli, Bean Sprouts, Street Crunch, Avocado, Lime, Sesame Dressing

Sunny Saigon Salad

$14.95

Salad, Noodles, Hanoi Chicken, Coconut Corn, Eggplant Chips, Lime, Street Crunch, Avocado, Pickled Veggies, Sesame Dressing

Shaking Beef Curry Rice Bowl

$14.95

Shaking Beef, Vietnamese Broccoli, Eggplant Chips, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado, Coconut Curry

Spicy Peanut Pork Rice Bowl

$13.95

BBQ Pork, Vietnamese Broccoli, Coconut Corn, Pickled Veggies, Street Crunch, Bean Sprouts, Peanut Lime Sauce, Red Viper Sauce

BBQ Pork Bahn Mi

$10.95

BBQ Pork, Pickled Veggies, Bean Sprouts, Avocado, Cilantro, Dynamite Sauce

Fire Bird Bahn Mi

$10.95

Hanoi Chicken, Pickled Veggies, Cilantro, Dynamite

Bahn Mi

$10.95

1 Protein, 2 Toppings, 2 Sauces

Vietnam - Rice Bowl

Build your own

Vietnam - Salad

Vietnam - Salad

INDIA

Tandoori Roti Wrap

$13.95

Tandoori Chicken, Corn, Eggplant Chips, Mango, Raisins, Avocado, Tomato Curry, Cucumber Raita

Veggie Roti Wrap

$12.95

Paneer, Chickpeas, Eggplant Chips, New Delhi Slaw, Avocado, Cucumber Raita, Cilantro Chutney

Bhangra Rice Bowl

$13.95

Tandoori Chicken, Chana Chickpeas, Curryflower, Tomato Curry, Avocado, New Delhi Slaw, Street Crunch, Cucumber Raita

Lamb Katora Rice Bowl

$14.95

Lamb Vindaloo, Eggplant Chips, Chana Chickpeas, Golden Gate Curry, Mango, Avocado, Street Crunch

Sundar Salad

$14.95

Tandoori Chicken, Curryflower, Eggplant Chips, Mango, Raisins, Street Crunch, Cumin Lime Vinaigrette

Gosht Salad

$14.95

Lamb Vindaloo, Eggplant Chips, Curryflower, Corn, Avocado, Pickled Cucumber, Street Crunch, Cumin Lime Vinaigrette

India - Rice Bowl

Build your own

India - Salad

India - Salad

JAPAN

Tempura Crunch Roll

$13.95

Tempura Shrimp, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Tobiko, Ponzu

Cali Roll

$13.95

Rock Crab, Avocado, Green Onions, Samurai Sauce

Tokyo Trouble Rice Bowl

$14.95

Teriyaki Chicken, Tempura Shrimp, Eggplant Chips, Tamago, Seaweed Salad, Green Onions, Avocado, Tobiko, Sesame Seeds, Ponzu, Samurai Sauce

Northern Catch Rice Bowl

$16.95

Rice, Salmon, Tempura Shrimp, Rock Crab, Edamame, Avocado, Eggplant Chips, Street Crunch, Pickled Cucumber, Lemon, Sweet Chili, Samurai Sauce

Warrior Salad

$14.95

Teriyaki Chicken, Tempura Shrimp, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Eggplant Chips, Avocado, Pickled Cucumber, Green Onions, Street Crunch, Sesame Dressing

Sakura Salad

$14.95

Salmon, Tuna, Tamago, Enoki Mushrooms, Edamame, Tobiko, Lemon, Street Crunch, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce, Sesame Dressing

Sushi Roll

$12.95

Choice of Veggies, Protein, Toppings & Sauces

Japan - Rice Bowl

Build your own

Japan - Salad

Japan - Salad

DRINKS

Water

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$3.95