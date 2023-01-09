Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100

Round Rock, TX 78681

Order Again

Snacks

Masala Chai

$2.49
Sev Puri

Sev Puri

$6.99

Crispy fried flour rounds are topped with flavorful condiments, veggies, herbs, ground spices and sev

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$6.99

Crispy, fried dough balls (puri) stuffed with boiled potatoes or boiled chickpeas or white peas curry (also known as ragda) together with spicy tangy water and a sweet chutney

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri

$6.99

Crispy, fried dough balls (puri) stuffed with boiled potatoes or boiled chickpeas or white peas curry (also known as ragda) together with Curd and topped with sev and herbs

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Crushed Samosa topped with chickpeas or white peas curry (also known as ragda) with dollops of yogurt and chutney along with sev and herbs

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$7.99

Crushed Aloo (potato) Tiiki topped with chickpeas or white peas curry (also known as ragda) with dollops of yogurt and chutney along with sev and herbs

Kachori Chaat

Kachori Chaat

$7.99

Deep Fried puffed pastry stuffed with spicy moong dal stuffing and It is topped with chutneys, onion, tomato, yogurt sev and herbs

Chana Chaat

Chana Chaat

$7.99

Delicious high protien chaat recipe made using chickpeas topped with dollops of yogurt and chutney along with sev and herbs

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Chikoo Milkshake

$6.99

Coke Can

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Thumsup (Indian Coke)

$2.99

Onion Pakoda

$8.99

Mirchi Bajji

$7.99

Cut Mirchi

$7.99
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock, TX 78681

