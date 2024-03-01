Bamboo Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thai and Laotian cuisine. Authentic noodle dishes, mouthwatering curries, hand-crafted rolls, and other homemade entrees. Casual dining, catering, and carryout. Order online, or stop in to experience our friendly atmosphere and fantastic food!
Location
1955 Wisconsin Avenue, Grafton, WI 53024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Stillery - Grafton - 1304 12th Avenue
No Reviews
1304 12th Avenue Grafton, WI 53024
View restaurant