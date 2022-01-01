Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe Mechanicsburg PA
277 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Self-serve frozen yogurt cafe
Location
5001 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rusty Roosters Cafe - 5395A Carlisle Pike
No Reviews
5395A Carlisle Pike New Oxford, PA 17350
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mechanicsburg
Appalachian Brewing Company - Mechanicsburg
4.0 • 797
6462 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurant
More near Mechanicsburg