Bamboo Japanese Steakhouse 650 Cody Road South
No reviews yet
650 Cody Road South
Mobile, AL 36695
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizer
Appetizers (Copy)
- Spring Rolls$4.95
- Fried Oysters$7.95
- Dumpling Gyoza$4.95
- Crab Wontons$5.95
- Shrimp Tempura$7.95
- Vegetable Tempura$6.95
- Calamari$7.95
- Soy Bean Edamame$5.50
- Seared Scallops$11.95
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Seared Tuna$11.95
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Seaweed Salad$5.95
- Squid Salad$6.95
- Crab Cucumber Salad$5.95
- Seared Beef$11.95
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Seared Filet Mignon$15.95
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Jajapeno yellow tail sashimi$14.95
- Spicy tuna sashimi$15.95
- Spicy Salmon sashimi$15.95
- Spicy seafood salad$14.95
- Egg Roll$5.95
Hibachi
Hibachi Grill Dinner (Copy)
- Teryaki Chicken Dinner$17.95
- Sukiyaki Steak Dinner$24.95
- Steak Dinner$23.95
- Filet Mignon Dinner$26.95
- Hibachi Shrimp Dinner$24.95
- Hibachi Scallops Dinner$26.95
- Teriyaki Fish Dinner$23.95
- Lobster Dinner$39.95
- Hibachi Vegetables Dinner$15.95
- Steak and Chicken Dinner$25.95
- Steak and Shrimp Dinner$26.95
- Steak and Scallops Dinner$28.95
- Chicken and Shrimp Dinner$26.95
- Chicken and Scallop Dinner$28.95
- Shrimp and Scallops Dinner$29.95
- Filet and Chicken Dinner$28.95
- Filet and Shrimp Dinner$29.95
- Filet and Scallops Dinner$32.95
- Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp Dinner$29.95
- Filet, Chicken, & Shrimp Dinner$32.95
- Hibachi Fried Rice Soup & Salad Only Dinner$9.50
- Kid Steak$13.50
- Kid Chicken$12.50
- Kid Shrimp$13.50
- Chicken Nuggets and Fries$8.50
- French Fried$4.95
Hibachi Kitchen Dinner (Copy)
- Teriyaki Chicken Dinner$17.95
- Steak Dinner (Kitchen)$23.95
- Sukiyaki Steak Dinner (Kitchen)$24.95
- Filet Mignon Dinner (Kitchen)$26.95
- Hibachi Scallops Dinner (Kitchen)$26.95
- Hibachi Shrimp Dinner (Kitchen)$24.95
- Hibachi Vegetables Dinner (Kitchen)$15.95
- Teriyaki Fish Dinner (Kitchen)$23.95
- Lobster Dinner Dinner (Kitchen)$39.95
- Steak and Chicken Dinner (Kitchen)$25.95
- Steak and Shrimp Dinner (Kitchen)$26.95
- Steak and Scallops Dinner (Kitchen)$28.95
- Filet and Shrimp Dinner (Kitchen)$29.95
- Filet and Scallops Dinner (Kitchen)$32.95
- Filet and Chicken Dinner (Kitchen)$28.95
- Chicken and Shrimp Dinner (Kitchen)$26.95
- Chicken and Scallop Dinner (Kitchen)$28.95
- Shrimp and Scallops Dinner (Kitchen)$29.95
- Filet, Chicken, & Shrimp Dinner (Kitchen)$32.95
- Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp Dinner (Kitchen)$29.95
- Hibachi Fried Rice Soup and Salad Only Dinner (Kitchen)$9.50
- Kid Steak$13.50
- Kid Chicken$12.50
- Kid Shrimp$13.50
- Chicken Nuggets and Fries$8.50
- French Fried$4.95
Sushi
Chef's Sushi Special (Copy)
- Spicy Salmon Sashimi$15.95
Chopped salmon in spicy marinade sauce. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Tuna Sashimi$15.95
Chopped tuna in spicy marinade sauce. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Jalapeño Yellowtail Sashimi$14.95
Yellowtail and sliced jalapeño with ponzu sauce & fish egg. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Seafood Salad$14.95
Sliced cucumber mixed with kimchi sauce and assorted seafood & fish egg. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Sakura Roll$13.95
Deep-Fried Rolls (Copy)
- Bama Roll$11.95
Cream cheese, crab meat, salmon, and avocado inside topped with sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo
- Deep Sea Roll$13.95
Cream cheese, spicy tuna, seaweed salad, and avocado inside topped with sweet soy sauce, spicy mayo, and fish egg
- Derek Bryant$16.95
Cream cheese, crawfish, and crab meat wrapped in soy paper, topped with seafood baked mix, special sauce, and fish egg
- Geisha Roll$14.95
Salmon, eel, avocado, and crab meat inside topped with sweet soy sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura crunch
- Las Vegas Roll$13.95
Cream cheese, crawfish, and crab meat wrapped in soy paper topped with tempura crunch, sweet soy sauce, and spicy mayo
- Pink Lady Roll$15.95
Fried shrimp, cream cheese, and asparagus inside with soy wrap topped with our oven-baked crab mix, sweet soy sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura crunch
- Southern Belle$15.95
Cream cheese, spicy tuna, and spicy crawfish inside topped with our oven-baked seafood mix, sweet soy sauce, spicy mayo, and fish egg
- Sweet Sunrise Roll$15.95
Salmon, avocado, crab meat, and cream cheese inside topped with baked crab mix, sweet soy sauce, and spicy mayo
- Yummy Yummy Roll$13.95
Cream cheese, asparagus, salmon, tuna, and white tuna inside topped with sweet soy sauce, spicy mayo, and fish egg
Inside-Out Roll (Copy)
- Asparagus Roll$6.50
Asparagus and cucumber
- Avocado Roll$6.50
Avocado
- California Roll$5.95
Crab, cucumber, and avocado
- Crab Roll$6.50
Crab stick
- Eel Roll$7.50
Eel, avocado, and sweet soy sauce
- Hurricane Roll$7.50
Fried white tuna, cream cheese, and sweet soy sauce
- Philly Roll$7.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
- Salmon Tempura Roll$7.50
Fried salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber topped with sweet soy sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
Fried shrimp and cucumber topped with sweet soy sauce
- Spicy Crawfish Roll$7.95
Spicy crawfish, avocado, and spicy mayo on top
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
Marinated salmon and cucumber. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Spicy Tuna$7.50
Marinated tuna and cucumber. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Tiger Eye Roll$8.50
Tuna, crab stick, and avocado. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Vegetable Roll$6.50
Cucumber, avocado, and carrot
Nigiri (Copy)
- Baby Octopus$6.75
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- BBQ Eel$6.75
- Conch$6.25
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Crabstick$6.25
- Flying Fish Roe$6.75
- Mackerel$6.25
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Octopus$6.75
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Salmon$6.25
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Salmon Roe$6.75
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Shrimp*$6.25
- Smelt Roe$6.75
- Smoked Salmon$6.75
- Squid$6.25
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Surf Clam$6.25
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Sweet Shrimp$10.95
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Tuna$6.75
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- White Fish$6.25
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- White Tuna$6.75
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Yellowtail$6.75
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
Regular Rolls (Copy)
- Cucumber Roll$5.50
- Salmon Roll$6.00
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Tuna Roll$7.00
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Yellowtail Roll$7.00
Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
Special Rolls (Copy)
- Alaskan Roll$12.95
California roll topped with smoked salmon and avocado
- Baconator$16.95
Avocado, bacon, spicy tuna inside, topped with salmon, sweet soy sauce, crunchy and fish egg
- Baked Salmon Roll$11.95
California roll topped with baked salmon, sweet soy sauce and fish egg
- Bamboo Roll$14.95
Fried shrimp, asparagus and cream cheese topped with Cajun style seafood bake and fish egg
- Bingo Bango Roll$14.95
Fried shrimp, spicy tuna and cream cheese inside topped with salmon, tuna, avocado and fish egg with wasabi sauce. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medic
- Caterpillar Roll$11.95
BBQ eel, cucumber inside topped with avocado and sweet soy sauce
- Cathy Roll$15.95
Yellow tail, salmon, cucumber inside, topped with tuna, avocado, and sweet soy sauce. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll$8.25
Fried shrimp topped with tempura crunch and sweet soy sauce
- Dancing Eel Roll$13.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with BBQ eel, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce, tempura crunch and fish egg. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical
- Double Tuna Roll$14.95
Spicy tuna and crab meat inside with seared tuna and kimchi sauce, topped with fish egg. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Dragon Roll$13.95
Fried shrimp topped with eel, avocado, sweet soy sauce and tempura crunch
- Dynamite Roll$11.95
California roll topped with seafood bake, sweet soy sauce and fish egg
- Eel Special$10.95
California roll topped with eel, avocado and sweet soy sauce
- Godzilla Roll$11.95
Crab meat, fried shrimp, cucumber, avocado and masago inside topped with sweet soy sauce
- Hot Summer Roll$14.95
Spicy tuna, cream cheese and tempura shrimp inside topped with an oven baked spicy crab, asparagus mix with spicy mayo. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain
- Hurricane Crunchy Roll$13.95
Tempura crunch inside topped with tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce and fish egg. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Louisana Roll$16.95
Cream cheese, cucumber, spicy tuna inside, topped with baked crawfish, mayo, sweet soy sauce and cheddar cheese
- Monster Roll$14.95
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and jalapeño inside, topped with seaweed salad and sriracha sauce. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- New York Roll$12.95
Fried shrimp inside topped with marinated spicy tuna, sweet soy sauce, fish egg and tempura crunch. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- North Sea Roll$15.95
Avocado, raw scallop inside, topped with salmon, wasabi sauce and fish egg. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Pacific Roll$11.95
Tempura crunch, masago and mayo inside topped with smoked salmon, sweet soy sauce and fish egg
- Rainbow Roll$12.95
California roll with an assortment of fish on top. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Red Dragon Roll$13.95
Fried shrimp inside topped with spicy tuna, crab meat, spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce, and fish egg. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Roll Tide Roll$12.95
Tempura crunch mix with fish egg inside topped with BBQ eel, avocado topped with sweet soy sauce and fish egg
- Sakura Roll$13.95
- Spider Roll$12.95
Fried soft-shell crab, crab stick and cucumber topped with sweet soy sauce
- Sweet Alabama$15.95
Avocado, crabmeat, spicy crawfish inside, topped with baked scallop, sweet soy sauce and salmon roe
- Tiger Crunch Roll$13.95
Tempura crunch and fish egg inside topped with shrimp, avocado, sweet soy, spicy mayo and fish egg
- Titanic Roll$13.95
Fried shrimp, and cucumber inside topped with shrimp, avocado, sweet soy, spicy mayo and fish egg
- Tokyo Roll$11.95
Spicy crab, mayo, avocado and fish egg
- Tsunami Roll$19.95
Fried lobster and asparagus inside topped with various fish eggs, sweet soy sauce and spicy mayo
- Tuna Special$12.95
California roll topped with tuna and avocado. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Vegetarian Roll$13.95
Asparagus, seaweed salad and cucumber inside, topped with avocados and sweet soy sauce
- Volcano Roll$11.50
California roll topped with spicy crab mix on top
- Wagamama$11.50
Bacon, smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado topped with sweet soy sauce
- War Eagle Roll$13.95
Spicy tuna and cream cheese inside topped with white tuna, avocado, tempura crunch and crazy sauce. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- White Dragon Roll$13.95
Fried shrimp and cucumber inside topped with white tuna, avocado, tempura crunch and white sauce. Consuming raw or uncooked meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase risk of foodborne illnesses, especially, if you have certain medical conditions
- Samurai Roll$16.95
Sushi and Sashimi Platters (Copy)
- Chirashi$21.95
Assortment of fish over a bed of rice
- Sashimi Deluxe$28.95
15 pieces of sashimi
- Sashimi Regular$24.95
12 pieces of sashimi
- Sushi and Sashimi Combo$29.95
5 pcs of nigiri, 6 pcs of sashimi and a California roll
- Sushi Boat A$69.99
10 nigiri, 10 sashimi, and 1 roll
- Sushi Boat B$89.99
15 nigiri, 15 sashimi, and 2 rolls
- Sushi Deluxe$27.95
Chef's choice of 9 pcs of nigiri and a spicy tuna roll
- Sushi Regular$23.95
Chef's choice of 7 pcs of nigiri and a California roll
Daily Special
Alcohol
Beer (Copy)
Wine (Copy)
- Takara Plume Wine$5.95
- Bottle Takara
- House$5.95
- Yellow Tail$6.95
- Kendal Jackson$9.95
- Franciscan$9.95
- Louis Martini$8.95
- Bottle Kendal Jackson$38.00
- Bottle Franciscan$38.00
- Bottle Louis$32.00
- Yellow Tail$6.95
- Estancia$8.00
- Estancia$8.00
- House$5.95
- Geikeikhan$9.00
- Seaglass$8.00
- Bottle Sea Glass$30.00
- Bottle Gekkeikan$32.00
- 7 Daughter$8.00
- Stella Rosa$7.50
- Bottle 7 Daughter$30.00
- Bottle Stella$28.00
- Cupcake$6.00
- Pacific Rim$8.00
- Bottle Cupcake$22.00
- Bottle Pacific$30.00
- Ruffino$7.95
- Estancia$8.00
- Bottle Ruffino$28.00
- Bottle Estancia$30.00
- Simi$9.00
- Noble Vine$7.00
- Bottle Simi$32.00
- Bottle Noble$26.00
Cocktail (Copy)
- Absolute Stress$8.95
- Appletini$10.95
- Bamboo Punch$9.95
- Bay Breeze$7.95
- Bloody Mary$8.95
- Blue Magarita$8.95
- Cosmo$10.95
- Long Island Tea$8.95
- Mai Tai$7.95
- Mango Maitai$9.95
- Margarita$7.95
- Martini$10.95
- Razz Cosmo$12.95
- Sex on the Beach$8.95
- White Russian$7.95
- Flavor Margarita$9.95
- Well$5.95
- Call$6.95
- Top Shelf$9.95
- Daily Speacial 7$$7.00
- 2$ upcharge$2.00
- 4$ Upcharge$4.00
- 4$ Special$4.00
- Lemon drop$12.95
Liquor
- Absolute$7.95
- Titos$7.95
- Grey Goose$10.95
- Ketel One$9.95
- Ciroc$10.95
- Stoli$9.95
- Bacardi Lt$6.95
- Bacardi Gold$8.95
- Tanquerai$6.95
- Bombay$6.95
- Bombay sapphire$8.95
- Hendricks$7.95
- Jose$7.95
- 1800$9.95
- Patron Silver$11.95
- Jack Daniel$5.95
- Gentleman Jack$8.95
- Jack Single Barrel$10.95
- Crown Royal$6.95
- Crown Apple$6.95
- Maker's Mark$7.95
- Jamerson$7.95
- Canadian Club$6.95
- Johnny Red$6.95
- Johnny Black$7.95
- Glenlivet 12$9.95
- Hennessy VS$7.95
- Hennessy VSOP$9.95
- Brandy$6.95
- Grand marnier$8.95
- Jagermeister$7.95
- Fire Ball$4.95
Sake
Champagne
Ala Carte
Ala Carte Gril
Ala carte Kitchen
Dessert
Birthday Special
Kitchen Menu (Regular table or take out only)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
650 Cody Road South, Mobile, AL 36695
Photos coming soon!