Bamboo Sushi Cedar Hills

review star

No reviews yet

2545 SW Cedar Hills Blvd Suite 120

Beaverton, OR 97005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Green Machine
Nigiri King Salmon
Cauliflower

Utensils And Condiments -- Please Note: Single-Use Condiments & Chopsticks Will Only Be Provided Upon Request. Be Sure To Add To Your Cart!

Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Tamari

Tamari

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Ginger

Ginger

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Wasabi

Wasabi

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Napkins

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Starters

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Seaweed, tofu, green onion

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed, sea salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$13.00

Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing

Gomae

Gomae

$8.00

Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds

Miso Caesar Salad

Miso Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette

Small Plates

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$9.00

Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.

Grilled Salmon Kama

Grilled Salmon Kama

$14.00Out of stock

Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi

Grilled Saba

Grilled Saba

$16.00

Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion

Bamboo Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. 6 pcs.

Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy MSC-certified albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, finished with spicy aioli. 6 pcs.

Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

$15.00

Crispy rice, spicy salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso, topped with orange zest. 6 pcs.

Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

$13.00

Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt

Kitchen

Chili Garlic Chicken

Chili Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives

Seaweed Fried Rice

Seaweed Fried Rice

$15.00

Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori

Crispy Garlic Tofu

Crispy Garlic Tofu

$14.00

Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame

Bamboo Burger

Bamboo Burger

$16.00

Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings

Signature Sashimi

Albacore Crispy Onion

Albacore Crispy Onion

$21.00

Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil

King Salmon Carpaccio

King Salmon Carpaccio

$22.00

White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato

Shiso Plum Shiromi

Shiso Plum Shiromi

$21.00

Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$23.00

Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion

Tuna Zuke

Tuna Zuke

$23.00

Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive

Signature Rolls

Green Machine

Green Machine

$13.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine W/ Albacore

Green Machine W/ Albacore

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified albacore, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine W/ Crab

Green Machine W/ Crab

$17.00Out of stock

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with crab, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine W/ Salmon

Green Machine W/ Salmon

$17.00Out of stock

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified coho salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Big Island

Big Island

$17.00

Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing

Little Island

Little Island

$13.00

Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso

Chasing The Dragon

Chasing The Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, seasoned crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.

Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th

$18.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.

Fry Tide

Fry Tide

$17.00

Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli

Full Circle

Full Circle

$18.00

Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.

Garden Of Eden

Garden Of Eden

$18.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil

Rainbow

Rainbow

$17.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore

Sunset

Sunset

$18.00

Seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.

Unicorn

Unicorn

$19.00

Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro

Hoki Poke Box

Hoki Poke Box

$17.00

Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi

Traditional Rolls

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Avocado, seaweed outside

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado

Chef's Snack

Chef's Snack

$15.00

Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, seaweed outside

Marinated Shiitake Roll

Marinated Shiitake Roll

$8.00

Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside

Oshinko Roll

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Oshinko, seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon, seaweed outside

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside

Spicy Albacore Roll

Spicy Albacore Roll

$9.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna, seaweed outside

Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$8.00

Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside

Veggie + Tamago Roll

Veggie + Tamago Roll

$12.00

Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, + tamago

Nigiri

Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Avocado

Nigiri Avocado

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Coho Salmon

Nigiri Coho Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Kanpachi

Nigiri Kanpachi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri King Salmon

Nigiri King Salmon

$9.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Saba

Nigiri Saba

$7.00

Yakumi: + ginger, green onion, ponzu

Nigiri Scallop

Nigiri Scallop

$8.00

Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Shiromi

Nigiri Shiromi

$8.00

Yakumi: + yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

$8.00

Yakumi: + ground sesame, kizame wasabi

Nigiri Tamago

Nigiri Tamago

$7.00

Served neat only!

Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$10.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Sashimi

Sashimi Albacore

Sashimi Albacore

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Coho Salmon

Sashimi Coho Salmon

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Kanpachi

Sashimi Kanpachi

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi King Salmon

Sashimi King Salmon

$19.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Saba

Sashimi Saba

$15.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Scallop

Sashimi Scallop

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Shiromi

Sashimi Shiromi

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Sockeye Salmon

Sashimi Sockeye Salmon

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Tuna

Sashimi Tuna

$21.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Beer

Asahi 22 oz

$9.00

Sake

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo The 55

$73.00

Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Junmai Old School Extra Dry

$50.00

Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake Cedar Country

$58.00

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Lilly

$38.00

Genbei Onikoroshi Honjozo "Four Eyed Devil"

$11.00Out of stock

Hakatsuru Chika Junmai Cup

$10.00Out of stock

Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo "Oregon Craft Sake"

$38.00

Wine

Sokol Blosser Brut

$52.00

Seven Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Longevity Chardonnay

$48.00

Stoller Rose

$46.00

Maryhill Pinot Noir

$60.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

Ponzi Pinot Gris

$40.00

Sides

Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$5.00
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.00
Green Machine Sauce

Green Machine Sauce

$1.00
Ponzu

Ponzu

$1.00
Spicy Aioli

Spicy Aioli

$1.00
Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00
8oz Green Machine Sauce

8oz Green Machine Sauce

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2545 SW Cedar Hills Blvd Suite 120, Beaverton, OR 97005

Directions

