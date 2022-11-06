Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Bamboo Sushi Bishop Ranch

381 Reviews

$$

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201

San Ramon, CA 94583

Green Machine
California Roll
Miso Soup

Utensils and Condiments --Only provided upon request! Be sure to add to your Cart!

Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Tamari

Tamari

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Ginger

Ginger

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Wasabi

Wasabi

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Napkins

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Starters

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

Seaweed, tofu, green onion

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed, sea salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi Note: This item contains nuts!

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$8.00

Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$14.00

Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing

Gomae

Gomae

$9.00

Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing

Miso Caesar Salad

Miso Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette

Small Plates

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$10.00

Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. Note: This item contains nuts!

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.

Grilled Saba

Grilled Saba

$17.00

Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion

Grilled Salmon Kama

Grilled Salmon Kama

$16.00

Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi

Bamboo Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Bamboo Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Bamboo Crispy Rice

$17.00

Crispy Sushi Rice served with spicy tuna, truffled eel sauce and green onion. / 6 pcs.

Spicy Albacore Bamboo Crispy Rice

Spicy Albacore Bamboo Crispy Rice

$17.00

Crispy rice, spicy MSC-certified albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, finished with spicy aioli. 6 pcs.

Spicy Salmon Bamboo Crispy Rice

Spicy Salmon Bamboo Crispy Rice

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso, topped with orange zest. 6 pcs.

Yuzu Avocado Bamboo Crispy Rice

Yuzu Avocado Bamboo Crispy Rice

$14.00

Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt

Kitchen

Chili Garlic Chicken

Chili Garlic Chicken

$20.00

Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, cilantro. Note: This item contains nuts!

Seaweed Fried Rice

Seaweed Fried Rice

$16.00

Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori Note: This item contains nuts!

Crispy Garlic Tofu

Crispy Garlic Tofu

$16.00

Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame

Bamboo Burger

Bamboo Burger

$18.00

Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings

Signature Sashimi

King Salmon Carpaccio

King Salmon Carpaccio

$24.00

White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato

Tuna Zuke

Tuna Zuke

$24.00

Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$24.00

Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion

Shiso Plum Shiromi

Shiso Plum Shiromi

$22.00

Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso

Albacore Crispy Onion

Albacore Crispy Onion

$23.00

Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil

Signature Rolls

Green Machine

Green Machine

$15.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. / 8 pcs.

Green Machine with Albacore

Green Machine with Albacore

$20.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli, and MSC-certified albacore. / 8 pcs.

Green Machine with Crab Salad

Green Machine with Crab Salad

$20.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli, and seasoned crab. / 8 pcs.

Green Machine with Salmon

Green Machine with Salmon

$20.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. / 8 pcs.

Chasing The Dragon

Chasing The Dragon

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, seasoned crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura flakes. / 6 pcs.

Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th

$18.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. / 8 pcs.

Full Circle

Full Circle

$20.00

Spicy MSC albacore and tempura green onion, topped with tuna tataki, watercress, crispy onion, and citrus ginger dressing. / 8 pcs.

Big Island

Big Island

$18.00

Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing

Little Island

Little Island

$15.00

Try the Little Island for a vegetarian option

Garden of Eden

Garden of Eden

$19.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil

Fry Tide

Fry Tide

$19.00

Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli

Hoki Poki Box

Hoki Poki Box

$20.00

Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi

The Unicorn

The Unicorn

$22.00

Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro

Sunset

Sunset

$20.00

Seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore

Traditional Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber

Spicy Albacore Roll

Spicy Albacore Roll

$11.00

Spicy Albacore, cucumber

California Roll

California Roll

$10.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tuna, seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon, seaweed outside

Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$8.00

Ume plum, Shiso

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, seaweed outside

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Avocado, seaweed outside

Marinate Shitake Roll

Marinate Shitake Roll

$8.00

Marinated shitake, seaweed outside

Oshinko Roll

$8.00

Oshinko, seaweed outside

Chef's Snack

Chef's Snack

$17.00

Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura

Veggie Roll + Tamago

Veggie Roll + Tamago

$13.00

Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside

Nigiri

Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$11.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & fresh wasabi. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.

Nigiri King Salmon

Nigiri King Salmon

$10.00

Served two ways, yakumi, served with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, and sea salt. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.

Nigiri Scallop

Nigiri Scallop

$9.00

Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.

Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$9.00

Served two way, yakumi, jalapeno dressing. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Kanpachi

Nigiri Kanpachi

$9.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, with no toppings. / 2 pcs.

Nigiri Coho Salmon

Nigiri Coho Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt, neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Saba

Nigiri Saba

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ginger, green onion, ponzu or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Shiromi

Nigiri Shiromi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Tamago

Nigiri Tamago

$8.00

Served Neat only!

Nigiri Avocado

Nigiri Avocado

$6.00

Served two ways, yakumi, served with black truffle salt. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.

Sashimi

Sashimi Tuna

Sashimi Tuna

$23.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi King Salmon

Sashimi King Salmon

$21.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Scallop

Sashimi Scallop

$19.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Albacore

Sashimi Albacore

$19.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Sockeye Salmon

$19.00

Served Neat 5 pcs

Sashimi Kanpachi

Sashimi Kanpachi

$19.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Coho Salmon

Sashimi Coho Salmon

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Saba

$18.00

Served Neat 5 pcs

Sashimi Shiromi

$19.00

Served Neat 5 pcs

N/A Bev

Coke Classic

Coke Classic

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Wine

A to Z - Brut Rose BTL

A to Z - Brut Rose BTL

$55.00
Brut, Sokol Blosser

Brut, Sokol Blosser

$60.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills

Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills

$46.00
Vigonier, K Vitners

Vigonier, K Vitners

$50.00
Chardonnay, Longevity

Chardonnay, Longevity

$52.00
Stoller, Rose

Stoller, Rose

$46.00Out of stock

Composed of selected clones of Pinot Noir intentionally for Rosé to achieve a style that is balanced and bright. Whole cluster pressed and fermented in stainless steel, the 2017 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir Rosé shows water melon, strawberry and red fruit on the nose, and the tropical fruits with a bright acidity on the palate.

Pinot Noir, Inscription

Pinot Noir, Inscription

$52.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

$58.00

Sake

Watari Bune - "The 55" (720ml)

Watari Bune - "The 55" (720ml)

$70.00

"Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo Watari Bune is the name of the rice used to make this sake. The brewery revived this rice strain after it had been extinct for sixty years. It took them three years before they had enough rice to brew their first batch of sake. It is now a cult favorite among sake aficionados. Overall very and bright, fruity with some funky aromas and flavors. Over-ripe musk melon on palate, bright white peach in finish."

Katsumi Tsuru Kimoto Junmai “Old School”

Katsumi Tsuru Kimoto Junmai “Old School”

$50.00

"Old School - Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry. This exquisite saké was created using the Kimoto method, which yields rich, complex and elegant flavors with a lovely sense of balance and refinement. This method produces the saké that is deep and layered. Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry saké has a sophisticated savory and smoky taste with earthy notes of roasted nuts, sensuous dark chocolate, pumpkin and dried fruit"

Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake - "Cedar Country" (720ml)

Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake - "Cedar Country" (720ml)

$60.00

The nose on this very elegant cedar sake is filled with cedar, vanilla, mineral, and roasted rice aromas. This very smooth, round, and gentle “taru” sake is one of the best balanced cedar sakes out there. There are smoky, roasted rice flavors, but it’s the cedar whispers that take the day. There is a subtle complexity that gets more “woody” in a larger glass. Good chilled. Good at room temp, and really nice warmed!

Bamboo Junmai Ginjo Namachozo - "Bamboo Private Label" (720ml)

Bamboo Junmai Ginjo Namachozo - "Bamboo Private Label" (720ml)

$60.00

"A Junmai Ginjo, it's brewed in partnership with the Kobe Shu-Shin Kan brewery. Perfected with hints of melon & lily, the palate is sweet initially with a slight indication of lychee, and finishes with a robust dose of umami"

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori - " Little Lily" (720ml)

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori - " Little Lily" (720ml)

$55.00

This unfiltered sake has a very light nose filled with cream, cherry blossom, and white grape elements. “Sayuri” is a very special Nigori – it is not flashy and not simple – just clean and easy with a semi-sweet appearance and very smooth finish.

Sides

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$5.00
Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$5.00
Green Machine Sauce

Green Machine Sauce

$1.00
Ponzu

Ponzu

$1.00
Spicy Aioli

Spicy Aioli

$1.00
Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00
8 oz Green Machine Sauce

8 oz Green Machine Sauce

$8.00

Sweet Chili Aioli in a reusable container, 8oz.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

Website

Location

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201, San Ramon, CA 94583

Directions

Gallery
Bamboo Sushi image
Bamboo Sushi image

