Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bamboo Sushi Central Kitchen

2,470 Reviews

$$

1660 SE 3rd Avenue

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bamboo Crispy Rice

Bamboo Crispy Rice Avocado Green Machine

Bamboo Crispy Rice Avocado Green Machine

$10.00
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

$12.00
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

$12.00
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Burgers

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb. Snake River Farms Wagyu beef on a potato bun with Tillamook aged white cheddar, caramelized onions, and momiji aioli. Served with 2 tempura onion rings.

Teriyaki Shishito Wagyu Burger

Teriyaki Shishito Wagyu Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb. snake river farms wagyu beef on a potato bun with grilled shishito peppers, butter lettuce, pepper jack cheese, house aioli, and teriyaki sauce. Served with 2 tempura onion rings.

From the Kitchen

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

With sea salt.

Japanese Spinach Salad

Japanese Spinach Salad

$7.00

Blanched spinach tossed in sesame-soy dressing; served chilled.

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Lightly cured cucumber slices, sweetened rice vinegar dressing, and sesame

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$8.00

Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.

From the Sushi Bar

Handroll

Handroll

$7.00

Chef's choice, changes daily

Tuna Poké

Tuna Poké

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna, cucumbers, avocado, onions, wakame, and sweet and spicy sesame dressing

Rainbow Bowl

Rainbow Bowl

$13.00

MSC-certified albacore, salmon, cucumber, avocado, onion, seaweed, Bamboo poké sauce

Bamboo Bowl

Bamboo Bowl

$13.00

MSC-certified albacore, avocado, negi, onion, cucumber, nori and Green Machine sauce

Nigiri

2 piece nigiri served up to two ways. Yakumi or neat.
Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Avocado

Nigiri Avocado

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Coho Salmon

Nigiri Coho Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri King Salmon

Nigiri King Salmon

$9.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Scallop

Nigiri Scallop

$8.00

Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Steelhead

Nigiri Steelhead

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with yuzu mango puree, serrano, & flake salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$10.00Out of stock

Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Sashimi

5 piece sashimi served up to two ways. Yakumi or neat.
Sashimi Albacore

Sashimi Albacore

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Coho Salmon

Sashimi Coho Salmon

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi King Salmon

Sashimi King Salmon

$19.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Scallop

Sashimi Scallop

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Tuna

Sashimi Tuna

$21.00Out of stock

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Steelhead

Sashimi Steelhead

$16.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sides

Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$5.00
Green Machine Sauce

Green Machine Sauce

$1.00
Ponzu

Ponzu

$1.00
Spicy Aioli

Spicy Aioli

$1.00
Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00
8 oz Green Machine Sauce

8 oz Green Machine Sauce

$8.00

Sweet Chili Aioli in a reusable container, 8oz.

Signature Rolls

Green Machine

Green Machine

$12.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine w/ Crab

Green Machine w/ Crab

$16.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with crab, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine w/ Salmon

Green Machine w/ Salmon

$15.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified coho salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine w/Albacore

Green Machine w/Albacore

$14.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified albacore, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Full Circle

Full Circle

$16.00

Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.

Northwest Philly Roll

Northwest Philly Roll

$14.00

Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado, tempura fried and finished with eel sauce. 8 pcs.

Chasing the Dragon

Chasing the Dragon

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.

Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th

$15.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.

Sunset

Sunset

$15.00

House crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.

Ocean Farmer

Ocean Farmer

$15.00

Seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with garlic oil, shisho and seared kanpachi. 8 pcs.

Traditional Rolls

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

California Roll

California Roll

$7.00

House crab mix, cucumber, avocado 8 pcs.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Cucumber 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$7.00

Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber 8 pcs.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Cucumber, avocado, house crab mix topped with tuna, MSC-certified albacore tuna, and salmon 8 pcs.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, house crab mix, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, 6 pcs.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber 8 pcs.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware, 8 pcs.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$6.00

Avocado, cucumber, kaiware, takuan 8 pcs.

Utensils and Condiments

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Tamari

Tamari

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Ginger

Ginger

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Wasabi

Wasabi

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

Website

Location

1660 SE 3rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Bamboo Sushi image
Banner pic
BG pic
Bamboo Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lilla - 960 SE Madison St
orange starNo Reviews
960 SE Madison St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Fried Egg I'm In Love - Takeout Only - 940 SE Madison St.
orange starNo Reviews
940 SE Madison St. Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké - SE Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1125 SE Grand Ave Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
GARDEN BAR - PEARL
orange starNo Reviews
1430 SE Water Ave Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
GARDEN BAR - COMMISSARY 1 OLD
orange starNo Reviews
1430 SE Water Avenue Portland, OR 97212
View restaurantnext
Le Bistro Montage
orange star4.8 • 1,190
1080 SE Madison st Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi SE
orange star4.7 • 2,470
310 SE 28th St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
The Matador - East Portland
orange star4.2 • 1,680
2424 E Burnside Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Le Bistro Montage
orange star4.8 • 1,190
1080 SE Madison st Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Double Mountain - Portland
orange star4.3 • 1,161
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd Portland, OR 97206
View restaurantnext
Miyamoto
orange star4.7 • 582
8105 SE Stark St Portland, OR 97215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Sellwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Northeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mississippi
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
North Portland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Pearl District
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston