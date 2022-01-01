Bamboo Sushi Central Kitchen
2,470 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.
Location
1660 SE 3rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fried Egg I'm In Love - Takeout Only - 940 SE Madison St.
No Reviews
940 SE Madison St. Portland, OR 97214
View restaurant