- Home
- /
- Denver
- /
- Highland
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
Bamboo Sushi LOHI
804 Reviews
$$
2715 17th St
Denver, CO 80211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Utensils and Condiments -- Only provided upon request! Be sure to add to your Cart!
Chopsticks
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Tamari
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Ginger
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Wasabi
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Napkins
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Starters
Miso Soup
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
Edamame
Steamed, sea salt
Spicy Edamame
Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi
Sunomono Salad
Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds
Tuna Poke
Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing
Gomae
Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing
Miso Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers
Mixed Green Salad
Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette
Small Plates
Cauliflower
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro.
Chicken Karaage
Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.
Grilled Saba
Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion
Grilled Salmon Kama
Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi
Bamboo Crispy Rice
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. 6 pcs.
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore
Crispy rice, spicy MSC-certified albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, finished with spicy aioli. 6 pcs.
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon
Crispy rice, spicy salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso, topped with orange zest. 6 pcs.
Bamboo Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado
Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt
Kitchen
Chili Garlic Chicken
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
Seaweed Fried Rice
Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori
Crispy Garlic Tofu
Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame
Bamboo Burger
Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings
Signature Sashimi
King Salmon Carpaccio
White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato
Tuna Zuke
Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive
Albacore Crispy Onion
Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil
Tuna Tataki
Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion
Shiso Plum Shiromi
Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso
Signature Rolls
Green Machine
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Green Machine with Crab
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with crab, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Green Machine with Salmon
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified coho salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Green Machine with Albacore
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified albacore, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Chasing the Dragon
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.
Full Circle
Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.
Friday The 13th
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.
Sunset
House crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.
Big Island
Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing
Little Island
Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso
Garden of Eden
Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil
Fry Tide
Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli
Hoki Poki Box
Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi
Unicorn
Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro
Rainbow Roll
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore
Traditional Rolls
Tuna Roll
Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Salmon Roll
Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Ume Shiso Roll
Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber, seaweed outside
Avocado Roll
Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Marinated Shitake Roll
Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside
Oshinko Roll
Oshinko, seaweed outside
Chef's Snack
Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura
Veggie Roll + Tamago
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware, 8 pcs.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber 8 pcs.
Spicy Albacore Roll
Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware
California Roll
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado 8 pcs.
Nigiri
Nigiri Albacore
Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Avocado
Served two ways, yakumi, served with black truffle salt. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.
Nigiri Coho Salmon
Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi
Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri King Salmon
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Scallop
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Tuna
Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat - served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Saba
Served two ways, yakumi with ginger, green onion, ponzu or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Ocean Trout
Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Tamago
Served neat only!
Nigiri Shiromi
Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Sashimi
Sashimi Albacore
Served neat, 5 pieces.
Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi
Served neat, 5 pieces.
Sashimi Ora King Salmon
Served neat, 5 pieces.
Sashimi Scallop
Served neat, 5 pieces.
Sashimi Tuna
Served neat, 5 pieces.
Sashimi Coho Salmon
dill kewpie aioli, ikura, chive
Sashimi Ocean Trout
Served neat
Sashimi Saba
Served neat
Sashimi Shiromi
Served neat
Sides
Wine
Chardonnay, Stoller
Pinot Gris, Kings Estate
Syrah, Boom Boom
Brut Rose, A to Z Wineworks
Brut, Sokol Blosser
Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills
Chenin Blanc, Pine Ridge
Chardonnay, Longevity
Rose, Stoller
Pinot Noir, Inscription
Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou
Dry Reisling, Montinore Estate
Sake
Joto Graffiti Cup
Joto One-cup sake is packaged in an eye-catching single serve container designed by the Japanese graffiti artist, Shiro. Joto One Cup shows old and new Japan in one.
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori "Little Lilly"
This unfiltered sake has a very light nose filled with cream, cherry blossom, and white grape elements. “Sayuri” is a very special Nigori – it is not flashy and not simple – just clean and easy with a semi-sweet appearance and very smooth finish.
Hakuto Tokubetsu Junmai “Deep Faith”
This is a real treat to the Junmai category that has lots of rich, savory, and full-bodied flavors, but is also elegant with an attitude that celebrates the ricey umami-side of flavorful sake. Smooth, rich, with a little brightness in acidity there are layers of very unique flavors such as pound cake, maple syrup, bread pudding, freshly baked cookies, lemon icing, baked Cinnabon, and apple strudel. It is slightly earthy and very deep in the Junmai category, but they brew using a technique that calls for two days of pressing, which gives this sake a layer of elegance best described as soft or silky which highlights all of the natural umami in the fluid.
Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo “Graceful”
"Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo Graceful"
Joto “72 Clocks”
Hakutsuru Plum Wine
This Umeshu has a pleasing fruity plum aroma characterizes this semi-sweet wine with slightly tart, bright, and tangy notes. Nice pairing with desserts and pungent, creamy cheeses. Enjoy chilled.
Junmai Ginjo Namachozo "Glorious Mount Fuji"
Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake "Cedar Country"
Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuzu
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.
2715 17th St, Denver, CO 80211