Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Bamboo Sushi LOHI

804 Reviews

$$

2715 17th St

Denver, CO 80211

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Friday The 13th

Utensils and Condiments -- Only provided upon request! Be sure to add to your Cart!

Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Tamari

Tamari

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Ginger

Ginger

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Wasabi

Wasabi

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Napkins

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Starters

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Seaweed, tofu, green onion

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed, sea salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$13.00

Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing

Gomae

Gomae

$8.00

Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing

Miso Caesar Salad

Miso Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette

Small Plates

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$9.00Out of stock

Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.

Grilled Saba

Grilled Saba

$16.00

Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion

Grilled Salmon Kama

Grilled Salmon Kama

$14.00

Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi

Bamboo Crispy Rice

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. 6 pcs.

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy MSC-certified albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, finished with spicy aioli. 6 pcs.

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

$15.00

Crispy rice, spicy salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso, topped with orange zest. 6 pcs.

Bamboo Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

Bamboo Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

$13.00

Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt

Kitchen

Chili Garlic Chicken

Chili Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives

Seaweed Fried Rice

Seaweed Fried Rice

$15.00

Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori

Crispy Garlic Tofu

Crispy Garlic Tofu

$15.00

Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame

Bamboo Burger

Bamboo Burger

$17.00

Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings

Signature Sashimi

King Salmon Carpaccio

King Salmon Carpaccio

$22.00

White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato

Tuna Zuke

Tuna Zuke

$23.00

Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive

Albacore Crispy Onion

Albacore Crispy Onion

$21.00

Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$23.00

Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion

Shiso Plum Shiromi

Shiso Plum Shiromi

$21.00

Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso

Signature Rolls

Green Machine

Green Machine

$13.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine with Crab

Green Machine with Crab

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with crab, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine with Salmon

Green Machine with Salmon

$16.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified coho salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine with Albacore

Green Machine with Albacore

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified albacore, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Chasing the Dragon

Chasing the Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.

Full Circle

Full Circle

$18.00

Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.

Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th

$17.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.

Sunset

Sunset

$17.00

House crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.

Big Island

Big Island

$18.00

Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing

Little Island

Little Island

$14.00

Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso

Garden of Eden

Garden of Eden

$18.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil

Fry Tide

Fry Tide

$18.00

Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli

Hoki Poki Box

Hoki Poki Box

$17.00

Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi

Unicorn

Unicorn

$19.00

Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore

Traditional Rolls

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$8.00

Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, seaweed outside

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Marinated Shitake Roll

Marinated Shitake Roll

$8.00

Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside

Oshinko Roll

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Oshinko, seaweed outside

Chef's Snack

Chef's Snack

$15.00

Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura

Veggie Roll + Tamago

Veggie Roll + Tamago

$12.00Out of stock

Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware, 8 pcs.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber 8 pcs.

Spicy Albacore Roll

Spicy Albacore Roll

$10.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado 8 pcs.

Nigiri

Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Avocado

Nigiri Avocado

$6.00

Served two ways, yakumi, served with black truffle salt. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.

Nigiri Coho Salmon

Nigiri Coho Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

$8.00Out of stock

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri King Salmon

Nigiri King Salmon

$9.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Scallop

Nigiri Scallop

$8.00

Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$10.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat - served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Saba

Nigiri Saba

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ginger, green onion, ponzu or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Ocean Trout

Nigiri Ocean Trout

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Tamago

Nigiri Tamago

$7.00

Served neat only!

Nigiri Shiromi

Nigiri Shiromi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Sashimi

Sashimi Albacore

Sashimi Albacore

$17.00

Served neat, 5 pieces.

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

$17.00Out of stock

Served neat, 5 pieces.

Sashimi Ora King Salmon

Sashimi Ora King Salmon

$19.00

Served neat, 5 pieces.

Sashimi Scallop

Sashimi Scallop

$17.00

Served neat, 5 pieces.

Sashimi Tuna

Sashimi Tuna

$21.00

Served neat, 5 pieces.

Sashimi Coho Salmon

Sashimi Coho Salmon

$17.00

dill kewpie aioli, ikura, chive

Sashimi Ocean Trout

Sashimi Ocean Trout

$17.00

Served neat

Sashimi Saba

Sashimi Saba

$15.00

Served neat

Sashimi Shiromi

$17.00

Served neat

Sides

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$5.00
Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$5.00
Green Machine Sauce

Green Machine Sauce

$1.00
Ponzu

Ponzu

$1.00
Spicy Aioli

Spicy Aioli

$1.00
Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00
Green Machine Sauce 8oz

Green Machine Sauce 8oz

$8.00

Beer

Asahi Lager 21 oz bottle

Asahi Lager 21 oz bottle

$10.00

Wine

Chardonnay, Stoller

Chardonnay, Stoller

$20.00Out of stock

Pinot Gris, Kings Estate

$15.00Out of stock

Syrah, Boom Boom

$15.00Out of stock
Brut Rose, A to Z Wineworks

Brut Rose, A to Z Wineworks

$55.00Out of stock
Brut, Sokol Blosser

Brut, Sokol Blosser

$60.00Out of stock
Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills

Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills

$46.00Out of stock
Chenin Blanc, Pine Ridge

Chenin Blanc, Pine Ridge

$46.00Out of stock
Chardonnay, Longevity

Chardonnay, Longevity

$52.00Out of stock
Rose, Stoller

Rose, Stoller

$46.00
Pinot Noir, Inscription

Pinot Noir, Inscription

$52.00Out of stock
Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

$58.00
Dry Reisling, Montinore Estate

Dry Reisling, Montinore Estate

$46.00Out of stock

Sake

Joto Graffiti Cup

Joto Graffiti Cup

$8.00

Joto One-cup sake is packaged in an eye-catching single serve container designed by the Japanese graffiti artist, Shiro. Joto One Cup shows old and new Japan in one.

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori "Little Lilly"

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori "Little Lilly"

$55.00

This unfiltered sake has a very light nose filled with cream, cherry blossom, and white grape elements. “Sayuri” is a very special Nigori – it is not flashy and not simple – just clean and easy with a semi-sweet appearance and very smooth finish.

Hakuto Tokubetsu Junmai “Deep Faith”

Hakuto Tokubetsu Junmai “Deep Faith”

$60.00Out of stock

This is a real treat to the Junmai category that has lots of rich, savory, and full-bodied flavors, but is also elegant with an attitude that celebrates the ricey umami-side of flavorful sake. Smooth, rich, with a little brightness in acidity there are layers of very unique flavors such as pound cake, maple syrup, bread pudding, freshly baked cookies, lemon icing, baked Cinnabon, and apple strudel. It is slightly earthy and very deep in the Junmai category, but they brew using a technique that calls for two days of pressing, which gives this sake a layer of elegance best described as soft or silky which highlights all of the natural umami in the fluid.

Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo “Graceful”

Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo “Graceful”

$60.00

"Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo Graceful"

Joto “72 Clocks”

Joto “72 Clocks”

$45.00Out of stock
Hakutsuru Plum Wine

Hakutsuru Plum Wine

$50.00

This Umeshu has a pleasing fruity plum aroma characterizes this semi-sweet wine with slightly tart, bright, and tangy notes. Nice pairing with desserts and pungent, creamy cheeses. Enjoy chilled.

Junmai Ginjo Namachozo "Glorious Mount Fuji"

Junmai Ginjo Namachozo "Glorious Mount Fuji"

$8.00Out of stock
Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake "Cedar Country"

Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake "Cedar Country"

$60.00
Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuzu

Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuzu

$14.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

2715 17th St, Denver, CO 80211

