Bamboo Sushi SE

2,470 Reviews

$$

310 SE 28th St

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Green Machine
Miso Soup
Nigiri King Salmon

Utensils and Condiments -- Only provided upon request! Be sure to add to your Cart!

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Tamari

Tamari

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Ginger

Ginger

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Wasabi

Wasabi

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Napkins

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Starters

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Seaweed, tofu, green onion

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed, sea salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$13.00

Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing

Gomae

Gomae

$8.00Out of stock

Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing

Miso Caesar Salad

Miso Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette

Small Plates

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$9.00

Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.

Grilled Saba

Grilled Saba

$16.00

Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion

Grilled Salmon Kama

Grilled Salmon Kama

$14.00Out of stock

Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi

Bamboo Crispy Rice

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. 6 pcs.

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

$15.00

Crispy rice, spicy salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso, topped with orange zest. 6 pcs.

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy MSC-certified albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, finished with spicy aioli. 6 pcs.

Bamboo Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

Bamboo Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

$13.00

Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt

Kitchen

Chili Garlic Chicken

Chili Garlic Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives

Seaweed Fried Rice

Seaweed Fried Rice

$15.00Out of stock

Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori

Crispy Garlic Tofu

Crispy Garlic Tofu

$14.00

Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame

Bamboo Burger

Bamboo Burger

$16.00

Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings

Signature Sashimi

King Salmon Carpaccio

King Salmon Carpaccio

$22.00

White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato

Tuna Zuke

Tuna Zuke

$23.00

Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive

Albacore Crispy Onion

Albacore Crispy Onion

$21.00

Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$23.00

Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion

Shiso Plum Shiromi

Shiso Plum Shiromi

$21.00

Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso

Signature Rolls

Green Machine

Green Machine

$13.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine w/ Crab

Green Machine w/ Crab

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with crab, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine w/ Salmon

Green Machine w/ Salmon

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified coho salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine w/ Albacore

Green Machine w/ Albacore

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified albacore, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Chasing The Dragon

Chasing The Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, seasoned crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th

$18.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.

Full Circle

Full Circle

$18.00

Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.

Big Island

Big Island

$17.00

Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing

Garden Of Eden

Garden Of Eden

$18.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil

Fry Tide

Fry Tide

$17.00

Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli

Hoki Poki Box

Hoki Poki Box

$17.00Out of stock

Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi

Unicorn

Unicorn

$19.00

Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro

Sunset

Sunset

$17.00

Seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore

Little Island

$13.00

Traditional Rolls

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna, seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon, seaweed outside

Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$8.00

Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, seaweed outside

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Avocado, seaweed outside

Marinated Shitake Roll

Marinated Shitake Roll

$8.00

Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Oshinko, seaweed outside

Chef's Snack

Chef's Snack

$15.00

Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware

Veggie Roll + Tamago

Veggie Roll + Tamago

$13.00

Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber

Spicy Albacore Roll

Spicy Albacore Roll

$9.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado

Nigiri

Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$10.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri King Salmon

Nigiri King Salmon

$9.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Scallop

Nigiri Scallop

$8.00

Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Avocado

Nigiri Avocado

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Coho Salmon

Nigiri Coho Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Saba

Nigiri Saba

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Shiromi

Nigiri Shiromi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Tamago

Nigiri Tamago

$7.00

Served neat only!

Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Sashimi

Sashimi Tuna

Sashimi Tuna

$21.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi King Salmon

Sashimi King Salmon

$19.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Scallop

Sashimi Scallop

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Albacore

Sashimi Albacore

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Sockeye Salmon

$17.00

Served neat 5 pcs.

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Coho Salmon

Sashimi Coho Salmon

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Saba

$15.00

Served neat 5 pcs

Sashimi Shiromi

$17.00

Served neat 5 pcs

Sides

Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$5.00
Green Machine Sauce

Green Machine Sauce

$1.00
Ponzu

Ponzu

$1.00
Spicy Aioli

Spicy Aioli

$1.00
Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00
8oz Green Machine Sauce

8oz Green Machine Sauce

$8.00

Sweet Chili Aioli in a reusable container, 8oz.

N/A Bev

Coke Classic

Coke Classic

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Beer

Asahi Lager

Asahi Lager

$8.00

Sake

Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Junmai Old School Extra Dry

Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Junmai Old School Extra Dry

$50.00

Old School - Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry. This exquisite saké was created using the Kimoto method, which yields rich, complex and elegant flavors with a lovely sense of balance and refinement. This method produces the saké that is deep and layered. Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry saké has a sophisticated savory and smoky taste with earthy notes of roasted nuts, sensuous dark chocolate, pumpkin and dried fruit

Watari Bune Junmmai Ginjo The 55

Watari Bune Junmmai Ginjo The 55

$73.00

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo Watari Bune is the name of the rice used to make this sake. The brewery revived this rice strain after it had been extinct for sixty years. It took them three years before they had enough rice to brew their first batch of sake. It is now a cult favorite among sake aficionados. Overall very and bright, fruity with some funky aromas and flavors. Over-ripe musk melon on palate, bright white peach in finish.

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Lilly

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Lilly

$38.00

Sayuri Nigori unfiltered Sake

Genbei Onikoroshi Honjozo "Four Eyed Devil"

Genbei Onikoroshi Honjozo "Four Eyed Devil"

$11.00

Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo "Oregon Craft Sake"

$38.00

Cedar Country

$58.00

Wine

Brut, Sokol Blosser

Brut, Sokol Blosser

$52.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills

Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills

$40.00
Pinot Noir, Maryhill

Pinot Noir, Maryhill

$60.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

$56.00
Rose, Stoller

Rose, Stoller

$46.00

Ponzi Pinot Gris

$40.00

Longevity Chardonnay

$48.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

Website

Location

310 SE 28th St, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Bamboo Sushi image
Bamboo Sushi image
Bamboo Sushi image
Bamboo Sushi image

