Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Asian Fusion

Bamboo Sushi Seattle

401 Reviews

$$

2675 NE Village Lane

Seattle, WA 98105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Green Machine
Miso Soup
California Roll

Utensils and Condiments -- Only provided upon request! Be sure to add to your Cart!

Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Ginger

Ginger

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Tamari

Tamari

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Wasabi

Wasabi

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Napkins

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Platter's & Chef's Selections

Chef's Selection Assorted Nigiri with Yakumi

Chef's Selection Assorted Nigiri with Yakumi

$44.00

Includes 2pc Tuna, 2pc Albacore, 2pc Ora King Salmon, 2pc Kanpachi, 2pc Scallop. All served Yakumi style.

Chef's Selection Assorted Sashimi

Chef's Selection Assorted Sashimi

$45.00

Includes 3pc Tuna, 3pc Ora King Salmon, 3pc Kanpachi, 3pc Scallop. All served neat.

Inner Circle

Inner Circle

$135.00

Please allow a 2 hour lead time on Platters. The Inner Circle platter includes 2 Green Machine Rolls, 2 Friday the 13th Rolls, 1 Chasing the Dragon Roll, 1 Sunset Roll, 6 pieces of Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, 6 pieces of Spicy Albacore Crispy Rice, and 6 pieces of Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice.

Chef's Selection of Traditional Rolls

Chef's Selection of Traditional Rolls

$63.00

Please allow a 2 hour lead time on platters. The traditional roll platter includes 2 Tuna Rolls, 2 Salmon Rolls, 2 Spicy Tuna Rolls, 2 California Rolls, 2 Cucumber Rolls

Veggie Roll Platter

Veggie Roll Platter

$28.00

Please allow a 2 hour lead time on platters. The veggie roll platter includes 2 Cucumber Rolls, 2 Avocado Rolls & 2 Veggie Rolls

Starters

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

Seaweed, tofu, green onion

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed, sea salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$8.00

Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$14.00

Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing

Gomae

Gomae

$9.00

Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing

Miso Caesar Salad

Miso Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$11.00

Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette

Small Plates

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$10.00

Tempura fried cauliflower, spicyblack bean sauce, toasted cashews,cilantro

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.

Grilled Saba

Grilled Saba

$17.00

Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion

Grilled Salmon Kama

Grilled Salmon Kama

$16.00Out of stock

Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi

Bamboo Crispy Rice

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

$17.00

Crispy sushi rice with spicy albacore, serrano, cilantro, spicy aioli, togarashi

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

$16.00

Crispy sushi rice with spicy citrus salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$17.00

Crispy sushi rice with spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, green onion

Bamboo Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

Bamboo Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

$14.00

Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt

Kitchen

Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives

Chili Garlic Chicken

$20.00

Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives

Seaweed Fried Rice

Seaweed Fried Rice

$16.00

Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori

Crispy Garlic Tofu

Crispy Garlic Tofu

$16.00

Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame

Bamboo Burger

Bamboo Burger

$18.00

Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings

Signature Sashimi

King Salmon Carpaccio

King Salmon Carpaccio

$24.00

White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato

Tuna Zuke

Tuna Zuke

$24.00

Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive

Albacore Crispy Onion

Albacore Crispy Onion

$23.00

Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$24.00

Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion

Shiso Plum Shiromi

Shiso Plum Shiromi

$22.00

Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso

Signature Rolls

Chasing The Dragon

Chasing The Dragon

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, seasoned crab, cucumber and avocado, rolled in tempura crunchies

Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th

$19.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with albacore, spicy aioli, eel sauce and tempura crunchies

Green Machine

Green Machine

$15.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli

Green Machine w/ Crab

Green Machine w/ Crab

$19.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with Crab and cilantro sweet chili aioli

Green Machine w/ Salmon

Green Machine w/ Salmon

$18.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with Salmon and cilantro sweet chili aioli

Green Machine w/Albacore

Green Machine w/Albacore

$19.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with Albacore and cilantro sweet chili aioli

Sunset

Sunset

$20.00

Seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura crunchies

Full Circle

Full Circle

$19.00

Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.

Big Island

Big Island

$18.00

Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing

Little Island

Little Island

$15.00

Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso

Garden of Eden

Garden of Eden

$19.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil

Fry Tide

Fry Tide

$19.00

Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli

Hoki Poki Box

Hoki Poki Box

$20.00

Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi

Unicorn

Unicorn

$22.00

Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore

Traditional Rolls

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$8.00

Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Marinated Shitake Roll

Marinated Shitake Roll

$8.00

Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Oshinko, seaweed outside

Chef's Snack

Chef's Snack

$17.00

Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura

Veggie Roll + Tamago

Veggie Roll + Tamago

$13.00

Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, 6 pcs.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware, 8 pcs.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber 8 pcs.

Spicy Albacore Roll

Spicy Albacore Roll

$11.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware

California Roll

California Roll

$10.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado 8 pcs.

Nigiri

Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$11.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri King Salmon

Nigiri King Salmon

$10.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Scallop

Nigiri Scallop

$9.00

Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$9.00

Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

$9.00Out of stock

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Coho Salmon

Nigiri Coho Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Saba

Nigiri Saba

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ginger, green onion, ponzu or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Shiromi

Nigiri Shiromi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Tamago

Nigiri Tamago

$8.00

Served neat only!

Nigiri Avocado

Nigiri Avocado

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Sashimi

Sashimi Tuna

Sashimi Tuna

$23.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi King Salmon

Sashimi King Salmon

$21.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Scallop

Sashimi Scallop

$19.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Albacore

Sashimi Albacore

$19.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Sockeye Salmon

$17.00

Served neat 5 pcs

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

$19.00Out of stock

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Coho Salmon

Sashimi Coho Salmon

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Saba

$16.00

Served neat 5 pcs

Sashimi Shiromi

$17.00

Served neat 5 pcs

Sake

Kanbara Junmai Ginjo "Bride of the Fox"

Kanbara Junmai Ginjo "Bride of the Fox"

$65.00

This savory sake is inspired by local legends of Niigata's annual fox-bride festival. Local lore tells of mysterious lights that appeared on nearby Mt. Kirin in the distant past, which are claimed to be the lanterns carried in the fox-bride procession. Intense aromas of grilled nuts, pistachio, and a hint of white chocolate. Ripe honeydew notes finish crisp with a hint of lingering sweetness.

Fukucho Junmai Ginjo "Moon on the Water"

Fukucho Junmai Ginjo "Moon on the Water"

$72.00

The Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuzu Sake 250ml is refreshing, light and bubbly taste. Other than that, it has a sweet and peachy flavour, which makes it excellent as an aperitif and dessert sake. It pairs very well with light meals and is best enjoyed chilled.

Joto Daiginjo "72 Clocks"

Joto Daiginjo "72 Clocks"

$85.00

“Dai” means great or big; “ginjo” is the upper echelon of sake. Daiginjo is the highest, the ultimate. To qualify as a daiginjo, the rice must be polished to 50% or less of its original size.

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo "The 55"

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo "The 55"

$72.00

"Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo Watari Bune is the name of the rice used to make this sake. The brewery revived this rice strain after it had been extinct for sixty years. It took them three years before they had enough rice to brew their first batch of sake. It is now a cult favorite among sake aficionados. Overall very and bright, fruity with some funky aromas and flavors. Over-ripe musk melon on palate, bright white peach in finish."

Yoshinogawa Gokujo Ginjo "The Finest"

Yoshinogawa Gokujo Ginjo "The Finest"

$54.00

This is a real treat to the Junmai category that has lots of rich, savory, and full-bodied flavors, but is also elegant with an attitude that celebrates the ricey umami-side of flavorful sake. Smooth, rich, with a little brightness in acidity there are layers of very unique flavors such as pound cake, maple syrup, bread pudding, freshly baked cookies, lemon icing, baked Cinnabon, and apple strudel. It is slightly earthy and very deep in the Junmai category, but they brew using a technique that calls for two days of pressing, which gives this sake a layer of elegance best described as soft or silky which highlights all of the natural umami in the fluid.

Juho Junmai "Eternal Embers"

Juho Junmai "Eternal Embers"

$54.00

Kuroushi has a unique, mellow flavor and a satisfying thickness from being unfiltered and undiluted. Its curious mix of Persimmon-sweet and citrus-sour play out across the palate before fading into a gentle, lingering finish. The whole drink is wrapped up by a faint earthy tone, a quality of being pasteurized only once to retain freshness.

Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake "Cedar Country"

Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake "Cedar Country"

$58.00

Kuroushi has a unique, mellow flavor and a satisfying thickness from being unfiltered and undiluted. Its curious mix of Persimmon-sweet and citrus-sour play out across the palate before fading into a gentle, lingering finish. The whole drink is wrapped up by a faint earthy tone, a quality of being pasteurized only once to retain freshness.

Eiko Juji Honkara Honjozo "Dry Mountain"

Eiko Juji Honkara Honjozo "Dry Mountain"

$47.00

"Old School - Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry. This exquisite saké was created using the Kimoto method, which yields rich, complex and elegant flavors with a lovely sense of balance and refinement. This method produces the saké that is deep and layered. Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry saké has a sophisticated savory and smoky taste with earthy notes of roasted nuts, sensuous dark chocolate, pumpkin and dried fruit"

Seikyo Omachi Junmai Ginjo "Mirror of Truth"

Seikyo Omachi Junmai Ginjo "Mirror of Truth"

$64.00

The nose on this very elegant cedar sake is filled with cedar, vanilla, mineral, and roasted rice aromas. This very smooth, round, and gentle “taru” sake is one of the best balanced cedar sakes out there. There are smoky, roasted rice flavors, but it’s the cedar whispers that take the day. There is a subtle complexity that gets more “woody” in a larger glass. Good chilled. Good at room temp, and really nice warmed!

Soto Junmai Daiginjo

Soto Junmai Daiginjo

$73.00

The nose on this storied sake is a collection of musky fruits, straw, steamed rice, and caramel elements. welcome to a super full-bodied sake that appeals to big red wine drinkers. Complex, layered, saucy, deep, rich, bold, ricey this Cowboy is the real deal. With an 19% alcohol content this vast and savory sake is a real mouthful that is as smooth as it is solid.

Rihaku Junmai Nigori "Dreamy Clouds"

Rihaku Junmai Nigori "Dreamy Clouds"

$60.00

"A Junmai Ginjo, it's brewed in partnership with the Kobe Shu-ShinKan brewery. Perfected with hints of melon & lily, the palate is sweet initially with a slight indication of lychee, and finishes with a robust dose of umami"

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori "Little Lilly"

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori "Little Lilly"

$36.00

This unfiltered sake has a very light nose filled with cream, cherry blossom, and white grape elements. “Sayuri” is a very special Nigori – it is not flashy and not simple – just clean and easy with a semi-sweet appearance and very smooth finish.

Wine

Brut Rose, A to Z Wineworks

Brut Rose, A to Z Wineworks

$55.00

The lovely, pale pink A to Z Bubbles invite with juicy, ripe fruit aromas. Notes of strawberry, raspberry, watermelon, cherry, white peach, nectarine and apricot are joined by white flowers and a hint of creaminess. The bubbles dance on the tongue with mouth-watering acidity that leaves one wanting more.

Brut, Sokol Blosser

Brut, Sokol Blosser

$60.00

It comes across as dry due to the bubbles and acidity in the finished wine, making a vibrant wine that dances on the palate. This sparkling wine expresses aromatics of apricot, green apple, Bosc pear, with hints of white peach and citrus. The mouthfeel is slightly creamy from the secondary fermentation in the bottle, with a slight flintiness. Dry on the palate, it finishes crisp and clean.

Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills

Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills

$46.00
Chenin Blanc, Pine Ridge

Chenin Blanc, Pine Ridge

$46.00

This distinctive blend opens with a dazzling spectrum of fruit and floral aromas, from crisp white peach, honeyed pear and sweet mango, to touches of fresh jasmine blossom and white chai tea.

Vigonier, K Vitners

Vigonier, K Vitners

$50.00
Dry Riesling, Montinore Estate

Dry Riesling, Montinore Estate

$46.00
Chardonnay, Longevity

Chardonnay, Longevity

$52.00
Rose, Stoller

Rose, Stoller

$46.00
Pinot Noir, Inscription

Pinot Noir, Inscription

$52.00
Tempranillo, Tinto Rey

Tempranillo, Tinto Rey

$50.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

$58.00

Beer

Sapporo Lager 22oz

Sapporo Lager 22oz

$9.00Out of stock
Asahi Extra Dry Lager 12oz

Asahi Extra Dry Lager 12oz

$7.00Out of stock
Johnny Utah Pale Ale

Johnny Utah Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock
Mac & Jack Amber Ale

Mac & Jack Amber Ale

$7.00
Seattle Cider 16oz

Seattle Cider 16oz

$9.00
Shimai-Toshi, Yuzu Hazy IPA

Shimai-Toshi, Yuzu Hazy IPA

$9.00
Shimai-Toshi, Yuzu Lager

Shimai-Toshi, Yuzu Lager

$9.00Out of stock

N/A Beverage

Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00