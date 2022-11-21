- Home
- /
- Seattle
- /
- University District
- /
- Vietnamese
- /
- Bamboo Sushi - Seattle
Bamboo Sushi Seattle
401 Reviews
$$
2675 NE Village Lane
Seattle, WA 98105
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Utensils and Condiments -- Only provided upon request! Be sure to add to your Cart!
Chopsticks
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Ginger
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Tamari
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Wasabi
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Napkins
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Platter's & Chef's Selections
Chef's Selection Assorted Nigiri with Yakumi
Includes 2pc Tuna, 2pc Albacore, 2pc Ora King Salmon, 2pc Kanpachi, 2pc Scallop. All served Yakumi style.
Chef's Selection Assorted Sashimi
Includes 3pc Tuna, 3pc Ora King Salmon, 3pc Kanpachi, 3pc Scallop. All served neat.
Inner Circle
Please allow a 2 hour lead time on Platters. The Inner Circle platter includes 2 Green Machine Rolls, 2 Friday the 13th Rolls, 1 Chasing the Dragon Roll, 1 Sunset Roll, 6 pieces of Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, 6 pieces of Spicy Albacore Crispy Rice, and 6 pieces of Spicy Salmon Crispy Rice.
Chef's Selection of Traditional Rolls
Please allow a 2 hour lead time on platters. The traditional roll platter includes 2 Tuna Rolls, 2 Salmon Rolls, 2 Spicy Tuna Rolls, 2 California Rolls, 2 Cucumber Rolls
Veggie Roll Platter
Please allow a 2 hour lead time on platters. The veggie roll platter includes 2 Cucumber Rolls, 2 Avocado Rolls & 2 Veggie Rolls
Starters
Miso Soup
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
Edamame
Steamed, sea salt
Spicy Edamame
Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi
Sunomono Salad
Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds
Tuna Poke
Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing
Gomae
Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing
Miso Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers
Mixed Green Salad
Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette
Small Plates
Cauliflower
Tempura fried cauliflower, spicyblack bean sauce, toasted cashews,cilantro
Chicken Karaage
Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.
Grilled Saba
Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion
Grilled Salmon Kama
Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi
Bamboo Crispy Rice
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore
Crispy sushi rice with spicy albacore, serrano, cilantro, spicy aioli, togarashi
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon
Crispy sushi rice with spicy citrus salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Crispy sushi rice with spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, green onion
Bamboo Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado
Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt
Kitchen
Chili Garlic Chicken
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
Seaweed Fried Rice
Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori
Crispy Garlic Tofu
Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame
Bamboo Burger
Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings
Signature Sashimi
King Salmon Carpaccio
White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato
Tuna Zuke
Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive
Albacore Crispy Onion
Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil
Tuna Tataki
Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion
Shiso Plum Shiromi
Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso
Signature Rolls
Chasing The Dragon
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, seasoned crab, cucumber and avocado, rolled in tempura crunchies
Friday The 13th
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with albacore, spicy aioli, eel sauce and tempura crunchies
Green Machine
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli
Green Machine w/ Crab
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with Crab and cilantro sweet chili aioli
Green Machine w/ Salmon
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with Salmon and cilantro sweet chili aioli
Green Machine w/Albacore
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with Albacore and cilantro sweet chili aioli
Sunset
Seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura crunchies
Full Circle
Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.
Big Island
Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing
Little Island
Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso
Garden of Eden
Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil
Fry Tide
Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli
Hoki Poki Box
Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi
Unicorn
Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro
Rainbow Roll
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore
Traditional Rolls
Tuna Roll
Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Salmon Roll
Salmon 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Ume Shiso Roll
Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Avocado Roll
Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Marinated Shitake Roll
Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside
Oshinko Roll
Oshinko, seaweed outside
Chef's Snack
Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura
Veggie Roll + Tamago
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, 6 pcs.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware, 8 pcs.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber 8 pcs.
Spicy Albacore Roll
Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware
California Roll
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado 8 pcs.
Nigiri
Nigiri Tuna
Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri King Salmon
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Scallop
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Albacore
Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Sockeye Salmon
Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi
Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Coho Salmon
Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Saba
Served two ways, yakumi with ginger, green onion, ponzu or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Shiromi
Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Tamago
Served neat only!
Nigiri Avocado
Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Sashimi
Sashimi Tuna
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi King Salmon
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Scallop
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Albacore
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Sockeye Salmon
Served neat 5 pcs
Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Coho Salmon
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Saba
Served neat 5 pcs
Sashimi Shiromi
Served neat 5 pcs
Sake
Kanbara Junmai Ginjo "Bride of the Fox"
This savory sake is inspired by local legends of Niigata's annual fox-bride festival. Local lore tells of mysterious lights that appeared on nearby Mt. Kirin in the distant past, which are claimed to be the lanterns carried in the fox-bride procession. Intense aromas of grilled nuts, pistachio, and a hint of white chocolate. Ripe honeydew notes finish crisp with a hint of lingering sweetness.
Fukucho Junmai Ginjo "Moon on the Water"
The Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuzu Sake 250ml is refreshing, light and bubbly taste. Other than that, it has a sweet and peachy flavour, which makes it excellent as an aperitif and dessert sake. It pairs very well with light meals and is best enjoyed chilled.
Joto Daiginjo "72 Clocks"
“Dai” means great or big; “ginjo” is the upper echelon of sake. Daiginjo is the highest, the ultimate. To qualify as a daiginjo, the rice must be polished to 50% or less of its original size.
Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo "The 55"
"Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo Watari Bune is the name of the rice used to make this sake. The brewery revived this rice strain after it had been extinct for sixty years. It took them three years before they had enough rice to brew their first batch of sake. It is now a cult favorite among sake aficionados. Overall very and bright, fruity with some funky aromas and flavors. Over-ripe musk melon on palate, bright white peach in finish."
Yoshinogawa Gokujo Ginjo "The Finest"
This is a real treat to the Junmai category that has lots of rich, savory, and full-bodied flavors, but is also elegant with an attitude that celebrates the ricey umami-side of flavorful sake. Smooth, rich, with a little brightness in acidity there are layers of very unique flavors such as pound cake, maple syrup, bread pudding, freshly baked cookies, lemon icing, baked Cinnabon, and apple strudel. It is slightly earthy and very deep in the Junmai category, but they brew using a technique that calls for two days of pressing, which gives this sake a layer of elegance best described as soft or silky which highlights all of the natural umami in the fluid.
Juho Junmai "Eternal Embers"
Kuroushi has a unique, mellow flavor and a satisfying thickness from being unfiltered and undiluted. Its curious mix of Persimmon-sweet and citrus-sour play out across the palate before fading into a gentle, lingering finish. The whole drink is wrapped up by a faint earthy tone, a quality of being pasteurized only once to retain freshness.
Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake "Cedar Country"
Kuroushi has a unique, mellow flavor and a satisfying thickness from being unfiltered and undiluted. Its curious mix of Persimmon-sweet and citrus-sour play out across the palate before fading into a gentle, lingering finish. The whole drink is wrapped up by a faint earthy tone, a quality of being pasteurized only once to retain freshness.
Eiko Juji Honkara Honjozo "Dry Mountain"
"Old School - Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry. This exquisite saké was created using the Kimoto method, which yields rich, complex and elegant flavors with a lovely sense of balance and refinement. This method produces the saké that is deep and layered. Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry saké has a sophisticated savory and smoky taste with earthy notes of roasted nuts, sensuous dark chocolate, pumpkin and dried fruit"
Seikyo Omachi Junmai Ginjo "Mirror of Truth"
The nose on this very elegant cedar sake is filled with cedar, vanilla, mineral, and roasted rice aromas. This very smooth, round, and gentle “taru” sake is one of the best balanced cedar sakes out there. There are smoky, roasted rice flavors, but it’s the cedar whispers that take the day. There is a subtle complexity that gets more “woody” in a larger glass. Good chilled. Good at room temp, and really nice warmed!
Soto Junmai Daiginjo
The nose on this storied sake is a collection of musky fruits, straw, steamed rice, and caramel elements. welcome to a super full-bodied sake that appeals to big red wine drinkers. Complex, layered, saucy, deep, rich, bold, ricey this Cowboy is the real deal. With an 19% alcohol content this vast and savory sake is a real mouthful that is as smooth as it is solid.
Rihaku Junmai Nigori "Dreamy Clouds"
"A Junmai Ginjo, it's brewed in partnership with the Kobe Shu-ShinKan brewery. Perfected with hints of melon & lily, the palate is sweet initially with a slight indication of lychee, and finishes with a robust dose of umami"
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori "Little Lilly"
This unfiltered sake has a very light nose filled with cream, cherry blossom, and white grape elements. “Sayuri” is a very special Nigori – it is not flashy and not simple – just clean and easy with a semi-sweet appearance and very smooth finish.
Wine
Brut Rose, A to Z Wineworks
The lovely, pale pink A to Z Bubbles invite with juicy, ripe fruit aromas. Notes of strawberry, raspberry, watermelon, cherry, white peach, nectarine and apricot are joined by white flowers and a hint of creaminess. The bubbles dance on the tongue with mouth-watering acidity that leaves one wanting more.
Brut, Sokol Blosser
It comes across as dry due to the bubbles and acidity in the finished wine, making a vibrant wine that dances on the palate. This sparkling wine expresses aromatics of apricot, green apple, Bosc pear, with hints of white peach and citrus. The mouthfeel is slightly creamy from the secondary fermentation in the bottle, with a slight flintiness. Dry on the palate, it finishes crisp and clean.
Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills
Chenin Blanc, Pine Ridge
This distinctive blend opens with a dazzling spectrum of fruit and floral aromas, from crisp white peach, honeyed pear and sweet mango, to touches of fresh jasmine blossom and white chai tea.