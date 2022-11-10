Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Bamboo Sushi SW 12th

858 Reviews

$$

404 SW 12th Ave

Portland, OR 97205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Green Machine
Miso Soup
Chasing The Dragon

Utensils and Condiments -- Only provided upon request. Be sure to add to your Cart!

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Tamari

Tamari

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Ginger

Ginger

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Wasabi

Wasabi

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Napkins

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Starters

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Seaweed, tofu, green onion

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed, sea salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$13.00

Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing

Gomae

Gomae

$8.00

Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing

Miso Caesar Salad

Miso Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette

Small Plates

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$9.00

Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.

Grilled Saba

Grilled Saba

$16.00

Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion

Grilled Salmon Kama

Grilled Salmon Kama

$14.00

Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi

Kitchen

Chili Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives

Seaweed Fried Rice

Seaweed Fried Rice

$15.00

Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori

Crispy Garlic Tofu

Crispy Garlic Tofu

$14.00

Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame

Bamboo Burger

Bamboo Burger

$16.00

Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings

Signature Sashimi

King Salmon Carpaccio

King Salmon Carpaccio

$22.00

White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato

Tuna Zuke

Tuna Zuke

$23.00

Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive

Albacore Crispy Onion

Albacore Crispy Onion

$21.00

Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$23.00

Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion

Shiso Plum Shiromi

Shiso Plum Shiromi

$21.00

Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso

Signature Rolls

Green Machine

Green Machine

$13.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine w/ Albacore

Green Machine w/ Albacore

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli with albacore.

Green Machine w/ Salmon

Green Machine w/ Salmon

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli with Salmon.

Green Machine w/ Crab

Green Machine w/ Crab

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli with seasoned crab.

Chasing The Dragon

Chasing The Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th

$18.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.

Full Circle

Full Circle

$18.00

Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.

Big Island

Big Island

$17.00

Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing

Little Island

Little Island

$13.00

Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso

Garden Of Eden

Garden Of Eden

$18.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil

Fry Tide

Fry Tide

$17.00

Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli

Hoki Poki Box

Hoki Poki Box

$17.00

Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi

Unicorn

Unicorn

$19.00

Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro

Sunset

Sunset

$17.00

House crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore

Traditional Rolls

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna, seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon, seaweed outside

Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$8.00

Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, seaweed outside

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Avocado, seaweed outside

Marinated Shitake Roll

Marinated Shitake Roll

$8.00

Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Oshinko, seaweed outside

Chef's Snack

Chef's Snack

$15.00

Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura

Veggie Roll + Tamago

Veggie Roll + Tamago

$12.00

Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber

Spicy Albacore Roll

Spicy Albacore Roll

$9.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

House crab mix, cucumber, avocado

Nigiri

2 piece nigiri served up to two ways. Yakumi or neat.
Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$10.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri King Salmon

Nigiri King Salmon

$9.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Scallop

Nigiri Scallop

$8.00

Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

$8.00

Yakumi: + ground sesame, kizame wasabi

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Coho Salmon

Nigiri Coho Salmon

$8.00Out of stock

Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Shiromi

Nigiri Shiromi

$7.00

Yakumi: + yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi

Nigiri Saba

Nigiri Saba

$8.00

Yakumi: + ginger, green onion, ponzu

Nigiri Tamago

Nigiri Tamago

$7.00

Served Neat Only!

Nigiri Avocado

Nigiri Avocado

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Sashimi

5 piece sashimi served up to two ways. Yakumi or neat.
Sashimi Tuna

Sashimi Tuna

$21.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi King Salmon

Sashimi King Salmon

$19.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Scallop

Sashimi Scallop

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Albacore

Sashimi Albacore

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Sockeye Salmon

$17.00

Served neat 5 pcs.

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Coho Salmon

Sashimi Coho Salmon

$17.00Out of stock

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Saba

$15.00

Served neat 5 pcs.

Sashimi Shiromi

$17.00

Served Neat 5 pcs.

N/A Bev

Coke Classic

Coke Classic

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Choya Sparkling Yuzu

Choya Sparkling Yuzu

$4.00

Saké

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo The 55

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo The 55

$73.00

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo Watari Bune is the name of the rice used to make this sake. The brewery revived this rice strain after it had been extinct for sixty years. It took them three years before they had enough rice to brew their first batch of sake. It is now a cult favorite among sake aficionados. Overall very and bright, fruity with some funky aromas and flavors. Over-ripe musk melon on palate, bright white peach in finish.

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Lilly

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Lilly

$38.00

Sayuri Nigori unfiltered Sake

Cedar Country BTL

Cedar Country BTL

$60.00
Fukucho Moon on the Water

Fukucho Moon on the Water

$73.00

Choryo Omachi Yamahi Taruzake "Cedar Country"

$58.00

Wine

Brut, Sokol Blosser

Brut, Sokol Blosser

$52.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills

Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills

$40.00
Chardonnay, Longevity

Chardonnay, Longevity

$48.00
Stoller Rose

Stoller Rose

$48.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

$56.00

Pinot Noir, Marry Hill

$60.00Out of stock

Pinot Gris, Ponzi

$40.00

Beer

Asahi

Asahi

$9.00Out of stock

Super premium Japanese Lager

Kinda Dry Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$5.00
Green Machine Sauce

Green Machine Sauce

$1.00
Ponzu

Ponzu

$1.00
Spicy Aioli

Spicy Aioli

$1.00
Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00
8 oz Green Machine Sauce

8 oz Green Machine Sauce

$8.00

Sweet Chili Aioli in a reusable container, 8oz.

Steamed Rice

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

Website

Location

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Directions

Gallery
Bamboo Sushi image
Bamboo Sushi image
Bamboo Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
orange star4.8 • 200
836 NW 23rd Ave. Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Fire Fish
orange starNo Reviews
668 N. Russell St. Portland, OR 97227
View restaurantnext
Yoko's Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar - 2878 SE Gladstone St.
orange starNo Reviews
2878 SE Gladstone St. Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
orange starNo Reviews
1409 NE Alberta St Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi Lake Oswego
orange star4.6 • 1,007
380 First St Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Saap Fusion Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108 Vancouver, WA 98661
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

Southpark Seafood
orange star4.3 • 3,580
901 SW. Salmon St. Portland, OR 97205
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 3,343
510 SW 3rd Ave Portland, OR 97204
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Portland OR
orange star4.0 • 1,653
1050 SW 6th Avenue Portland, OR 97204
View restaurantnext
The Daily Feast
orange star4.4 • 1,566
837 SW 11th Ave Portland, OR 97205
View restaurantnext
Shigezo
orange star4.4 • 261
1005 SW Park Ave Portland, OR 97205
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.6 • 166
827 SW 2nd Ave Portland, OR 97204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Northeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Alphabet District
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
North Portland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Pearl District
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Buckman
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Southeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston