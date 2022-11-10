Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
858 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.
Location
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yoko's Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar - 2878 SE Gladstone St.
No Reviews
2878 SE Gladstone St. Portland, OR 97202
View restaurant