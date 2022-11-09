Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Bamboo Sushi Valley Fair

review star

No reviews yet

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard

Suite 1840

San Jose, CA 95050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Green Machine
California Roll
Nigiri King Salmon

Utensils and Condiments -- Only provided upon request! Be sure to add to your Cart!

Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Tamari

Tamari

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Ginger

Ginger

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Wasabi

Wasabi

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Napkins

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Starters

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

Seaweed, tofu, green onion

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed, sea salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi Note: This item contains nuts!

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$8.00

Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$14.00

Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing

Gomae

Gomae

$9.00

Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing

Miso Caesar Salad

Miso Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette

Small Plates

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$11.00Out of stock

Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. Note: This item contains nuts!

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$11.00

Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.

Grilled Saba

Grilled Saba

$17.00Out of stock

Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion

Grilled Salmon Kama

Grilled Salmon Kama

$16.00Out of stock

Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi

Bamboo Crispy Rice

Crispy Sushi Rice served with your choice of fish, truffled eel sauce and green onion.
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$17.00

Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. / 6 pcs.

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

$17.00

Crispy rice, spicy MSC-certified albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, finished with spicy aioli. / 6 pcs.

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso, topped with orange zest. / 6 pcs.

Bamboo Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

Bamboo Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

$14.00

Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt

Kitchen

Chili Garlic Chicken

$20.00

Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives Note: This item contains nuts!

Seaweed Fried Rice

Seaweed Fried Rice

$16.00

Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori Note: This item contains nuts!

Crispy Garlic Tofu

Crispy Garlic Tofu

$16.00

Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame

Bamboo Burger

Bamboo Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings

Signature Sashimi

King Salmon Carpaccio

King Salmon Carpaccio

$24.00

White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato

Tuna Zuke

Tuna Zuke

$24.00

Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive

Albacore Crispy Onion

Albacore Crispy Onion

$23.00

Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$24.00

Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion

Shiso Plum Shiromi

Shiso Plum Shiromi

$22.00

Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso

Signature Rolls

Green Machine

Green Machine

$15.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pc.

Green Machine with Albacore

Green Machine with Albacore

$20.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli, and MSC-certified albacore. 8 pc.

Green Machine with Crab Salad

Green Machine with Crab Salad

$20.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli, and crab salad. 8 pc.

Green Machine with Salmon

Green Machine with Salmon

$20.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pc.

Chasing the Dragon

Chasing the Dragon

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, seasoned crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura flakes. 6 pc.

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th

$18.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pc.

Full Circle

Full Circle

$20.00

Spicy MSC albacore and tempura green onion, topped with tuna tataki, watercress, crispy onion, and citrus ginger dressing 8 pc.

Big Island

Big Island

$18.00

Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing

Little Island

Little Island

$15.00

Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso

Garden Of Eden

Garden Of Eden

$19.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil

Fry Tide

Fry Tide

$19.00

Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli

Hoki Poki Box

Hoki Poki Box

$20.00

Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi

Unicorn

Unicorn

$22.00

Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro

Sunset

Sunset

$20.00

Seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura crunchies

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore

Traditional Rolls

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$8.00

Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Cucumber 6 pcs. / seaweed outside

Marinated Shitake Roll

Marinated Shitake Roll

$8.00

Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside

Oshinko Roll

$8.00

Oshinko, seaweed outside

Chef's Snack

Chef's Snack

$17.00

Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura

Veggie Roll + Tamago

Veggie Roll + Tamago

$13.00

Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, 6 pcs

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware, 8 pcs.

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$11.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber 8 pcs.

Spicy Albacore Roll

Spicy Albacore Roll

$11.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware

California Roll

California Roll

$10.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado

Nigiri

Served up two ways. Yakumi, with toppings. Or neat, without toppings.
Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$11.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & fresh wasabi. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.

Nigiri King Salmon

Nigiri King Salmon

$10.00

Served two ways, yakumi, served with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, and sea salt. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.

Nigiri Scallop

Nigiri Scallop

$9.00

Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.

Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$9.00

Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Kanpachi

Nigiri Kanpachi

$9.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, with no toppings. / 2 pcs.

Nigiri Coho Salmon

Nigiri Coho Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Saba

Nigiri Saba

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ginger, green onion, ponzu or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Shiromi

Nigiri Shiromi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Tamago

Nigiri Tamago

$8.00Out of stock

Served neat only

Nigiri Avocado

Nigiri Avocado

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Sashimi

Sashimi Tuna

Sashimi Tuna

$23.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi King Salmon

Sashimi King Salmon

$21.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Scallop

Sashimi Scallop

$19.00Out of stock

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Albacore

Sashimi Albacore

$19.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Sockeye Salmon

$17.00

Served neat 5 pcs

Sashimi Kanpachi

Sashimi Kanpachi

$19.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Coho Salmon

Sashimi Coho Salmon

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Saba

$16.00

Served neat 5 pcs

Sashimi Shiromi

$17.00

Served neat 5 pcs

Beverages

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Beer

Hitachino White Ale

Hitachino White Ale

$9.00Out of stock

Hitachino White Ale: Belgian-style wheat beer, flavored during the brewing process with coriander, nutmeg, orange juice, and orange peel. This light golden beer has a complex floral nose with notes of apricot, sherry, and coriander. It is mild and refreshing in the mouth with a finish marked by pumpkin pie spices and lemon.

Hitachino Red Rice Ale

Hitachino Red Rice Ale

$9.00Out of stock

Red Rice Ale: The first record of red rice being used to brew beer dates from the Tang Dynasty in China. While many rice beer producers now use modern, technologically developed strains, Hitachino has decided to stick with the original. The beer is actually fermented with both ale and sake yeasts. This complicated process creates a higher alcohol beer with strawberries, raspberries, and a streak of white pepper on both the nose and palate. The sake influence is noticeable but not predominant, making for a very smooth beer with a touch of glycerol on the finish.

Aooni

Aooni

$7.00Out of stock

Japanese IPA

Wine

Brut Rose, A to Z Wineworks

Brut Rose, A to Z Wineworks

$55.00
Brut, Sokol Blosser

Brut, Sokol Blosser

$60.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills

Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills

$46.00Out of stock
Chenin Blanc, Pine Ridge

Chenin Blanc, Pine Ridge

$46.00Out of stock
Vigonier, K Vitners

Vigonier, K Vitners

$50.00Out of stock
Dry Riesling, Montinore Estate

Dry Riesling, Montinore Estate

$46.00Out of stock
Chardonnay, Longevity

Chardonnay, Longevity

$52.00
Rose, Stoller

Rose, Stoller

$46.00
Pinot Noir, Inscription

Pinot Noir, Inscription

$52.00
Tempranillo, Tinto Rey

Tempranillo, Tinto Rey

$50.00Out of stock
Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou

$58.00

Sake

Joto Junmai Graffiti Cup

Joto Junmai Graffiti Cup

$8.00

Joto One-cup sake is packaged in an eye-catching single serve container designed by the Japanese graffiti artist, Shiro. Joto One Cup shows old and new Japan in one.

Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuzu

Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuzu

$14.00

The Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuzu Sake 250ml is refreshing, light and bubbly taste. Other than that, it has a sweet and peachy flavour, which makes it excellent as an aperitif and dessert sake. It pairs very well with light meals and is best enjoyed chilled.

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo "The 55"

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo "The 55"

$70.00

"Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo is the name of the rice used to make this sake. The brewery revived this rice strain after it had been extinct for sixty years. It took them three years before they had enough rice to brew their first batch of sake. It is now a cult favorite among sake aficionados. Overall very and bright, fruity with some funky aromas and flavors. Over-ripe musk melon on palate, bright white peach in finish."

Hakuto Tokubetsu Junmai "Deep Faith"

Hakuto Tokubetsu Junmai "Deep Faith"

$65.00

This is a real treat to the Junmai category that has lots of rich, savory, and full-bodied flavors, but is also elegant with an attitude that celebrates the ricey umami-side of flavorful sake. Smooth, rich, with a little brightness in acidity there are layers of very unique flavors such as pound cake, maple syrup, bread pudding, freshly baked cookies, lemon icing, baked Cinnabon, and apple strudel. It is slightly earthy and very deep in the Junmai category, but they brew using a technique that calls for two days of pressing, which gives this sake a layer of elegance best described as soft or silky which highlights all of the natural umami in the fluid.

Katsumi Tsuru Kimoto Junmai "Old School"

Katsumi Tsuru Kimoto Junmai "Old School"

$50.00

"Old School - Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry. This exquisite saké was created using the Kimoto method, which yields rich, complex and elegant flavors with a lovely sense of balance and refinement. This method produces the saké that is deep and layered. Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry saké has a sophisticated savory and smoky taste with earthy notes of roasted nuts, sensuous dark chocolate, pumpkin and dried fruit"

Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake "Cedar Country"

Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake "Cedar Country"

$60.00

The nose on this very elegant cedar sake is filled with cedar, vanilla, mineral, and roasted rice aromas. This very smooth, round, and gentle “taru” sake is one of the best balanced cedar sakes out there. There are smoky, roasted rice flavors, but it’s the cedar whispers that take the day. There is a subtle complexity that gets more “woody” in a larger glass. Good chilled. Good at room temp, and really nice warmed!

Bamboo Junmai Ginjo Namachozo “Bamboo Private Label”

Bamboo Junmai Ginjo Namachozo “Bamboo Private Label”

$35.00

"A Junmai Ginjo, it's brewed in partnership with the Kobe Shu-Shin Kan brewery. Perfected with hints of melon & lily, the palate is sweet initially with a slight indication of lychee, and finishes with a robust dose of umami."

Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo “Graceful”

Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo “Graceful”

$60.00

"Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo Graceful"

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori “Little Lilly”

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori “Little Lilly”

$55.00

This unfiltered sake has a very light nose filled with cream, cherry blossom, and white grape elements. “Sayuri” is a very special Nigori – it is not flashy and not simple – just clean and easy with a semi-sweet appearance and very smooth finish.

Hakutsuru Plum Wine

Hakutsuru Plum Wine

$50.00Out of stock

This Umeshu has a pleasing fruity plum aroma characterizes this semi-sweet wine with slightly tart, bright, and tangy notes. Nice pairing with desserts and pungent, creamy cheeses. Enjoy chilled.

Sides

Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00
Fresh Wasabi

Fresh Wasabi

$5.00
Green Machine Sauce

Green Machine Sauce

$1.00
Green Machine Sauce 8oz

Green Machine Sauce 8oz

$8.00Out of stock
Ponzu

Ponzu

$1.00
Spicy Aioli

Spicy Aioli

$1.00
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$5.00
Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

Location

2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Suite 1840, San Jose, CA 95050

Directions

Gallery
Bamboo Sushi image
Bamboo Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kobe Japanese Restaurant
orange star3.3 • 611
2086 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Chicken Meets Rice (San Jose)
orange star3.5 • 5
949 Ruff Dr San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Udon Mugizo San Jose - 1072 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose
orange starNo Reviews
1072 Saratoga Avenue San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - Campbell
orange star4.5 • 15,280
1875 S Bascom Ave. #550 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
The Province
orange star3.6 • 375
1788 N 1st St Ste 10 San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - Cupertino
orange star4.6 • 5,419
19399 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Jose

iChina
orange star4.0 • 30
2855 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite 2260 Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
North San Jose
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston