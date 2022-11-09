- Home
Bamboo Sushi Valley Fair
No reviews yet
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard
Suite 1840
San Jose, CA 95050
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Utensils and Condiments -- Only provided upon request! Be sure to add to your Cart!
Chopsticks
Tamari
Ginger
Wasabi
Napkins
Starters
Miso Soup
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
Edamame
Steamed, sea salt
Spicy Edamame
Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi Note: This item contains nuts!
Sunomono Salad
Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds
Tuna Poke
Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing
Gomae
Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing
Miso Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers
Mixed Green Salad
Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette
Small Plates
Cauliflower
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. Note: This item contains nuts!
Chicken Karaage
Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.
Grilled Saba
Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion
Grilled Salmon Kama
Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi
Bamboo Crispy Rice
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. / 6 pcs.
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore
Crispy rice, spicy MSC-certified albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, finished with spicy aioli. / 6 pcs.
Bamboo Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon
Crispy rice, spicy salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso, topped with orange zest. / 6 pcs.
Bamboo Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado
Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt
Kitchen
Chili Garlic Chicken
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives Note: This item contains nuts!
Seaweed Fried Rice
Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori Note: This item contains nuts!
Crispy Garlic Tofu
Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame
Bamboo Burger
Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings
Signature Sashimi
King Salmon Carpaccio
White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato
Tuna Zuke
Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive
Albacore Crispy Onion
Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil
Tuna Tataki
Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion
Shiso Plum Shiromi
Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso
Signature Rolls
Green Machine
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pc.
Green Machine with Albacore
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli, and MSC-certified albacore. 8 pc.
Green Machine with Crab Salad
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli, and crab salad. 8 pc.
Green Machine with Salmon
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pc.
Chasing the Dragon
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, seasoned crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura flakes. 6 pc.
Friday the 13th
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pc.
Full Circle
Spicy MSC albacore and tempura green onion, topped with tuna tataki, watercress, crispy onion, and citrus ginger dressing 8 pc.
Big Island
Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing
Little Island
Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso
Garden Of Eden
Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil
Fry Tide
Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli
Hoki Poki Box
Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi
Unicorn
Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro
Sunset
Seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura crunchies
Rainbow Roll
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore
Traditional Rolls
Tuna Roll
Tuna 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Salmon Roll
Salmon 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Ume Shiso Roll
Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside
Avocado Roll
Avocado 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber 6 pcs. / seaweed outside
Marinated Shitake Roll
Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside
Oshinko Roll
Oshinko, seaweed outside
Chef's Snack
Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura
Veggie Roll + Tamago
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, 6 pcs
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware, 8 pcs.
Spicy Salmon
Spicy salmon, cucumber 8 pcs.
Spicy Albacore Roll
Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware
California Roll
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado
Nigiri
Nigiri Tuna
Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & fresh wasabi. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.
Nigiri King Salmon
Served two ways, yakumi, served with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, and sea salt. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.
Nigiri Scallop
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.
Nigiri Albacore
Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Sockeye Salmon
Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Kanpachi
Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, with no toppings. / 2 pcs.
Nigiri Coho Salmon
Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Saba
Served two ways, yakumi with ginger, green onion, ponzu or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Shiromi
Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Tamago
Served neat only
Nigiri Avocado
Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Sashimi
Sashimi Tuna
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi King Salmon
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Scallop
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Albacore
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Sockeye Salmon
Served neat 5 pcs
Sashimi Kanpachi
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Coho Salmon
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Saba
Served neat 5 pcs
Sashimi Shiromi
Served neat 5 pcs
Beer
Hitachino White Ale
Hitachino White Ale: Belgian-style wheat beer, flavored during the brewing process with coriander, nutmeg, orange juice, and orange peel. This light golden beer has a complex floral nose with notes of apricot, sherry, and coriander. It is mild and refreshing in the mouth with a finish marked by pumpkin pie spices and lemon.
Hitachino Red Rice Ale
Red Rice Ale: The first record of red rice being used to brew beer dates from the Tang Dynasty in China. While many rice beer producers now use modern, technologically developed strains, Hitachino has decided to stick with the original. The beer is actually fermented with both ale and sake yeasts. This complicated process creates a higher alcohol beer with strawberries, raspberries, and a streak of white pepper on both the nose and palate. The sake influence is noticeable but not predominant, making for a very smooth beer with a touch of glycerol on the finish.
Aooni
Japanese IPA
Wine
Brut Rose, A to Z Wineworks
Brut, Sokol Blosser
Sauvignon Blanc, Seven Hills
Chenin Blanc, Pine Ridge
Vigonier, K Vitners
Dry Riesling, Montinore Estate
Chardonnay, Longevity
Rose, Stoller
Pinot Noir, Inscription
Tempranillo, Tinto Rey
Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou
Sake
Joto Junmai Graffiti Cup
Joto One-cup sake is packaged in an eye-catching single serve container designed by the Japanese graffiti artist, Shiro. Joto One Cup shows old and new Japan in one.
Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuzu
The Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuzu Sake 250ml is refreshing, light and bubbly taste. Other than that, it has a sweet and peachy flavour, which makes it excellent as an aperitif and dessert sake. It pairs very well with light meals and is best enjoyed chilled.
Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo "The 55"
"Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo is the name of the rice used to make this sake. The brewery revived this rice strain after it had been extinct for sixty years. It took them three years before they had enough rice to brew their first batch of sake. It is now a cult favorite among sake aficionados. Overall very and bright, fruity with some funky aromas and flavors. Over-ripe musk melon on palate, bright white peach in finish."
Hakuto Tokubetsu Junmai "Deep Faith"
This is a real treat to the Junmai category that has lots of rich, savory, and full-bodied flavors, but is also elegant with an attitude that celebrates the ricey umami-side of flavorful sake. Smooth, rich, with a little brightness in acidity there are layers of very unique flavors such as pound cake, maple syrup, bread pudding, freshly baked cookies, lemon icing, baked Cinnabon, and apple strudel. It is slightly earthy and very deep in the Junmai category, but they brew using a technique that calls for two days of pressing, which gives this sake a layer of elegance best described as soft or silky which highlights all of the natural umami in the fluid.
Katsumi Tsuru Kimoto Junmai "Old School"
"Old School - Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry. This exquisite saké was created using the Kimoto method, which yields rich, complex and elegant flavors with a lovely sense of balance and refinement. This method produces the saké that is deep and layered. Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry saké has a sophisticated savory and smoky taste with earthy notes of roasted nuts, sensuous dark chocolate, pumpkin and dried fruit"
Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake "Cedar Country"
The nose on this very elegant cedar sake is filled with cedar, vanilla, mineral, and roasted rice aromas. This very smooth, round, and gentle “taru” sake is one of the best balanced cedar sakes out there. There are smoky, roasted rice flavors, but it’s the cedar whispers that take the day. There is a subtle complexity that gets more “woody” in a larger glass. Good chilled. Good at room temp, and really nice warmed!
Bamboo Junmai Ginjo Namachozo “Bamboo Private Label”
"A Junmai Ginjo, it's brewed in partnership with the Kobe Shu-Shin Kan brewery. Perfected with hints of melon & lily, the palate is sweet initially with a slight indication of lychee, and finishes with a robust dose of umami."
Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo “Graceful”
"Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo Graceful"
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori “Little Lilly”
This unfiltered sake has a very light nose filled with cream, cherry blossom, and white grape elements. “Sayuri” is a very special Nigori – it is not flashy and not simple – just clean and easy with a semi-sweet appearance and very smooth finish.
Hakutsuru Plum Wine
This Umeshu has a pleasing fruity plum aroma characterizes this semi-sweet wine with slightly tart, bright, and tangy notes. Nice pairing with desserts and pungent, creamy cheeses. Enjoy chilled.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.
2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Suite 1840, San Jose, CA 95050