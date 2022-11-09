Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bamboo Teri House

review star

No reviews yet

3391 Atlantic Ave

Long Beach, CA 90807

Popular Items

2 Item Combo
3 Item Combo
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Appetizers

Edamame

$4.20

Steamed & Salted Soy Beans

Egg Rolls

$6.60

4 Pc Chicken & Veggie Egg Rolls

Fried Gyoza

$6.30

5 Pc Chicken & Veggie Fried Dumplings

Piri-kara hot wings

$8.10

Large hot wings with BTH spicy sauce

Yakitori

$5.94

2 chicken skewers with yakitori sauce

Calamari

$8.10

Tempura Battered Calamari Rings Served with Special Ponzu Dipping Sauce

Assorted Tempura

$11.70

3 Pc Shrimp Tempura 6 Pcs Vegetable Tempura

Hiyashi Seaweed Salad

$4.62

Soft Shell Crab 2 PC

$11.99

2 PC Soft Shell Crab, served with Ponzu Dipping sauce.

Salads

Green Salad

$7.80

Healthy mix of edamame, avocado, tomato, cucumber & miso ponzu dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.20

Edamame, avocado, cucumber, tomato, BBQ Chicken, miso ponzu dressing

Sumiyaki Salmon Salad

$13.19

Charbroiled salmon on green salad with miso ponzu dressing

Mango Salad

$10.79

Edamame, mango, mandarin orange, miso ponzu dressing w/ 4 pc california roll

Oriental Chicken Salad

$10.79

Chicken breast, mandarins, crispy wonton, cucumber, tomato, avocado miso ponzu

Seared Albacore Salad

$13.50

seared albacore served on green salad with ginger dressing

Sesame Chicken Salad

$11.10

Green Salad with sesame chicken (FRIED), miso ponzu dressing

Tofu Salad

$8.94

Green Salad with tofu blocks, miso ponzu dressing

Calamari Salad

$13.19

Fried Calamari over green salad topped with cilantro dressing

Ramen

Miso Ramen

$8.45Out of stock

Miso base BTH original miso ramen w/ green onions & corn

Shoyu Ramen

$8.45Out of stock

Soy sauce base BTH original shoyu ramen w/ green onions & corn

Udon

Traditional udon

$9.78

Thick japanese flour noodles in a hot bonito soup

Chicken udon

$11.10

Thick japanese flour noodles in a hot bonito soup w/ chicken breast

Tempura udon

$12.60

Thick japanese flour noodles in a hot bonito soup w/ mixed tempura

Kitsune udon

$11.10

Thick japanese flour noodles in a hot bonito soup w/ 2 pc Kitsune

Curry Udon

$12.60

Chkn Curry Udon

$15.00

Beef Curry Udon

$15.60

J Shrimp Curry Udon

$16.80

Soba

Traditional Soba

$11.75

Japanese Buckwheat noodles, hot or cold

Chicken Soba

$13.19

Japanese Buckwheat noodles, hot only

Tempura Soba

$14.70

Japanese Buckwheat noodles, hot or cold w/ mixed tempura

Kitsune Soba

$13.19

Thin buckwheat noodles in hot bonito soup w/ 2 pc Kitsune

Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Charbroiled, all natural chicken (thigh) w/ teriyaki sauce

Super Bowl

$11.70

Chicken teriyaki, shrimp & veggie tempura, sesame chicken, gyoza and steamed veggies over rice

Mini Bowl

$7.80

Chicken teriyaki, sesame chicken w/ noodles & rice

Bamboo Angus Bowl

$16.20

Premium reserve Angus beef USDA choice (6 oz) w/ teriyaki sauce over rice

Mini Angus Bowl

$10.20

Premium reserve Angus beef USDA choice (3 oz) w/ teriyaki sauce over rice

Sukiyaki Bowl

$11.99

USDA choice tri-tip, onions, tofu and glass noodles cooked in special sweet sauce over rice

Chicken Breast Teriyaki Bowl

$11.10

Charbroiled, all natural chicken breast w/ teriyaki sauce served over rice

Spicy Sesame Chicken Bowl

$10.79

Battered and fried chicken tossed in spicy teriyaki sauce served over rice

Katsu Don

$11.70

Breaded chicken or pork cooked in special BTH sauce topped w/ onions and eggs

Yakitori Bowl

$9.00

3 Chicken skewers dipped in homemade yakitori sauce w/ noodles & rice

Nori Bowl

$11.75

Nori and furikake over rice w/ croquette, sesame chicken, chicken teriyaki and vegetable tempura

Kids Meal

$8.10

Chicken Breast Katsu with Pan fried noodles, Sweet Potato Sticks, 2 PC California Roll and 1 Jello. Includes Kids water & Toy *toy not suitable for children under 3*

Veggie Teri Bowl

$5.40

Steamed Broccoli and Carrots over Steamed Rice topped with Teriyaki Sauce.

Combo Plates

2 Item Combo

$13.18

Choose 2 items & Choose 2 Sides

3 Item Combo

$16.78

Choose 3 items & Choose 2 Sides

Bamboo Special

$21.59

Chicken & Beef teriyaki Rice, pan fried noodles, mixed tempura, 1 gyoza, 1 sesame chicken, salad & miso soup.

Curry

Vegetable Curry

$11.10

Vegetable curry served with rice and salad

Chicken Curry

$11.70

Chicken curry served with rice and salad

Tofu Curry

$11.70

Tofu curry served with rice and salad

Katsu Curry

$13.07

Chicken or Pork Katsu with rice and salad

Angus Beef Curry

$15.59

Angus Beef curry served with rice and salad

Jumbo Shrimp Curry

$16.79

Jumbo Shrimp curry served with rice and salad

Side Plain Curry (No Rice)

$6.58

ToGo Specials

Chicken Katsu Curry TOGO

$9.95

Chicken Katsu Curry with Steamed Rice

Chicken n Beef TOGO

$9.95

Angus Beef & Chicken teriyaki with Steamed rice & Pan fried Noodles.

Chicken Shrimp TOGO

$9.95

Chicken Teriyaki & 2 Pc Shrimp Tempura with Steamed Rice & Pan Fried Noodles.

Ma Ota's Katsu TOGO

$9.95

Chicken Katsu w/ Ma Ota's special Katsu Sauce, 4 Pc Breaded Zucchini served with Steamed Rice & Pan Fried Noodles.

Seafood Salad TOGO

$9.95

Green Salad with Shrimp & Kanikama (imitation crab). Sesame Vinaigrette Dressing

Super Shrimp Roll TOGO

$9.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber & smelt egg inside topped with shrimp, avocado, tempura flakes & eel sauce

Stamina Bowl

$10.50Out of stock

Short Rib & Sweet Onion Stir Fried with Stamina Sauce served over Steamed Rice.

Ten Don

$10.50

2 PC Jumbo Shrimp Tempura with Tempura veggies over rice drizzled with Bamboo Sauce

Family Platter

$43.00

Chicken Teriyaki Chicken Katsu Shrimp & Veggie Tempura Gyoza Rice & Pan Fried Noodles *Serves up to 4 people*

Stay Home Sushi Platter

$35.99

8 Pc of Each of the Following: Crunchy California California Super Shrimp Teriyaki Chicken

Sauces

Bottle Miso Ponzu Dressing

$9.90

Cilantro Dressing

$1.20

Eel Sauce 1 OZ

$0.90

Eel Sauce 2 OZ

$1.80

Ginger

$0.90

Ginger Dressing

$1.20

Katsu Sauce

$0.60

Miso Ponzu Dressing

$0.90

Ponzu Sauce

$1.20

Sesame Vinaigrette 2 OZ

$1.20

Spicy Mayo

$0.90

Spicy Teriyaki Sauce

$0.60

Tempura Sauce

$0.60

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.60

Wasabi

$0.90

Chilli Oil

$0.60

Cup Of Ice

$1.00

Sides

Chicken Teri Side

$5.99

Veggie Tempura 6 PC

$5.99

Pan Fried Noodles

$3.30

Sushi Rice Side

$3.30

Chicken Breast Teri Side

$7.19

Shrimp Tempura 3 PC

$6.60

Steamed Rice

$2.10

Steamed Veggies

$2.70

Sesame Chicken Side

$7.80

Angus Beef Teri Side

$7.19

Jumbo Shrimp 2 PC

$8.10

Brown Rice Side

$3.30

Chicken Katsu Side

$6.60

Salmon Teri Side

$6.60

Miso Soup

$1.80

Mixed Tempura

$6.60

2 Shrimp & 2 Veggie

Pork Katsu Side

$6.60

Croquette 2 PC

$5.40

Sm Side Salad

$1.80

Desserts

Tempura Ice Cream Vanilla

$4.79

Tempura Ice Cream Green Tea

$4.79

Catering

S1- Premium USDA Angus Beef Teriyaki Platter

$138.00

45 oz Premium Angus Ribeye Steak served with pan fried noodles & choice of rice or steamed veggies

S2- All Natural Chicken Teriyaki Platter

$114.00

7 Lbs of all natural chicken teriyaki served with pan fried noodles and choice of rice or steamed veggies

S3- Sesame Chicken Platter

$90.00

5 Lbs of battered and fried all natural sesame chicken with spicy teriyaki sauce on the side

S4- Appetizer Platter

$80.40

20 pcs fried egg rolls, 1 lb sesame chicken, 1 lb spicy chicken, 15 pcs gyoza

S5- Oriental Chicken Salad Platter

$78.00

Oriental chicken salad for 15 people

S6- Tempura Platter

$76.80

20 pcs shrimp termpura & 30 pcs vegetable tempura

S7- Bamboo Favorites Platter (4-6 People)

$75.60

10 oz chicken teriyaki, 12 oz chicken katsu, 4 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs veggie tempura, 16 pcs crunchy california roll, pan fried noodles & choice of rice or salad

S8- Bamboo's Pan Fried Noodle Platter

$54.00

30 servings of pan fried noodles

Sushi Catering

R1- Regular Size Sushi Platter 32 Pc

$62.40

2 pcs each of salmon, yellowtail, tuna & albacore nigiri with 8 pcs of each of california, spicy tuna & shrimp n cucumber roll

R2- Large Size Sushi Platter 48 Pc

$90.00

4 pcs each of Salmon, yellowtail, tuna & albacore nigiri with 8 pcs each of california, spicy tuna, shrimp n cucumber & salmon roll

R3- Crunchy Party Platter 40 Pc

$61.20

16 pcs of each crunchy california, crunchy shrimp & crunchy baked salmon roll

R4- Roll Party Platter 40 Pc

$63.60

8 pcs of each california, spicy tuna, shrimp n cucumber, salmon & albacore roll

R5- Bamboo California Roll Platter 32 Pc

$55.20

Bamboo's original california roll

R6- Sushi Nigiri Platter 32 Pc

$115.20

8 pcs each of salmon, yellowtail, tuna & albacore

Sushi Bowls

Salmon sashimi bowl

$15.59

Marinated salmon sashimi, avocado, cucumber and kanikama served over sushi rice

California bowl

$16.50

Marinated tuna, avocado, cucumber and kanikama served over sushi rice

Salmon sumiyaki bowl

$15.59

Sumiyaki salmon, avocado, cucumber and kanikama served over sushi rice

Una Don

$16.50

Baked Unagi over steamed rice topped with sweet eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Sushi Rolls

California Roll

$4.74+

Kanikama, avocado & cucumber

Crunch Cali Roll

$6.30+

Kanikama, avocado & cucumber w/ tempura flakes & eel sauce

Vegetable Roll

$7.20+

Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrot & edamame

Shrimp Tempura Roll 5 PC

$10.20

Shrimp tempura, cucumber & smelt egg

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.60+

Spicy seasoned tuna & cucumber

Crunch Spicy Tuna

$7.20+

Spicy tuna roll topped with spicy mayo & spicy mayo

Teriyaki Salmon Roll 8 PC

$10.20

Charbroiled salmon & cucumber w/ teriyaki sauce

Crunchy Albacore Roll 8 PC

$10.50

Tempura albacore & cucumber topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Bamboo California Roll

$7.20+

Whole kanikama & avocado rolled with seaweed on the outside

Futomaki Roll

$4.79+

Inari

$4.79+

Avocado Roll 8 Pc

$9.59

Sushi Rolls/Handrolls

Cali Hand Roll

$8.39

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$11.40

Tuna Roll

$7.19

Cucumber Roll

$6.59

Shrimp Roll

$9.30

Salmon Roll

$11.70

Albacore Roll

$9.30

Eel Roll

$9.30

Yellowtail Roll

$9.30Out of stock

Albacore Roll

$9.30

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.30

Scallop Roll

$10.50

Specialty Rolls

Paradise Salmon Roll

$15.90+

California roll topped with salmon and mango

Red Dragon Roll

$17.10+

Spicy tuna roll topped with tuna and avocado

Super Shrimp Roll

$15.59

Shrimp termpura, cucumber & smelt egg inside topped with shrimp, avocado, tempura flakes & eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$17.40

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, albacore, shrimp & avocado

Spider Roll (5 pc)

$14.10

Soft shelled crab, cucumber & smelt egg, topped with ponzu sauce

Volcano Roll

$16.20+

California roll topped with baked scallops, mayo & smelt eggs

Rock n Roll

$19.80+

California roll topped with eel & avocado topped with eel sauce

Philadelphia Roll

$12.90

Fresh salmon & cream cheese

Caterpillar Roll

$18.30

Broiled eel & cucumber inside topped with avocado cascade & eel sauce

Coconut Party Roll

$10.79

Fresh salmon with shrimp inside, topped with toasted coconut & eel sauce

Super Albacore Roll

$15.59

Albacore & cucumber inside, topped with seared albacore, fried onions & garlic ponzu

Deep Fried California Roll (8 PC)

$9.59

California roll, tempura fried topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Sushi Combos

Rolls Combo

$28.79

Any choice of 2 rolls served with soup & salad

Sashimi Combo

$23.70

2 Pc of each: tuna, albacore, salmon & yellowtail, served with soup & salad

Sushi Combo

$22.50

1 Pc of each: albacore, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail, tuna. Choice of 6 Pc California Roll or 6 Pc Spicy tuna Roll.

Sushi Boat

$55.19

28 Pcs, 4 Pcs each nigiri : salmon, tuna, yellowtail. 4 pcs of Crunchy California, 4 pcs of Crunchy Spicy tuna & 1 choice of any full Roll.

Nigiri/Sashimi

Tuna

$7.50+

Yellowtail

$7.50+Out of stock

Salmon

$6.47+

Freshwater Eel

$8.39

Albacore

$6.90+

Shrimp Nigiri

$6.30

Smelt Egg Nigiri

$6.14

Tamago Nigiri

$5.70

Bottled Drinks

Arizona Can Tea

$2.82

Coke

$2.64

Diet Coke

$2.64

Sprite

$2.64

Jarritos

$2.34

Root Beer

$2.64Out of stock

Water

$2.34

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.54

Unsweetened Jasmine Green Tea

Oolong Tea

$3.54

Unsweetened Oolong Tea

Japanese Green Tea

$3.54

Unsweetened Japanese Green Tea

Ramune

$3.54

Coconut Water

$2.82

Canned Calpico

$2.64Out of stock

Strawberry Guava Aloha Can

$2.64

Apple Juice

$2.64

Bold Japanese Green Tea

$3.54Out of stock

Sangria

$2.34

Fountain Soda

16 oz Fountain

$2.76
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Best Japanese Taste in Long Beach Since 1985!

Website

Location

3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807

Directions

