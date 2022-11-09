Bamboo Teri House

- Home
No reviews yet
3391 Atlantic Ave
Long Beach, CA 90807
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed & Salted Soy Beans
Egg Rolls
4 Pc Chicken & Veggie Egg Rolls
Fried Gyoza
5 Pc Chicken & Veggie Fried Dumplings
Piri-kara hot wings
Large hot wings with BTH spicy sauce
Yakitori
2 chicken skewers with yakitori sauce
Calamari
Tempura Battered Calamari Rings Served with Special Ponzu Dipping Sauce
Assorted Tempura
3 Pc Shrimp Tempura 6 Pcs Vegetable Tempura
Hiyashi Seaweed Salad
Soft Shell Crab 2 PC
2 PC Soft Shell Crab, served with Ponzu Dipping sauce.
Salads
Green Salad
Healthy mix of edamame, avocado, tomato, cucumber & miso ponzu dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad
Edamame, avocado, cucumber, tomato, BBQ Chicken, miso ponzu dressing
Sumiyaki Salmon Salad
Charbroiled salmon on green salad with miso ponzu dressing
Mango Salad
Edamame, mango, mandarin orange, miso ponzu dressing w/ 4 pc california roll
Oriental Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, mandarins, crispy wonton, cucumber, tomato, avocado miso ponzu
Seared Albacore Salad
seared albacore served on green salad with ginger dressing
Sesame Chicken Salad
Green Salad with sesame chicken (FRIED), miso ponzu dressing
Tofu Salad
Green Salad with tofu blocks, miso ponzu dressing
Calamari Salad
Fried Calamari over green salad topped with cilantro dressing
Ramen
Udon
Traditional udon
Thick japanese flour noodles in a hot bonito soup
Chicken udon
Thick japanese flour noodles in a hot bonito soup w/ chicken breast
Tempura udon
Thick japanese flour noodles in a hot bonito soup w/ mixed tempura
Kitsune udon
Thick japanese flour noodles in a hot bonito soup w/ 2 pc Kitsune
Curry Udon
Chkn Curry Udon
Beef Curry Udon
J Shrimp Curry Udon
Soba
Bowls
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Charbroiled, all natural chicken (thigh) w/ teriyaki sauce
Super Bowl
Chicken teriyaki, shrimp & veggie tempura, sesame chicken, gyoza and steamed veggies over rice
Mini Bowl
Chicken teriyaki, sesame chicken w/ noodles & rice
Bamboo Angus Bowl
Premium reserve Angus beef USDA choice (6 oz) w/ teriyaki sauce over rice
Mini Angus Bowl
Premium reserve Angus beef USDA choice (3 oz) w/ teriyaki sauce over rice
Sukiyaki Bowl
USDA choice tri-tip, onions, tofu and glass noodles cooked in special sweet sauce over rice
Chicken Breast Teriyaki Bowl
Charbroiled, all natural chicken breast w/ teriyaki sauce served over rice
Spicy Sesame Chicken Bowl
Battered and fried chicken tossed in spicy teriyaki sauce served over rice
Katsu Don
Breaded chicken or pork cooked in special BTH sauce topped w/ onions and eggs
Yakitori Bowl
3 Chicken skewers dipped in homemade yakitori sauce w/ noodles & rice
Nori Bowl
Nori and furikake over rice w/ croquette, sesame chicken, chicken teriyaki and vegetable tempura
Kids Meal
Chicken Breast Katsu with Pan fried noodles, Sweet Potato Sticks, 2 PC California Roll and 1 Jello. Includes Kids water & Toy *toy not suitable for children under 3*
Veggie Teri Bowl
Steamed Broccoli and Carrots over Steamed Rice topped with Teriyaki Sauce.
Combo Plates
Curry
Vegetable Curry
Vegetable curry served with rice and salad
Chicken Curry
Chicken curry served with rice and salad
Tofu Curry
Tofu curry served with rice and salad
Katsu Curry
Chicken or Pork Katsu with rice and salad
Angus Beef Curry
Angus Beef curry served with rice and salad
Jumbo Shrimp Curry
Jumbo Shrimp curry served with rice and salad
Side Plain Curry (No Rice)
ToGo Specials
Chicken Katsu Curry TOGO
Chicken Katsu Curry with Steamed Rice
Chicken n Beef TOGO
Angus Beef & Chicken teriyaki with Steamed rice & Pan fried Noodles.
Chicken Shrimp TOGO
Chicken Teriyaki & 2 Pc Shrimp Tempura with Steamed Rice & Pan Fried Noodles.
Ma Ota's Katsu TOGO
Chicken Katsu w/ Ma Ota's special Katsu Sauce, 4 Pc Breaded Zucchini served with Steamed Rice & Pan Fried Noodles.
Seafood Salad TOGO
Green Salad with Shrimp & Kanikama (imitation crab). Sesame Vinaigrette Dressing
Super Shrimp Roll TOGO
Shrimp tempura, cucumber & smelt egg inside topped with shrimp, avocado, tempura flakes & eel sauce
Stamina Bowl
Short Rib & Sweet Onion Stir Fried with Stamina Sauce served over Steamed Rice.
Ten Don
2 PC Jumbo Shrimp Tempura with Tempura veggies over rice drizzled with Bamboo Sauce
Family Platter
Chicken Teriyaki Chicken Katsu Shrimp & Veggie Tempura Gyoza Rice & Pan Fried Noodles *Serves up to 4 people*
Stay Home Sushi Platter
8 Pc of Each of the Following: Crunchy California California Super Shrimp Teriyaki Chicken
Sauces
Bottle Miso Ponzu Dressing
Cilantro Dressing
Eel Sauce 1 OZ
Eel Sauce 2 OZ
Ginger
Ginger Dressing
Katsu Sauce
Miso Ponzu Dressing
Ponzu Sauce
Sesame Vinaigrette 2 OZ
Spicy Mayo
Spicy Teriyaki Sauce
Tempura Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Wasabi
Chilli Oil
Cup Of Ice
Sides
Chicken Teri Side
Veggie Tempura 6 PC
Pan Fried Noodles
Sushi Rice Side
Chicken Breast Teri Side
Shrimp Tempura 3 PC
Steamed Rice
Steamed Veggies
Sesame Chicken Side
Angus Beef Teri Side
Jumbo Shrimp 2 PC
Brown Rice Side
Chicken Katsu Side
Salmon Teri Side
Miso Soup
Mixed Tempura
2 Shrimp & 2 Veggie
Pork Katsu Side
Croquette 2 PC
Sm Side Salad
Catering
S1- Premium USDA Angus Beef Teriyaki Platter
45 oz Premium Angus Ribeye Steak served with pan fried noodles & choice of rice or steamed veggies
S2- All Natural Chicken Teriyaki Platter
7 Lbs of all natural chicken teriyaki served with pan fried noodles and choice of rice or steamed veggies
S3- Sesame Chicken Platter
5 Lbs of battered and fried all natural sesame chicken with spicy teriyaki sauce on the side
S4- Appetizer Platter
20 pcs fried egg rolls, 1 lb sesame chicken, 1 lb spicy chicken, 15 pcs gyoza
S5- Oriental Chicken Salad Platter
Oriental chicken salad for 15 people
S6- Tempura Platter
20 pcs shrimp termpura & 30 pcs vegetable tempura
S7- Bamboo Favorites Platter (4-6 People)
10 oz chicken teriyaki, 12 oz chicken katsu, 4 pcs shrimp tempura, 8 pcs veggie tempura, 16 pcs crunchy california roll, pan fried noodles & choice of rice or salad
S8- Bamboo's Pan Fried Noodle Platter
30 servings of pan fried noodles
Sushi Catering
R1- Regular Size Sushi Platter 32 Pc
2 pcs each of salmon, yellowtail, tuna & albacore nigiri with 8 pcs of each of california, spicy tuna & shrimp n cucumber roll
R2- Large Size Sushi Platter 48 Pc
4 pcs each of Salmon, yellowtail, tuna & albacore nigiri with 8 pcs each of california, spicy tuna, shrimp n cucumber & salmon roll
R3- Crunchy Party Platter 40 Pc
16 pcs of each crunchy california, crunchy shrimp & crunchy baked salmon roll
R4- Roll Party Platter 40 Pc
8 pcs of each california, spicy tuna, shrimp n cucumber, salmon & albacore roll
R5- Bamboo California Roll Platter 32 Pc
Bamboo's original california roll
R6- Sushi Nigiri Platter 32 Pc
8 pcs each of salmon, yellowtail, tuna & albacore
Sushi Bowls
Salmon sashimi bowl
Marinated salmon sashimi, avocado, cucumber and kanikama served over sushi rice
California bowl
Marinated tuna, avocado, cucumber and kanikama served over sushi rice
Salmon sumiyaki bowl
Sumiyaki salmon, avocado, cucumber and kanikama served over sushi rice
Una Don
Baked Unagi over steamed rice topped with sweet eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Sushi Rolls
California Roll
Kanikama, avocado & cucumber
Crunch Cali Roll
Kanikama, avocado & cucumber w/ tempura flakes & eel sauce
Vegetable Roll
Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrot & edamame
Shrimp Tempura Roll 5 PC
Shrimp tempura, cucumber & smelt egg
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy seasoned tuna & cucumber
Crunch Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna roll topped with spicy mayo & spicy mayo
Teriyaki Salmon Roll 8 PC
Charbroiled salmon & cucumber w/ teriyaki sauce
Crunchy Albacore Roll 8 PC
Tempura albacore & cucumber topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Bamboo California Roll
Whole kanikama & avocado rolled with seaweed on the outside
Futomaki Roll
Inari
Avocado Roll 8 Pc
Sushi Rolls/Handrolls
Specialty Rolls
Paradise Salmon Roll
California roll topped with salmon and mango
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with tuna and avocado
Super Shrimp Roll
Shrimp termpura, cucumber & smelt egg inside topped with shrimp, avocado, tempura flakes & eel sauce
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, albacore, shrimp & avocado
Spider Roll (5 pc)
Soft shelled crab, cucumber & smelt egg, topped with ponzu sauce
Volcano Roll
California roll topped with baked scallops, mayo & smelt eggs
Rock n Roll
California roll topped with eel & avocado topped with eel sauce
Philadelphia Roll
Fresh salmon & cream cheese
Caterpillar Roll
Broiled eel & cucumber inside topped with avocado cascade & eel sauce
Coconut Party Roll
Fresh salmon with shrimp inside, topped with toasted coconut & eel sauce
Super Albacore Roll
Albacore & cucumber inside, topped with seared albacore, fried onions & garlic ponzu
Deep Fried California Roll (8 PC)
California roll, tempura fried topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Sushi Combos
Rolls Combo
Any choice of 2 rolls served with soup & salad
Sashimi Combo
2 Pc of each: tuna, albacore, salmon & yellowtail, served with soup & salad
Sushi Combo
1 Pc of each: albacore, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail, tuna. Choice of 6 Pc California Roll or 6 Pc Spicy tuna Roll.
Sushi Boat
28 Pcs, 4 Pcs each nigiri : salmon, tuna, yellowtail. 4 pcs of Crunchy California, 4 pcs of Crunchy Spicy tuna & 1 choice of any full Roll.
Nigiri/Sashimi
Bottled Drinks
Arizona Can Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Jarritos
Root Beer
Water
Jasmine Green Tea
Unsweetened Jasmine Green Tea
Oolong Tea
Unsweetened Oolong Tea
Japanese Green Tea
Unsweetened Japanese Green Tea
Ramune
Coconut Water
Canned Calpico
Strawberry Guava Aloha Can
Apple Juice
Bold Japanese Green Tea
Sangria
Fountain Soda
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Best Japanese Taste in Long Beach Since 1985!
3391 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807