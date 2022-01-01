Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Bamboo Village - Buffalo

240 Reviews

$

6 1st Ave NE

Buffalo, MN 55313

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Wontons (6x)
Pork EggRolls (2x)
Fried Rice

Chef Specials

All of chef specials are GLUTEN FREE and include FREE WHITE RICE.

Bangkok Shrimp & Scallops

$19.95

Wok tossed shrimp, scallops with snow peas, hot peppers, Thai herbs, lemon and peanuts.

Beef & Potatoes

Beef & Potatoes

$12.95

Pan fried beef tossed with caramelized sweet oyster sauce then tossed with onion and thine crispy potato slices.

Beef & Scallop Sate

$18.95

Mixed vegetables stir fried with beef and scallops in a spicy sate sauce

Beef Chow Fun

Beef Chow Fun

$17.95

Flat, wide rice noodles seasoned with soy sauce and tossed with bean sprouts, green and white onions.

Dragon Phoenix

Dragon Phoenix

$17.95

Two in ONE dish. One side of Sesame Chicken and one side of shrimp with Mixed vegetables.

Happy Family

Happy Family

$16.95

Chicken, shrimp, pork, beef and mixed vegetables stir fried in a brown sauce.

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$17.95

Breaded and fried shrimp tossed in a sweet, creamy sauce topped with candied walnuts.

Hunan Style Scallop & Shrimp (Spicy)

$18.95

Mixed vegetables stir fried with scallops and shrimp in a spicy secrete Hunan sauce.

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$15.95

Fried whole breaded chicken breast, cut into strips and drizzled with a lemon sauce with peas and carrots.

Mongolian Beef (Spicy)

Mongolian Beef (Spicy)

$16.95

Spicy stir fried beef with green and white onions.

Seafood Chow Fun

Seafood Chow Fun

$17.95

Mixed vegetables stir fried with shrimp, scallops and imitation crab in a light sauce over wok seared flat, wide rice noodles.

Seafood Pan Fried Noodles

Seafood Pan Fried Noodles

$18.95

Shrimp, scallops, imitation crab and mixed vegetables stir fried in a brown sauce over pan fried noodles.

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp stir fried with water chestnuts, mushrooms, peas and carrots in an egg white lobster wine sauce.

Singapore Fried Rice Noodles (Spicy)

Singapore Fried Rice Noodles (Spicy)

$17.95

Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions wok tossed with curry seasoned thin rice noodles.

Szechuan Chicken & Shrimp (Spicy)

$16.95

Mixed vegetables stir fried with chicken and shrimp in a spicy secrete brown sauce.

Chef Delight

Chef Delight

$17.95

Shrimp, scallops and chicken stir fried with a brown sauce

Appetizers

Cheese Wontons (6x)

$5.95

Cream cheese mixture of garlic and scallions, folded inside a wonton wrapper then deep fried. Served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.

Chicken on Stick (3x)

$8.95

Fried Chicken Wings (4x)

$9.95

8 dummies with flats lightly breaded then deep fried. Served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.

Spicy Korean Chicken Wings (4x)

$9.95

Crazy addictive fried chicken wings with sweet and savory Korean red pepper sauce. Finger licking good.

Potstickers (6x)

Potstickers (6x)

$6.95

Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.

Steamed Dumplings (6x)

Steamed Dumplings (6x)

$6.95

Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.

Shanghai BBQ Spare Ribs

$9.95

Cooked in house special BBQ sauce.

Fresh Spring Rolls (2x)

Fresh Spring Rolls (2x)

$7.95

Shrimp, roast pork, cilantro, lettuce, beansprouts and rice noodles wrapped with rice paper. Served with a special peanut dipping sauce.

Signature Viet Eggrolls

Signature Viet Eggrolls

$6.95

As known, this delicious is pork mixture wrapped with rice paper. Deep fried and served with special mixed fish dipping sauce.

Veg Spring Rolls (5x)

$5.95

5x 2oz Veg Spring Rolls as one order

Spicy Green Beans

$8.95

Flash fried green beans with fiery chili and garlic.

Fried Butterfly Shrimp

$8.95

Panko/Cremb breaded jumbo shrimp served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95
Shrimp Tempura (12x)

Shrimp Tempura (12x)

$9.95Out of stock

Happy Mother's day. Served with Tempura Dipping Sauce, Sweet Chili Orange Sauce or Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Pork EggRolls (2x)

$5.95

2 Pork EggRolls as one order, served with house special sauce.

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$6.95

Seasoned broth with eggs drops.

Wonton Soup

$6.95

3 pork wontons in a light broth with shredded pork.

Hot & Sour Soup

$6.95

Dark, thick broth with eggs drops, shredded pork, mushrooms and bamboo strips.

Chicken Rice Soup

$8.95

Mixed vegetables and sliced chicken breast in a light broth along with crispy rice.

Seafood Soup

$11.95

Diced shrimp, scallops and imitation crab in a light, thick broth with peas and carrots.

Signeture Pho

Signeture Pho

$11.95

Sliced beef, meat balls, rice noodles in a beef broth. Served with a side of basil, beansprout, spicy pepper, cilantro green onion, white onion and sauces.

Entrees

All entrees are GLUTEN FREE and include FREE WHITE RICE.

Almond Ding

$13.95

Brown asuce stir fried with water chestnuts, mushrooms, peas and carrots. Include FREE WHITE RICE

Black Bean Sauce w/

$12.95

Black bean sauce stir fried with bell peppers and onions. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.

Broccoli w/

$12.95

House brown sauce stir fried broccoli, carrots and onions.

Cashew w/

$13.95

Sweet brown sauce with a hint of ginger stir fried with celery, water chestnuts, scallions and cashews.

Crispy

Crispy

$11.95

Breaded and fried the choice of meat crispy then tossed in the wok with a sweet oyster sauce and diced onions.

Curry Sauce w/

$12.95

Stir fried with green peppers, onions, peas and carrots in a yellow curry sauce.

Egg Foo Young

$10.95

Two large patties of eggs, noodles, onions, peas and carrot mixture fried. Served with a brown sauce with a hint of curry.

Garlic Sauce w/

$12.95

House special garlic sauce is tangy and sweet sauce that is medium spiced. It is stir fried with celery, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo strips and scallions.

General Tso's

General Tso's

$12.95

Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a tangy brown, mildly spicy. Include white rice.

Hot & Spicy

Hot & Spicy

$12.95

House secrete fish sauce caramelized with onions.

Kung Pao

Kung Pao

$12.95

House garlic sauce stir fried with hot chili pepper, celery, water chestnuts, scallion and peanuts. Mildly spicy.

Mixed Vegetables w/

Mixed Vegetables w/

$9.95

Stir fried with broccoli, carrots, pea pods, celery, baby corn , onions and zucchini. Served with three kind of house secrete sauce.

Moo Goo (Mushroom) w/

$12.95

Stir fried with broccoli, pea pods, water chestnuts and mushrooms in a light wine sauce

Moo Shoo

$12.95

Dry wok tossed seasoned eggs, cabbage, carrots, bamboo shoots, green and white onions. Served along with a side of hoisin sauce and 5 thin flour pancakes.

Orange Sauce w/

$12.95

Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed with hot chili peppers and orange flavored brown sauce.

Black Pepper Sauce w/

$12.95

Special rendered black pepper sauce stir fried with bell peppers and onions.

Sesame

$12.95

Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a sweet caramelized brown sauce, mildly spiced.

Sweet & Sour Sauce w/

Sweet & Sour Sauce w/

$11.95

Choice of meat breaded and fried crispy topped with carrots, bell peppers, onions and pineapple drizzled with Sweet & Sour sauce.

Szechuan Style

$12.95

Spicy brown sauce stir fried with carrots, bell peppers, onions.

Fried Rice

Rice wok tossed with eggs, onions, peas, carrots and option ingredients.

Plain Fried Rice

$3.50+
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$9.95

Rice wok tossed with eggs, onions, peas and carrots.

Noodles & Pad Thai

All kind of Chow Mein, Lo Mein and Rice Noodles dishes and Pot Thai

Chow Mein

$9.95

Two styles we provide, Minnesota and Saigon.

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$8.95

Spaghetti-like noodles stir fried with cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions.

Rice Noodles

Rice Noodles

$10.95

Layered lettuce, beansprouts, rice noodles, peanuts and garnished with cilantro, drizzled with fish dipping sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$10.95

Rice noodles stir fried in a Thai sauce with eggs, bean sprouts and bell peppers. Mildly spicy. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.

Up-Sell

Bottled Water

$1.50

Roasted Hot Green Peas

$2.00Out of stock

Roasted Hot Green Peas

White Rice

$2.50+

Plain Fried Rice

$3.50+

Plain Lo Mian

$8.95

Crispy Noodle

$2.00

Chili Sauce

$0.35

Fish Sauce

$0.35

Garlic Dipping Sauce

$0.35

Hoisin Sauce

$0.35

Peanut Sauce

$0.35

Phở Sauce

$0.35

Sriracha Sauce

$0.35

Sweet&Sour Sauce

$0.35
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Bamboo Village offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Buffalo areas. We are a cornerstone in the community and have been recognized for our outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.

6 1st Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313

Bamboo Village - Buffalo image
Bamboo Village - Buffalo image
Bamboo Village - Buffalo image
Bamboo Village - Buffalo image

