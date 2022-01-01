Bamboo Village - Buffalo
Popular Items
Chef Specials
Bangkok Shrimp & Scallops
Wok tossed shrimp, scallops with snow peas, hot peppers, Thai herbs, lemon and peanuts.
Beef & Potatoes
Pan fried beef tossed with caramelized sweet oyster sauce then tossed with onion and thine crispy potato slices.
Beef & Scallop Sate
Mixed vegetables stir fried with beef and scallops in a spicy sate sauce
Beef Chow Fun
Flat, wide rice noodles seasoned with soy sauce and tossed with bean sprouts, green and white onions.
Dragon Phoenix
Two in ONE dish. One side of Sesame Chicken and one side of shrimp with Mixed vegetables.
Happy Family
Chicken, shrimp, pork, beef and mixed vegetables stir fried in a brown sauce.
Honey Walnut Shrimp
Breaded and fried shrimp tossed in a sweet, creamy sauce topped with candied walnuts.
Hunan Style Scallop & Shrimp (Spicy)
Mixed vegetables stir fried with scallops and shrimp in a spicy secrete Hunan sauce.
Lemon Chicken
Fried whole breaded chicken breast, cut into strips and drizzled with a lemon sauce with peas and carrots.
Mongolian Beef (Spicy)
Spicy stir fried beef with green and white onions.
Seafood Chow Fun
Mixed vegetables stir fried with shrimp, scallops and imitation crab in a light sauce over wok seared flat, wide rice noodles.
Seafood Pan Fried Noodles
Shrimp, scallops, imitation crab and mixed vegetables stir fried in a brown sauce over pan fried noodles.
Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce
Jumbo shrimp stir fried with water chestnuts, mushrooms, peas and carrots in an egg white lobster wine sauce.
Singapore Fried Rice Noodles (Spicy)
Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions wok tossed with curry seasoned thin rice noodles.
Szechuan Chicken & Shrimp (Spicy)
Mixed vegetables stir fried with chicken and shrimp in a spicy secrete brown sauce.
Chef Delight
Shrimp, scallops and chicken stir fried with a brown sauce
Appetizers
Cheese Wontons (6x)
Cream cheese mixture of garlic and scallions, folded inside a wonton wrapper then deep fried. Served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
Chicken on Stick (3x)
Fried Chicken Wings (4x)
8 dummies with flats lightly breaded then deep fried. Served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
Spicy Korean Chicken Wings (4x)
Crazy addictive fried chicken wings with sweet and savory Korean red pepper sauce. Finger licking good.
Potstickers (6x)
Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.
Steamed Dumplings (6x)
Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.
Shanghai BBQ Spare Ribs
Cooked in house special BBQ sauce.
Fresh Spring Rolls (2x)
Shrimp, roast pork, cilantro, lettuce, beansprouts and rice noodles wrapped with rice paper. Served with a special peanut dipping sauce.
Signature Viet Eggrolls
As known, this delicious is pork mixture wrapped with rice paper. Deep fried and served with special mixed fish dipping sauce.
Veg Spring Rolls (5x)
5x 2oz Veg Spring Rolls as one order
Spicy Green Beans
Flash fried green beans with fiery chili and garlic.
Fried Butterfly Shrimp
Panko/Cremb breaded jumbo shrimp served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries
Shrimp Tempura (12x)
Happy Mother's day. Served with Tempura Dipping Sauce, Sweet Chili Orange Sauce or Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Pork EggRolls (2x)
2 Pork EggRolls as one order, served with house special sauce.
Soups
Egg Drop Soup
Seasoned broth with eggs drops.
Wonton Soup
3 pork wontons in a light broth with shredded pork.
Hot & Sour Soup
Dark, thick broth with eggs drops, shredded pork, mushrooms and bamboo strips.
Chicken Rice Soup
Mixed vegetables and sliced chicken breast in a light broth along with crispy rice.
Seafood Soup
Diced shrimp, scallops and imitation crab in a light, thick broth with peas and carrots.
Signeture Pho
Sliced beef, meat balls, rice noodles in a beef broth. Served with a side of basil, beansprout, spicy pepper, cilantro green onion, white onion and sauces.
Entrees
Almond Ding
Brown asuce stir fried with water chestnuts, mushrooms, peas and carrots. Include FREE WHITE RICE
Black Bean Sauce w/
Black bean sauce stir fried with bell peppers and onions. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.
Broccoli w/
House brown sauce stir fried broccoli, carrots and onions.
Cashew w/
Sweet brown sauce with a hint of ginger stir fried with celery, water chestnuts, scallions and cashews.
Crispy
Breaded and fried the choice of meat crispy then tossed in the wok with a sweet oyster sauce and diced onions.
Curry Sauce w/
Stir fried with green peppers, onions, peas and carrots in a yellow curry sauce.
Egg Foo Young
Two large patties of eggs, noodles, onions, peas and carrot mixture fried. Served with a brown sauce with a hint of curry.
Garlic Sauce w/
House special garlic sauce is tangy and sweet sauce that is medium spiced. It is stir fried with celery, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo strips and scallions.
General Tso's
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a tangy brown, mildly spicy. Include white rice.
Hot & Spicy
House secrete fish sauce caramelized with onions.
Kung Pao
House garlic sauce stir fried with hot chili pepper, celery, water chestnuts, scallion and peanuts. Mildly spicy.
Mixed Vegetables w/
Stir fried with broccoli, carrots, pea pods, celery, baby corn , onions and zucchini. Served with three kind of house secrete sauce.
Moo Goo (Mushroom) w/
Stir fried with broccoli, pea pods, water chestnuts and mushrooms in a light wine sauce
Moo Shoo
Dry wok tossed seasoned eggs, cabbage, carrots, bamboo shoots, green and white onions. Served along with a side of hoisin sauce and 5 thin flour pancakes.
Orange Sauce w/
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed with hot chili peppers and orange flavored brown sauce.
Black Pepper Sauce w/
Special rendered black pepper sauce stir fried with bell peppers and onions.
Sesame
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a sweet caramelized brown sauce, mildly spiced.
Sweet & Sour Sauce w/
Choice of meat breaded and fried crispy topped with carrots, bell peppers, onions and pineapple drizzled with Sweet & Sour sauce.
Szechuan Style
Spicy brown sauce stir fried with carrots, bell peppers, onions.
Fried Rice
Noodles & Pad Thai
Chow Mein
Two styles we provide, Minnesota and Saigon.
Lo Mein
Spaghetti-like noodles stir fried with cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions.
Rice Noodles
Layered lettuce, beansprouts, rice noodles, peanuts and garnished with cilantro, drizzled with fish dipping sauce.
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried in a Thai sauce with eggs, bean sprouts and bell peppers. Mildly spicy. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Bamboo Village offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Buffalo areas. We are a cornerstone in the community and have been recognized for our outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.
6 1st Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313