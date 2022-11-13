Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Seafood
Asian Fusion

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood Montrose

review star

No reviews yet

4500 Montrose Blvd

Houston, TX 77006

APPETIZERS

Chinese Egg Roll (2)

$3.95

Crispy Vegetarian Spring Roll (4)

$3.95

Pineapple Cream Cheese Roll (3)

$5.25

Edamame

$4.95

Pork Potstickers (6)

$6.95

Vegetable Potstickers (6)

$6.95

Shrimp Dumpling (4)

$6.95

Red Oil Shrimp Wontons (6)

$6.95

Lotus Leaf Wrap (2)

$5.95

Shanghai Soup Dumplings (4)

$5.95

Shumai (4)

$5.95

Chengdu Wings (5)

$5.95

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Dim Sum Sampler

$12.95

SOUP

Winton Soup

$2.95+

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.95+

Egg Drop Soup

$2.95+

Tom Yam Goong

$9.95

Tom Kha Gai

$9.95

Seafood Soup

$9.95

CHEF SPECIALS

Luc Luc Beef

$15.95

Hunan Fish Filet

$14.95

Kung Pao Scallops

$16.95

Hunan Beef

$16.95

Walnut Shrimp

$15.95

Peach Prawn

$16.95

Thai Red Snapper

$29.95

Sizzling Platter

Salt & Pepper Fantasy

Happy Family

$16.95

CURRY

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Red Curry

$14.95

Green Curry

$14.95

Massamam Curry

$14.95

Panang Curry

$14.95

VEGETABLES

Green Bean

$12.95

Eggplant

$12.95

Broccoli & Asparagus

$12.95

Mix Vegetables with Tofu

$12.95

Thai Style Fried Tofu

$12.95

CHICKEN

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.95

General Tso's

$12.95

Basil Chicken

$12.95

Black Bean Chicken

$12.95

Broccoli Chicken

$12.95

Cashew Chicken

$12.95

Chicken with Eggplant

$12.95

Chicken with Green Beans

$12.95

Chicken with Asparagus

$12.95

Jalapeno Chicken

$12.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$12.95

Mongolian Chicken

$12.95

Mix Vegetable Chicken

$12.95

Moo Shui Chicken

$12.95

Szechuan Chicken

$12.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95

BEEF

Black Pepper Beef

$16.95

Beef with Black Bean Sauce

$16.95

Broccoli Beef

$16.95

Pepper Steak

$16.95

Beef with Asparagus

$16.95

Beef with Green Beans

$16.95

Jalapeno Beef

$16.95

Kung Pao Beef

$16.95

Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Mix Vegetable Beef

$16.95

Moo Shui Beef

$16.95

Szechuan Beef

$16.95

SHRIMP

Shrimp with Cashew

$16.95

Shrimp with Broccoli

$16.95

Shrimp with Green Beans

$16.95

Shrimp with Asparagus

$16.95

Jalapeno Shrimp

$16.95

Kung Pao Shrimp

$16.95

Mongolian Shrimp

$16.95

Mix Vegetable Shrimp

$16.95

Moo Shui Shrimp

$16.95

Szechuan Shrimp

$16.95

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$16.95

NOODLES & RICE

House Lo Mein

$11.95

Crispy Pan-Fried Noodles

$11.95

Pad Thai

$11.95

Pad Cee Yu

$11.95

Pad Kee Mao

$11.95

Pad Wooson

$11.95

Ho Fan

$11.95

Singapore Vermicelli

$11.95

House Fried Rice

$11.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$11.95

Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

DESERT

Carrot Cake

$8.95

Chocolate Decadence

$8.95

New York Cheesecake

$8.95

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.95

St. Arnold's Root Beer Float

$5.95

Thai Ice Tea

$3.95

SIDES

Steamed Rice

$1.00

Fried Rice

$1.00

Brown Rice

$1.00

Stir-Fried Noodles

$1.00

Crispy Wonton Chips

$1.00

KID'S CORNER

Kid's Sweet & Sour

$8.95

Kid's Broccoli Soy

$8.95

Kid's Lo Mein

$8.95

Kid's Fried Rice

$8.95

NA DRINKS

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Apple Cider

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

LUNCH CHINESE CUISINE

L General Tso's

$11.95

L Broccoli Soy

$11.95

L Kung Pao

$11.95

L Szechuan

$11.95

L Cashew Stir-Fry

$11.95

L Jalapeno Lover

$11.95

L Green Bean Lover

$11.95

L Vegetable Lover

$11.95

L Black Bean Saute

$11.95

L Mongolian Flair

$11.95

L Moo Shui

$11.95

L Sweet & Sour

$11.95

LUNCH THAI CUISINE

L Red Curry

$11.95

L Green Curry

$11.95

L Massamam Curry

$11.95

L Panang Curry

$11.95

L Yellow Curry

$11.95

L Basil Chicken

$11.95

L Cashew Chicken

$11.95

L Beef with Asparagus

$11.95

L Shrimp with Cashew

$11.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

