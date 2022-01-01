- Home
Bamboo Southampton
76C Jobs Ln
Southampton, NY 11968
Popular Items
Small Plates
Bamboo House Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, carrot, ginger dressing. GLUTEN FREE
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
butter lettuce, scallion, sesame, hoisin sauce. GLUTEN FREE
Chicken Udon Noodle Soup
Chopped Chicken Salad
shredded chicken, cabbage, cucumber, carrot, rice crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette. GLUTEN FREE, without rice crisp (cooked in same fryer as gluten)
Crispy Calamari
mozzarella, jalapeño, scallion, hoisin
Crispy Rice Assorted Nigiri
Crispy Thai Chili Cauliflower
Edamame
sea salt
Emerald Green Kale Salad
Filipino Sizzling Pork Belly Sisig
Fluke Tiradito
Montauk fluke sashimi, scallion, citrus vinaigrette. GLUTEN FREE
Hamachi Crudo
Yellowtail Sashimi, Ponzu, Chilis, Scallions
Kani Salad
shredded imitation crab, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy aioli dressing
Miso Soup
tofu, seaweed, scallion
Peking Duck Spring Rolls
2 per order, Bamboo sauce, sweet chili sauce
Rock Shrimp Tempura
tempura batter, creamy spicy sauce, scallion, sesame seeds
Scallop Tiradito
Sesame Garlic Hoisin Wings
Shishito Peppers
sesame, citrus, ponzu, sea salt
Sliced Pork Belly
thick sliced pork belly pan seared, topped with red bell pepper, scallion, sesame, crispy leeks
Spicy Salmon Rice Cakes
crispy rice cake topped with spicy salmon, avocado, scallion, sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
crispy rice cake topped with spicy tuna, avocado, scallion, sesame seeds
Sushi Pizza
fresh chopped tuna, avocado pureé, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Sweet & Spicy Ribs
Szechuan Fried Chicken
house made Japanese BBQ sauce, scallion, sesame seeds
Torched Tuna Tataki
Tuna & Avocado Salad
fresh blue crab, butter lettuce & mixed greens, spicy yuzu dressing
Tuna Crudo
tuna sashimi, jalapeño, yuzu ponzu, sriracha
Tuna Tartare
spicy tuna , avocado, scallions, fried, waffle potatoes
Tuna Tataki
Seared Sushi Grade Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Sesame, Citrus, Bamboo Sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Mains
Asian Vegetable Stir Fry
Bamboo House Ramen
egg, mushroom, greens, scallion
Bamboo Lo-Mein
Bang Bang Chicken
Crispy Organic Chicken, Sweet and Spicy Sauce, Sautéed Broccoli, White Rice
Honey Soy Ginger Salmon
sauteed string beans, wasabi mashed potatoes
Korean Short Rib
Sautéed vegetables, brown rice
Korean Short Rib Queso Tacos
Mongolian Beef
Sliced Steak, Organic Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Scallions, Chilis
Peking Duck Wraps
Crispy skin, scallion, cucumber, hoisin sauce
Sesame Garlic Tofu (v)
sauteed vegetables, rice
Shanghai Shrimp
Sweet & Spicy Korean Fried Chicken
Teriyaki Chicken Rice
Organic Teriyaki Chicken, White Rice, Scallions, Broccoli
Tuna & Udon Noodles
Sliced Tuna, Garlic Udon Noodles, Chilis, Snow Peas, Sautéed Mushrooms
Umami Bomb Vegetable Udon
Snow Peas, Bell Peppers, Scallions, Sautéed Garlic Pea shoots, Udon Noodles
Vegetable Fried Rice
Seasonal Vegetables, Onions, Bell Peppers, Scallions,
Dumplings
Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings
Pan Fried 6 per order
Crispy Pork Dumplings
Fried 6 per order
Pork Soup Dumplings (8)
8 per order
Shrimp Shumai
Shrimp Wontons
Garlic Chili Oil 8 per order
Szechuan Spicy Chicken Dumplings
Garlic Chili Oil, Scallions 6 per order
Vegetable Dumplings
Pan Fried 6 per order
Sashimi & Nigiri by the piece
Sushi Rolls
Assorted Nigiri 12 pc
Chef's Choice Assorted Nigiri
Assorted Sashimi 18 pc
Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi
Bamboo Roll
BBQ Eel Cucumber Roll
BBQ Eel, Cucumber, Eel Sauce
Bikini Roll
California Dream Roll
Blue Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, with Spicy Tuna on Top
Chicken Tempura Avocado Roll
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Cucumber, Avocado
Green Dragon Roll
BBQ Eel & Cucumber, topped with Avocado
Lobster Wasabi Roll
Fresh Lobster Meat, Wasabi stem, Cucumber, Mayo
Maki Avocado
Avocado Seaweed on the outside
Maki Cucumber
Cucumber
Maki Salmon
Salmon
Maki Sweet Potato Roll
Maki Tuna
Tuna Seaweed on the Outside
Maki Yellowtail Scallion
Yellowtail and scallions Seaweed on the Outside
Montauk Scallop Roll
Local Sea Scallop, Tobiko, Mayo
Naruto Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Wrapped in Cucumber
Out Of Control
Philadelphia Roll
smoke salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Rainbow Roll
Blue Crab, Tuna, Whitefish, Avocado
Real California Roll
Blue crab, Cucumber, Avocado
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Avocado Rice on the Outside
Salmon Skin
Shrimp Tempura Avocado Roll
Tempura Fried Shrimp with Avocado
Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll
Spicy Salmon, Avocado
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll
Spicy Tuna, Avocado
Spicy Tuna-Cucumber Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Jalepeno Roll
Scallions, Pickled Serranos
Spider Roll
Soft Shell Crab, Scallions, Fresno Mayo, Eel Sauce
Spring Garden Roll (v)
Local Asparagus, Avocado, Seaweed Salad
Toro Handroll
Toro Tuna Belly Scallion Maki
Traditional California roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna, Avocado
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Tuna, Cucumber
Uni Handroll
Uni Roll
Volcano Roll
crispy mani roll, avocado, shredded spicy crab, crunch
Extra Spicy Mayo
Extra Wasabi
Extra Ginger
Extra Eel Sauce
Sushi up charge (modify)
Dons
BBQ Eel Don
Bbq Eel, Sesame, Avocado, Ginger, Wasabi, Wakame and Hijiki Salad
Chirachi Don
Mixed Fish, Sesame, Avocado, Ginger, Wasabi, Wakame and Hijiki Salad
Salmon Don
Organic Salmon Sashimi, Sesame, Avocado, Ginger, Wasabi, Wakame and Hijiki Salad
Tuna Don
Tuna Sashimi, Sesame, Avocado, Ginger, Wasabi, Wakeme and Hijiki Salad
Sides
Specials
Bento Box
N/A Bev
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Curbside Take Out and Local Delivery!
76C Jobs Ln, Southampton, NY 11968