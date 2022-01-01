Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Bamboo Southampton

No reviews yet

76C Jobs Ln

Southampton, NY 11968

Popular Items

Crispy Pork Dumplings
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Maki Avocado

Small Plates

Bamboo House Salad

Bamboo House Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, carrot, ginger dressing. GLUTEN FREE

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

butter lettuce, scallion, sesame, hoisin sauce. GLUTEN FREE

Chicken Udon Noodle Soup

$14.00
Chopped Chicken Salad

Chopped Chicken Salad

$18.00

shredded chicken, cabbage, cucumber, carrot, rice crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette. GLUTEN FREE, without rice crisp (cooked in same fryer as gluten)

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

mozzarella, jalapeño, scallion, hoisin

Crispy Rice Assorted Nigiri

$30.00

Crispy Thai Chili Cauliflower

$15.00
Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

sea salt

Emerald Green Kale Salad

$17.00

Filipino Sizzling Pork Belly Sisig

$20.00
Fluke Tiradito

Fluke Tiradito

$20.00

Montauk fluke sashimi, scallion, citrus vinaigrette. GLUTEN FREE

Hamachi Crudo

Hamachi Crudo

$22.00

Yellowtail Sashimi, Ponzu, Chilis, Scallions

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$17.00

shredded imitation crab, cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy aioli dressing

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$7.00

tofu, seaweed, scallion

Peking Duck Spring Rolls

Peking Duck Spring Rolls

$17.00

2 per order, Bamboo sauce, sweet chili sauce

Rock Shrimp Tempura

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$18.00

tempura batter, creamy spicy sauce, scallion, sesame seeds

Scallop Tiradito

$19.00
Sesame Garlic Hoisin Wings

Sesame Garlic Hoisin Wings

$17.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$14.00Out of stock

sesame, citrus, ponzu, sea salt

Sliced Pork Belly

Sliced Pork Belly

$17.00

thick sliced pork belly pan seared, topped with red bell pepper, scallion, sesame, crispy leeks

Spicy Salmon Rice Cakes

Spicy Salmon Rice Cakes

$19.00

crispy rice cake topped with spicy salmon, avocado, scallion, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes

Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes

$19.00

crispy rice cake topped with spicy tuna, avocado, scallion, sesame seeds

Sushi Pizza

Sushi Pizza

$23.00

fresh chopped tuna, avocado pureé, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Sweet & Spicy Ribs

Sweet & Spicy Ribs

$19.00
Szechuan Fried Chicken

Szechuan Fried Chicken

$15.00

house made Japanese BBQ sauce, scallion, sesame seeds

Torched Tuna Tataki

$20.00
Tuna & Avocado Salad

Tuna & Avocado Salad

$22.00

fresh blue crab, butter lettuce & mixed greens, spicy yuzu dressing

Tuna Crudo

Tuna Crudo

$21.00

tuna sashimi, jalapeño, yuzu ponzu, sriracha

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

spicy tuna , avocado, scallions, fried, waffle potatoes

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$20.00

Seared Sushi Grade Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Sesame, Citrus, Bamboo Sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

Mains

Asian Vegetable Stir Fry

$24.00
Bamboo House Ramen

Bamboo House Ramen

$23.00

egg, mushroom, greens, scallion

Bamboo Lo-Mein

$28.00
Bang Bang Chicken

Bang Bang Chicken

$28.00

Crispy Organic Chicken, Sweet and Spicy Sauce, Sautéed Broccoli, White Rice

Honey Soy Ginger Salmon

Honey Soy Ginger Salmon

$32.00

sauteed string beans, wasabi mashed potatoes

Korean Short Rib

$32.00

Sautéed vegetables, brown rice

Korean Short Rib Queso Tacos

$29.00
Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$32.00

Sliced Steak, Organic Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Scallions, Chilis

Peking Duck Wraps

Peking Duck Wraps

$34.00

Crispy skin, scallion, cucumber, hoisin sauce

Sesame Garlic Tofu (v)

Sesame Garlic Tofu (v)

$26.00

sauteed vegetables, rice

Shanghai Shrimp

$28.00

Sweet & Spicy Korean Fried Chicken

$28.00
Teriyaki Chicken Rice

Teriyaki Chicken Rice

$27.00

Organic Teriyaki Chicken, White Rice, Scallions, Broccoli

Tuna & Udon Noodles

Tuna & Udon Noodles

$36.00

Sliced Tuna, Garlic Udon Noodles, Chilis, Snow Peas, Sautéed Mushrooms

Umami Bomb Vegetable Udon

Umami Bomb Vegetable Udon

$23.00

Snow Peas, Bell Peppers, Scallions, Sautéed Garlic Pea shoots, Udon Noodles

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$19.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Onions, Bell Peppers, Scallions,

Dumplings

Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings

Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings

$17.00

Pan Fried 6 per order

Crispy Pork Dumplings

Crispy Pork Dumplings

$16.00

Fried 6 per order

Pork Soup Dumplings (8)

Pork Soup Dumplings (8)

$19.00

8 per order

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$18.00
Shrimp Wontons

Shrimp Wontons

$17.00

Garlic Chili Oil 8 per order

Szechuan Spicy Chicken Dumplings

Szechuan Spicy Chicken Dumplings

$18.00

Garlic Chili Oil, Scallions 6 per order

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$16.00

Pan Fried 6 per order

Sashimi & Nigiri by the piece

Nigiri

Nigiri

One Piece Per Order with Rice

Sashimi

Sashimi

Two Pieces Per Order without Rice

Sushi Rolls

Assorted Nigiri 12 pc

Assorted Nigiri 12 pc

$45.00

Chef's Choice Assorted Nigiri

Assorted Sashimi 18 pc

Assorted Sashimi 18 pc

$48.00

Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi

Bamboo Roll

$22.00
BBQ Eel Cucumber Roll

BBQ Eel Cucumber Roll

$15.00

BBQ Eel, Cucumber, Eel Sauce

Bikini Roll

$21.00
California Dream Roll

California Dream Roll

$22.00

Blue Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, with Spicy Tuna on Top

Chicken Tempura Avocado Roll

Chicken Tempura Avocado Roll

$13.00
Cucumber Avocado Roll

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$10.00

Cucumber, Avocado

Green Dragon Roll

Green Dragon Roll

$21.00

BBQ Eel & Cucumber, topped with Avocado

Lobster Wasabi Roll

Lobster Wasabi Roll

$25.00

Fresh Lobster Meat, Wasabi stem, Cucumber, Mayo

Maki Avocado

Maki Avocado

$8.00

Avocado Seaweed on the outside

Maki Cucumber

Maki Cucumber

$8.00

Cucumber

Maki Salmon

Maki Salmon

$12.00

Salmon

Maki Sweet Potato Roll

Maki Sweet Potato Roll

$10.00
Maki Tuna

Maki Tuna

$12.00

Tuna Seaweed on the Outside

Maki Yellowtail Scallion

Maki Yellowtail Scallion

$12.00

Yellowtail and scallions Seaweed on the Outside

Montauk Scallop Roll

Montauk Scallop Roll

$16.00

Local Sea Scallop, Tobiko, Mayo

Naruto Roll

Naruto Roll

$22.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Wrapped in Cucumber

Out Of Control

$23.00

Philadelphia Roll

$16.00

smoke salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$22.00

Blue Crab, Tuna, Whitefish, Avocado

Real California Roll

Real California Roll

$18.00

Blue crab, Cucumber, Avocado

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$14.00

Salmon Avocado Rice on the Outside

Salmon Skin

$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Avocado Roll

Shrimp Tempura Avocado Roll

$14.00

Tempura Fried Shrimp with Avocado

Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll

Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll

$14.00

Spicy Salmon, Avocado

Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll

Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado

Spicy Tuna-Cucumber Roll

Spicy Tuna-Cucumber Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Jalepeno Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Jalepeno Roll

$15.00

Scallions, Pickled Serranos

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$22.00

Soft Shell Crab, Scallions, Fresno Mayo, Eel Sauce

Spring Garden Roll (v)

Spring Garden Roll (v)

$14.00

Local Asparagus, Avocado, Seaweed Salad

Toro Handroll

Toro Handroll

$25.00
Toro Tuna Belly Scallion Maki

Toro Tuna Belly Scallion Maki

$17.00
Traditional California roll

Traditional California roll

$10.00
Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$16.00

Tuna, Avocado

Tuna Cucumber Roll

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$16.00

Tuna, Cucumber

Uni Handroll

$24.00

Uni Roll

$24.00
Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$23.00

crispy mani roll, avocado, shredded spicy crab, crunch

Extra Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Extra Wasabi

$1.00

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Extra Eel Sauce

$1.00

Sushi up charge (modify)

$5.00

Dons

BBQ Eel Don

BBQ Eel Don

$26.00

Bbq Eel, Sesame, Avocado, Ginger, Wasabi, Wakame and Hijiki Salad

Chirachi Don

Chirachi Don

$28.00

Mixed Fish, Sesame, Avocado, Ginger, Wasabi, Wakame and Hijiki Salad

Salmon Don

Salmon Don

$26.00

Organic Salmon Sashimi, Sesame, Avocado, Ginger, Wasabi, Wakame and Hijiki Salad

Tuna Don

Tuna Don

$26.00

Tuna Sashimi, Sesame, Avocado, Ginger, Wasabi, Wakeme and Hijiki Salad

Sides

Bok Choy

Bok Choy

$8.00
Broccoli

Broccoli

$8.00
Green Bean

Green Bean

$8.00
Kimchi

Kimchi

$8.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$9.00
White Rice

White Rice

$5.00

Brown Rice

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$7.00

Specials

Shanghai Street Meat Pie

$7.00

Tuna & Salmon Tartare

$22.00

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$28.00

Matcha Creme Brulee

$14.00

Sashimi Sillouette

$22.00

Chutoro Toro Spoons

$18.00

Wasabi Crisp Spicy Assort

$20.00

Bento Box

$25.00

tempura Vegestables

$16.00

Spicy Malibu

$28.00

Oshisuzhi

$30.00

Bento Box

Mongolian Beef

$25.00

Honey Ginger Soy Salmon

$25.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$25.00

Bang Bang Chicken

$25.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$25.00

N/A Bev

BTL Flat

$9.00

BTL Sparkle

$9.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Ramune

$6.00

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Bubble Tea

$10.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Mocktail

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Mocktails

Mocktail PITCHER

$40.00

Mocktail Margarita

$8.00

Mocktail Lotus Lemonade

$8.00

Mocktail Blood Orange

$8.00

Mocktail Cobra Kai

$8.00

Mocktail Jade Cooler

$8.00

Mocktail Watermelon

$8.00

Mocktail Lychee Martini

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Curbside Take Out and Local Delivery!

Website

Location

76C Jobs Ln, Southampton, NY 11968

Directions

Gallery
Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi image
Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi image
Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi image
Bamboo Restaurant & Sushi image

Map
