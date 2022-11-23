Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Ben Gong's Tea

review star

No reviews yet

10045 Baltimore National Pike

Ellicott City, MD 21042

Order Again

Popular Items

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡
Gyoza 煎饺 (8pcs)
Braised Pork Rice Bowl 卤肉饭

Appetizer 小吃

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡

$6.95
Taiwanese Fried Squid 酥炸椒盐鱿鱼

Taiwanese Fried Squid 酥炸椒盐鱿鱼

$7.95
Gyoza 煎饺 (8pcs)

Gyoza 煎饺 (8pcs)

$6.95

8 pcs

Vege Spring Roll (2pc) 炸春卷

Vege Spring Roll (2pc) 炸春卷

$3.95Out of stock

2 pcs

Edamame 毛豆

Edamame 毛豆

$3.95
Pork Dumplings (10 pc) with Soup 猪肉水饺

Pork Dumplings (10 pc) with Soup 猪肉水饺

$9.95
French Fry 炸薯条

French Fry 炸薯条

$3.95Out of stock
Shrimp Tempura (6 pcs) 炸天妇罗虾

Shrimp Tempura (6 pcs) 炸天妇罗虾

$6.95Out of stock

2/Order

Taiwanese Fry Tofu 台式炸豆腐

Taiwanese Fry Tofu 台式炸豆腐

$3.95
Taiwanese Fry Sweet Potato 台式甘梅薯条

Taiwanese Fry Sweet Potato 台式甘梅薯条

$3.95

Ramen and Ricebowl 拉面/盖饭

Braised Beef Noodle 红烧牛肉面

Braised Beef Noodle 红烧牛肉面

$12.95
Spicy Braised Beef Noodle 麻辣牛肉面

Spicy Braised Beef Noodle 麻辣牛肉面

$12.95
Braised Beef Tripe Noodle 红烧牛杂面

Braised Beef Tripe Noodle 红烧牛杂面

$13.95
Lanzhou Beef Noodle 兰州牛肉拉面

Lanzhou Beef Noodle 兰州牛肉拉面

$13.95
Braised Pork Rice Bowl 卤肉饭

Braised Pork Rice Bowl 卤肉饭

$12.95
Taiwan Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowl 盐酥鸡饭

Taiwan Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowl 盐酥鸡饭

$12.95
Scallion Dry Noodles 台式葱油拌面

Scallion Dry Noodles 台式葱油拌面

$11.95
Braised Beef Rice Bowl 红烧牛肉烩饭

Braised Beef Rice Bowl 红烧牛肉烩饭

$12.95
Taiwanese Pork Chop with Rice 台式猪排饭

Taiwanese Pork Chop with Rice 台式猪排饭

$12.95Out of stock

Pancake & Burger 手抓饼 & 肉夹馍

Scallion Pancake with Egg 鸡蛋手抓饼

Scallion Pancake with Egg 鸡蛋手抓饼

$5.95Out of stock
Scallion Pancake with Egg & Sausage 滑蛋香肠手抓饼

Scallion Pancake with Egg & Sausage 滑蛋香肠手抓饼

$6.95Out of stock

Kebab 特色炸串

Beef Kabab (2 pcs) 牛肉串

Beef Kabab (2 pcs) 牛肉串

$4.95
Lamb Kabab (2pcs) 羊肉串

Lamb Kabab (2pcs) 羊肉串

$4.95
Chicken Kabob (2 pcs) 鸡肉串

Chicken Kabob (2 pcs) 鸡肉串

$4.75Out of stock
Pork Loin Kabob(2 pcs) 猪里脊

Pork Loin Kabob(2 pcs) 猪里脊

$4.75Out of stock
Chicken Wings (4 pcs) 炸鸡翅

Chicken Wings (4 pcs) 炸鸡翅

$4.95Out of stock
Crab Stick 蟹肉棒

Crab Stick 蟹肉棒

$3.95Out of stock

2/Order

Mini Sausage 亲亲肠

Mini Sausage 亲亲肠

$3.95Out of stock

2/Order

Fish Ball 鱼丸

Fish Ball 鱼丸

$3.95Out of stock

2/Order

Fish Tofu 鱼豆腐

Fish Tofu 鱼豆腐

$3.95Out of stock

2/Order

White Rice 白饭

White Rice 白饭

$1.65Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Your Best Sushi & Poke Bowl

Location

10045 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Directions

Gallery
Bamboo Stix image
Bamboo Stix image

Map
