Burgers
Salad
Sandwiches
Bam Pow Barley Pod
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
We are a food Truck Serving Burgers, Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Hotdogs, and Salads
Location
6025 NE Halsey, Portland, OR 97213
