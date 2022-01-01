Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Salad
Sandwiches

Bam Pow Barley Pod

6025 NE Halsey

Portland, OR 97213

Bam Pow Burger
Impossible Burger
Kale Wow Salad

FOOD

Bam Pow Burger

$13.00

1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun

Double Bam Pow

$15.00

(2) 1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun

Fried Chicken Sando

$13.00

buttermilk brined breast, dredged in our spiced flour and fried golden brown, topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, Bam Pow sauce on a potato bun

Plain Jane Dog

$9.00

All beef 1/4 lb hot dog on a potato roll

Detroit Dog

$11.00

All beef 1/4/lb hot dog, coney sauce, diced onions, French’s yellow mustard

Bam Wings (6)

$11.00

Smoked and fried - tossed in our housemade sauce

Bam Wings (12)

$17.00

Smoked and fried - tossed in our housemade sauce

Just Fries

$7.00

yep fried potatoes...

Smoked Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Smoked cheese sauce on cavatappi pasta, with kale, bacon garnished with green onion

Bucket Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, Iceberg lettuce, kale, cabbage, spicy vin dressing, bacon, green onion, blue cheese crumbles

Kale Wow Salad

$14.00

Kale tossed with white cheddar, fries, spicy vinaigrette & crispy fried chicken

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant based "beef patty" with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, vegan Bam Pow sauce, vegan Pimento cheese on a vegan potato bun

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.00

breaded Chicken breast cut into strips fried with a side of fries and Yum yum sauce!

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kid Burger

$11.00

Plain burger just beef & bun

Beverage

$1.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a food Truck Serving Burgers, Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Hotdogs, and Salads

Location

6025 NE Halsey, Portland, OR 97213

Directions

