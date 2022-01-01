Banana Blossom Bistro

Ot Sate Chili Oil Jar - 4 oz

$12.00 Out of stock

Our Vietnamese chili oil (ot sate) has a sophisticated flavor with unique heat and can be used in cooking or as a condiment. It's our twist on a traditional family recipe passed down for generations. Delicious in everything from soups (great in Pho), rice, dumplings, eggs, etc. No artificial flavors, no msg, no GMOs. Vegan & Gluten-free