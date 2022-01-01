Restaurant header imageView gallery

Banana Blossom Bistro

547 Reviews

$$

1309 5th Street NE

#210

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bánh Mì - Tofu + W. Mushroom
Banh Mi - Pork Thit Kho
Garden Rolls (Vegan)

Appetizers & Sides {an choi}

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$11.00

Fresh | shrimp, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, mint & basil hand-rolled in fresh rice paper, served with a side of our signature house-made peanut sauce. Allergens: spring roll: shellfish / peanut sauce: peanuts, wheat

Garden Rolls (Vegan)

Garden Rolls (Vegan)

$10.00

Tofu, shiitake mushrooms, vermicelli noodles with lettuce, cucumber, cilantro & mint wrapped in rice paper & served with a homemade peanut dipping sauce on the side.

Side Sautéed W. Mushrooms

$6.00

oyster + shiitake mushrooms sautéed in garlic oil

Salads {goi}

Vietnamese Crunchy Cabbage Salad

Vietnamese Crunchy Cabbage Salad

$11.00+Out of stock

Refreshing cabbage slaw w/ onions, bell pepper, mint & cilantro, topped w/ crushed peanuts & fried shallots. Paired w/ our house-made vinaigrette. This salad alone is vegan and can be upgraded w/ your choice of protein or carb: tofu, sauteed mushrooms, vermicelli noodles GF | Allergens: soy, peanuts

Vietnamese Sandwiches {bánh mì}

Bánh Mì - Tofu + W. Mushroom

$15.00

Golden-fried tofu & pan-seared garlicky wild mushrooms in a delicately crispy French baguette layered with vegan mayo, Maggi, onions, jalapenos, cucumbers, fresh cilantro, and pickled daikon & carrots | Vegan | Allergens: soy, wheat

Bánh Mì - The OG Cold Cut

Bánh Mì - The OG Cold Cut

$14.00

Our version of the classic Banh Mi Thit Nguoi | Vietnamese ham & head cheese in a delicately crispy French baguette layered with mayo, onions, jalapenos, cucumbers, cilantro, & pickled daikon & carrots. Allergens: wheat

Banh Mi - Pork Thit Kho

$15.00

Vietnamese-style pork caramelized and slow-braised. Savory and sweet!

Vermicelli Bowls {bun}

Vermicelli - Lemongrass Shrimp

$16.00

Vermicelli noodles topped with lemongrass shrimp and served on a bed of crisp lettuce, julienned cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh mint & cilantro, served with “Nuoc Cham” sauce | Gluten-Free | Allergens: soy, fish (anchovy extract) and peanuts.

Vermicelli - Tofu + W. Mushroom (V)

$15.00

Vermicelli noodles topped with fried tofu and sautéed mushrooms. Served on a bed of crisp lettuce, julienned cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh mint & cilantro, served with “House Saigon” sauce. Allergens: soy and peanuts

Hand-Crafted Juices

Soda Chanh

$5.00

Fizzy Lemonade | Traditional house-made Vietnamese lemonade. Fresh hand-squeezed lemon juice & sugar mixed with sparkling water.

Fresh-Squeezed Limeade

$5.00

Da Chanh | Refreshing house made limeade made with fresh hand-squeezed lime juice.

Basil Limeade

Basil Limeade

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh house made limeade infused with basil and a hint of ginger. Can be enjoyed fizzy or still.

Mint Limeade

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh house made limeade infused with mint leaves. Can be enjoyed fizzy or still.

Bottled Beverages

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.75Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00
La Croix

La Croix

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Soybean Milk

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Jarritos

$3.00Out of stock

BBB Merchandise

Feeding all bellies T-Shirt - Unisex

Feeding all bellies T-Shirt - Unisex

$20.00
BBB Mesh Hat w/ Patch

BBB Mesh Hat w/ Patch

$24.99Out of stock

Work or play, our BBB Patch Mesh Hat will keep the sun off your face while offering maximum breathability. This comfortable, trucker-style hat features a removable velcro BBB patch and looks great on both men and women. Dark gray fabric / black mesh, adjustable snapback fit.

BBB Canvas Tote Bag

BBB Canvas Tote Bag

$5.00
BBB Chalk Mug - Black

BBB Chalk Mug - Black

$11.00

BBB Food Products

Ot Sate Chili Oil Jar - 4 oz

Ot Sate Chili Oil Jar - 4 oz

$12.00Out of stock

Our Vietnamese chili oil (ot sate) has a sophisticated flavor with unique heat and can be used in cooking or as a condiment. It's our twist on a traditional family recipe passed down for generations. Delicious in everything from soups (great in Pho), rice, dumplings, eggs, etc. No artificial flavors, no msg, no GMOs. Vegan & Gluten-free

Ot Sate Chili Oil Latch-Lid Jar - 4.25 oz

$10.00Out of stock

4.25-oz Latch-Lid Jar | Our Vietnamese chili oil (ot sate) has a sophisticated flavor with unique heat and can be used in cooking or as a condiment. It's our twist on a traditional family recipe passed down for generations. Delicious in everything from soups (great in Pho), rice, dumplings, eggs, etc. No artificial flavors, no msg, no GMOs. Vegan & Gluten-free

Grocery & Dry Goods

Soy Sauce - Golden Mtn (20 fl-oz)

$6.00

Soy Sauce - Maggi (27 fl-oz)

$15.00

Soy Sauce - Mushroom (23.5 fl-oz)

$8.00

Fish Sauce - Vegan (17.6 fl-oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Bun 802 - Vermicelli (32 oz)

$8.00

Fried Shallots (16 oz)

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve Vietnamese cuisine. Pho and Banh Mi are our family specialties!

Website

Location

1309 5th Street NE, #210, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Banana Blossom Bistro image
Banana Blossom Bistro image
Banana Blossom Bistro image
Banana Blossom Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Little Grand
orange starNo Reviews
808 7th Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
SOKO - 7306 Carroll Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7306 Carroll Avenue Takoma Park, MD 20912
View restaurantnext
Michele's - 1201 K Street Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
1201 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
NaRa-Ya
orange starNo Reviews
88 District Square Southwest Washington, DC 20024
View restaurantnext
Underground Pizza Silver Spring - 8235 Georgia Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
8235 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Mi Casa
orange star4.5 • 2
1647 20th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston