Seafood

Philly Brazil Cafe 7601 Castor Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

7601 Castor Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19152

Smoothie

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.00

Avacado Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Acai Smoothie

$7.00

Juices

Mango

$4.50

Strawberry

$4.50

Pineapple

$4.50

Lemon

$4.50

Passion Fruit

$4.50

Umbu

$4.50

Graviola

$4.50

Guava

$4.50

Papaya

$4.50

Caja

$4.50

Acai Group

Traditional Acai

$6.00+

Banana,Granola,condensed milk, strawberry and powdered milk (ninho)

Truffle Acai

$6.00+

Cup only/ Vanilla ice cream,Nutela,chantilly.chocolate syrup and Ferreiro Rocher

Fit Acai

$15.00

Cup only

Pure Acai

$16.00

Cup 20oz only

Milk shake

Chocolate / Ovomaltine

$7.50

Strawberry

$7.50

Vanilla

$7.50

Ice Cream

1scoop

$3.00

Cupuacu or Sweet corn

2scoop

$4.00

Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry

Ice pop

$5.00

with waffle and Chocolate

Snacks

Mixed Brazilian Snacks

$4.00

in cup with 6

Cheese Bread with Cream Cheese

$4.50

in cup with 6

Traditional Cheese Bread

$4.00

in cup with 6

Small Chicken pie

$5.00

"empadao" style

Chicken Esfiha

$6.00

Calabresa Esfiha

$6.00

Misto quente

$5.50

Panini

$5.50

Croissant

$2.50

Cold Beverges

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Coconut water

$1.50

Sparkling water

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Orange juice

$1.65

Hot drinks

Expresso

$2.00

Regular Coffee

$1.50

Large

Cappuccino

$3.00

Mocchiato

$3.50

Latte

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Ice coffee

$2.50

Dessert

Brigadeiro

$1.20

Sonho de valsa

$1.50

Carrot Cake

$3.50

Cookies

$2.50

Sundae

sundae free

$0.01

Delivery

Delivery

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7601 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19152

Directions

Philly Brazil Cafe image

