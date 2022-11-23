Restaurant header imageView gallery

Banana King - Elizabeth

545 Elizabeth Avenue

Elizabeth, NJ 07206

VITRINA

Empanada Carne

Empanada Carne

$2.00

Colombian Style Beef Empanada

Empanada Pollo

$2.00

Chicken Empanada

Empanada Queso

$2.00

Cheese Empanada

Empanada Pollo Maiz

Empanada Pollo Maiz

$2.00

Colombian Style Chicken Empanada

Bunuelo

$2.00

Cheese Ball

Relleno

Relleno

$3.00

Chicken Stuffed Yuca

Pan de Queso

$2.00

Cheese Bread

Pan de Bono

Pan de Bono

$2.00

Sweeted Cheese Bread

Chorizo

$2.99

Pork Sausage

Morcilla

Morcilla

$5.99

Blood Sausage

Porcion Chicharron

Porcion Chicharron

$5.99

Pork Belly Portion

Mini Empanada

$7.99

Mini Beef Empanadas

Mini Bunuelos

$7.99

Mini Cheese Balls

Oat Cookie

$1.80

Oat Meal Cookie

Choco Cookie

$1.80

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salsa Rosada 1 Oz

Salsa Rosada 1 Oz

$0.25

Pink Sauce 1 Oz

Salsa Rosada 4 Oz

Salsa Rosada 4 Oz

$0.75

Pink Sauce 4 Oz

SANDWICHES

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce

Chicken Sandwich Plain

$6.50

Grilled Chicken, mozarella cheese, special sauce

Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Tomato, Cooked Onion.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$9.25

Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pork, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce

Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce

Ham Sandwich

$7.99

Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce

Turkey Sandwich

$8.50

Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce

Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce

Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce

Ham Sandwich Plain

$6.50

Ham, mozarella cheese, special sauce

Pork Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

Swiss Cheese, mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce

Pan con Queso

$3.00

Cheese on a Bread

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$5.99

American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce, white sauce and Sour cream

Pan con Mantequilla - Bread n Butter

$1.85

BURGERS

BK Original Burger

BK Original Burger

$8.50

Bun, Mayonnaise, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Meat, Yellow Cheese, Onion, Bacon, Pink Sauce

Cheese Burger

$4.50

Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, BK special Sauce, hamburger meat

Hawaiian Burger

$9.99

Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce Hamburger meat

Chicken Burger

$8.00

Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce, Chicken Fillet

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce, Chicken Fillet

AREPAS

Steak Arepa

$9.50

Arepa, Steak, Mayonnaise, Swiss cheese, American, Tomato, Onion, White Sauce, Pink Sauce.

Chicken Arepa

$9.50

Arepa, Chicken, Mayonnaise, Swiss cheese, American, Tomato, Onion, White Sauce, Pink Sauce.

Ham Arepa

$7.10

Arepa, Ham, Mayonnaise, Swiss cheese, American, Tomato, Onion, White Sauce, Pink Sauce.

Turkey Arepa

$8.50

Arepa, Chicken, Mayonnaise, Swiss cheese, American, Tomato, Onion, White Sauce, Pink Sauce

Cuban Arepa

$10.50

Fish Arepa

$9.50

Pork Arepa

$9.50

Arepa, Pork, Mayonnaise, Swiss cheese, American, Tomato, Onion, White Sauce, Pink Sauce.

Egg Arepa

$5.50

Cheese Arepa

$3.75

Pork Sausage Arepa

$6.25

Arepa, Chorizo, Mayonnaise, Swiss cheese, American, Tomato, Onion, White Sauce, Pink Sauce.

PAPAS

Papas Plain

Papas Plain

$3.50

Side of Fries

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$6.99

Fries, Meat Sausage, Special BK Sauce

Choripapa

$6.99

Fries, Meat Sausage, Special BK Sauce

Papas Wings

Papas Wings

$9.99

Fries, Wings, Special BK Sauce

Papas Ribs

Papas Ribs

$7.99

Fries, Ribs, Special BK Sauce

PATACONES

Chicken Patacon

Chicken Patacon

$9.99

Green Plantain, Swiss cheese, Tomato, Pink Sauce, White Sauce, Ketchup, Onion, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese.

Steak Patacon

$9.99

Green Plantain, Swiss cheese, Tomato, Pink Sauce, White Sauce, Ketchup, Onion, Steak, Mozzarella Cheese.

Pork Patacon

$9.99

Green Plantain, Swiss cheese, Tomato, Pink Sauce, White Sauce, Ketchup, Onion, Pork, Mozzarella Cheese.

Fish Patacon

$7.99

Cuban Patacon

$10.50

Turkey Patacon

$7.50

Ham Patacon

$7.99

Chorizo Patacon

$7.99

Cheese Patacon

$4.75

Plain Patacon

$3.99
Patacon KING

Patacon KING

$11.99

PICADAS

Picada Especial Familiar

Picada Especial Familiar

$39.99

Ribs, wings, blood sausage, grilled chicken, pork sausage, chicharron, pork loin, fries, mini arepas, sweet plantain

Picada Especial Personal

Picada Especial Personal

$11.99

Pork Sausage, fries, pork belly, blood sausage, arepita, toston

HOT DOGS

Banana King Hot Dog

$7.99

Hotdog, mozarella cheese, onions, potato sticks, and sauces

Hawaiian Hot Dog

Hawaiian Hot Dog

$8.50

Hotdog, mozarella cheese, onions, potato sticks, pineapple sauce, and sauces

Choripan Hot Dog

$5.99

Pork Sausage HotDog, mozarella cheese, onions, potato sticks, and sauces

Hot Dog plain

$4.99

Regular HotDog

PINCHOS

Pincho de Cerdo

Pincho de Cerdo

$6.99

Pork loin on a stick

Pincho de Pollo

Pincho de Pollo

$6.99

Chicken breast on a stick

Pincho de Carne

Pincho de Carne

$6.99

Steak on a stick

ENSALADAS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Classic Caesar salad

Caesar Chicken

$8.50

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

Caesar Camaron

$9.00

Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp

Fiesta Salad plain

Fiesta Salad plain

$6.50

Spring Mix, almonds, Dried Cramberries, Sweet Corn, Tortilla Chips, Dressing French county or Balsamic

Fiesta Pollo empanizado

$9.00

Fiesta Salad with Breaded Chicken

Fiesta Camaron empanizado

$9.50

Fiesta Salad with Breaded Shrimp

Primavera Salad

Primavera Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion, red pepper, Black bean, Corn, Olive, Parmesan cheese, Cherry tomato, Cooked egg, breads, Bacon, Dressing Ceasar Italian

Primavera Pollo

$9.50

Primavera Salad with Grilled Chicken

Primavera Camaron

$10.00

Primavera Salad With Grilled Shrimp

DESAYUNO

Breakfast Sandwich - Coffee

Breakfast Sandwich - Coffee

$4.99
Breakfast Arepa - Coffee

Breakfast Arepa - Coffee

$4.99
Breakfast Croissant - Coffee

Breakfast Croissant - Coffee

$4.99

Croissant Plain

$1.85

BK-Sandwich

$3.99

BK-Arepa

$3.99

BK-Croissant

$3.99

COMBO

Arepa Combo

$1.00
Burger Combo

Burger Combo

$1.00

Patacon Combo

$1.00

Sandwich Combo

$1.00

Hot Dog Combo

$0.50

Pincho Combo

$0.50

Papa Combo

$1.00

Salad Combo

$1.00

POSTRE

Postres - Desserts

$5.99

Yogurt - Parfait

$2.99

BEBIDAS CALIENTES/FRIAS

Cafe

Cafe

Hot Colombian Coffee

Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

French Vanilla

Hot French Vanilla

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

Capuccino

Hot Capuccino

Soda can

$1.88

Botella de Agua

$1.25

REGULAR SHAKE

BATIDO / SHAKE REGULAR

$7.50

ESPECIAL SHAKES

Banana King Shake

$8.50

Strawberry, Banana, Passion Fruit, Ice, Milk, Sugar

Boxeador Shake

Boxeador Shake

$8.50

Strawberry, banana, passion fruit, beet, Ice, honey, cinnamon, vanilla extract, egg, kola granola, orange, carrot, liquor

Morir Sonando Shake

$8.50

Ice, sugar, orange, cinnamon, vanilla extract, carnation milk

Transfusion Shake

$8.50

Beets, Orange Juice, Carrot Juice, Honey, Ice

Pina Colada Shake

Pina Colada Shake

$8.50

Pineapple, pineapple Juice, pina colada syrup, cocolopez, rum extract, ice. non-alcohol

JUGOS NATURALES

Jugo Natural

Jugo Natural

$7.50
Green Juice

Green Juice

$5.50

Spinach, orange juice, Ice, (Choice of Kiwi-Apple or Celery-Pineapple)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a brand with 27 years of experience specialized in Hispanic fast food, with our own style adapted to the American market. We offer product with authentic tastes and high quality ingredients a perfect example are our Shakes. Join us !!

545 Elizabeth Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ 07206

